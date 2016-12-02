François Hollande not to seek re-election

PARIS. KAZINFORM President of France François Hollande will not be seeking a second term in 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“I have decided not to put myself up as a candidate for the presidential elections,” Hollande said in a broadcast from Elysee Palace. He added that he is conscious of the “risks” his nomination could cause for the French left-wing forces.

"The world, Europe and France in particular faced serious problems during my presidency. In these very difficult circumstances, I would like to preserve national unity", added Hollande.

He also said that during his term his only concern was “the superior interest of this country”.

The French President also spoke about his achievements since taking the helm, and warned on the threat posed by the far-right National Front led by Marine Le Pen.

Hollande noted that in the last months of his presidential term, his duty will be to "continue to lead the country in accordance with the mandate entrusted in 2012".

François Hollande became the first president in modern history of France not seeking re-election.