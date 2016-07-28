France church attack: Authorities close to identifying second attacker

LONDON. KAZINFORM French investigators believe they are close to identifying the second man who killed a priest in his own church on Tuesday, French media report.

They believe he could be the same person as a man they have been hunting since last week after a tip-off.

One of the two church attackers has already been named by police as 19-year-old Adel Kermiche.

So-called Islamic State has released a video of what it says are the two men pledging allegiance to the group.

Fr Jacques Hamel, 86, had his throat cut in the attack at a church in a Normandy suburb, while a worshipper was left seriously injured.

Both of the attackers were shot dead by police after they took hostages.

Officers are said to have found an ID card at the home of Kermiche belonging to an individual named as Abdelmalik P, from Aix-les-Bains in eastern France.

It is not known whether this is the second attacker, whose face was badly disfigured by the police shooting.

Le Monde reports (in French) that Abdelmalik P strongly resembles a man already being sought by security services over fears he was about to carry out an attack.

The authorities have carried out DNA tests on the body of the second attacker.

Source: BBC News