France conditionally named 2030 Winter Games host - IOC

France was conditionally picked as the host of the 2030 Winter Games on Wednesday and must now deliver key financial guarantees in the coming months, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said, WAM reported.

France must have the guarantees signed by its prime minister by 1st October and have them ratified by parliament no later than 1st March 2025, the IOC said.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to the IOC session prior to the vote on Wednesday in a bid to ease any concerns and show his support for the candidacy.