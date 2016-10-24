France begins to clear ‘Jungle’ camp

LONDON. KAZINFORM Over 1,200 policemen and officials started to clear the ‘Jungle' migrant camp in Calais which had become a house for around 7,000 people, Kazinform refers to BBC.

Some 60 coaches will carry the migrants to refugee centres of France. However, some of them still hope to cross the British border.



Camp demolishing works are scheduled for Tuesday.

Great Britain has accepted 1,300 unaccompanied children from the ‘Jungle’.

Special processing points were opened in the camp early morning.

The migrants are put in three separate queues: those with families, travelling alone and those in vulnerable categories. After processing the migrants will be sent to different parts of France where they can claim asylum. In case if they fail it, they will be sent back home.

French authorities have arranged 7,500 beds for the ‘Jungle’ migrants.

There are 7,500 beds available in centres across France for the Calais migrants.

On Tuesday, demolishing works at the camp will be launched and the whole operation is expected to finish in three days.

According to French interior ministry, “if there are migrants who refuse to leave, or NGOs who cause trouble, the police might be forced to intervene.”

Read more