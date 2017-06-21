France counts on Astana's support in holding EXPO-2025

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. Today, Board Chairman of Astana Expo-2017 National Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov has received Pascal Lamy, EXPO France 2025 Interdepartmental Delegate.

The sides discussed the France pavilion operating at Expo-2017 and diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and France, the national company says.

"At the Expo-2017, over 1 million visits have been recorded as of today. The exhibition aroused genuine interest of Kazakh citizens and foreign visitors," Akhmetzhan Yessimov said.

In turn, Mr. Lamy shared his impressions of visiting the exhibition complex.

"I congratulate you on holding such a successful exhibition. The commissioner of our pavilion is very pleased with the organization level of EXPO-2017 and all the conditions created here," Lamy stressed.

It should be noted that the national day of France on the territory of EXPO-2017 was celebrated today. The event was attended by high guests and representatives of business and cultural circles of the country.

At the same time, as Pascal Lamy told us, France is currently competing for the right to host EXPO-2025 world exhibition under the theme "Sharing our Knowledge, Caring for Our Planet". The main contenders of the country are Japan, Azerbaijan and Russia. The French side expressed its hope for Kazakhstan's support in the struggle for the world exhibition.