Fourth session of Kazakh Parliament concludes its work

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today's joint sitting of the Parliament's Houses the Majilis Speaker, Nurlan Nigmatullin, summed the results of the work of the fourth session.

"Today we conclude the fourth session of the Parliament of the VI convocation. It is the important period to sum up the results and determine goals ahead," NIgmatullin said.



According to him, the Parliament adopted lots of laws of great importance for the people and country pursuant to the tasks set at the opening of the fourth session and Address of the First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev.



"The session was full of important historical events. Over the short period of time Kazakhstan achieved great success and real victories, first of all, it is the decision of Nursultan Nazarbayev to resign as the President of Kazakhstan. Thanks to his wise, far-sighted and well-considered policy since the first days of independence the Leader of the Nation propelled Kazakhstan to the level of strong, prosperous, civilized countries with the bright future. Another important political event is the election of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as the President of Kazakhstan. Every Kazakhstani cast the vote for the future of the country," Nugmatullin stressed.

As stated there, 5 joint sittings of the Parliament Chambers, 41 plenary sessions of the Majilis, 26 plenary sessions of the Senate were held during the fourth session. 319 important issues were debated, 85 draft laws were adopted.



Following the joint sitting, the Speaker thanked colleagues and members of the Government for joint fruitful work.



The Speaker declared the fourth session of the Parliament of the VI convocation closed.