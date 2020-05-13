France becomes world's 4th worst-hit country with 26,991 COVID-19 related deaths

PARIS. KAZINFORM - France's death toll from the coronavirus reached 26,991 on Tuesday, overtaking Spain's 26,920 as it recorded 348 more deaths in the last 24 hours. France thus became the world's fourth worst-hit country in terms of deaths after the United States, Britain and Italy, data from the Health Ministry showed.

Meanwhile, some 21,595 are hospitalized, among them 2,542 are in intensive care units, down by 170, consolidating a downtrend reported since April 8.

Since early March, 140,227 infections have been confirmed, representing a one-day increase of 708, while 57,785 have been recovered.

«The pandemic is still active and evolving. We are gradually resuming our activities, but we must do so with great caution, respect all barrier measures...We must all continue to mobilize to curb the virus' circulation and continue our efforts to protect those most at risk from developing a serious form,» the ministry said.

Source: Xinhua