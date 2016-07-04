France crushes Iceland 5-2 to make it to 2016 Euro Cup semifinals

PARIS. KAZINFORM - France, the host of the ongoing 2016 UEFA Euro Cup, has advanced to the semifinals after edging Iceland's team 5-2 on Sunday night, TASS reports.

The goals were scored by France's Olivier Giroud in the 12th and 59th minutes, Paul Pogba in the 20 minute, Dimitri Payet in the 43rd minute and Antoine Griezmann in the 45th minute, and Iceland's Kolbeinn Sigthorsson in the 56th minute and Birkir Bjarnason in the 84th minute.



In the semifinals, France will face Germany, which defeated Italy 6-5 on penalties on Saturday, in Merseille on July 7. The other semifinal match will be played between Portugal and Wales in Lyon on July 6.



The 2016 UEFA Euro Cup is held in France between June 10 and July 10 with matches played in 10 different locations, namely in Bordeaux, Lens, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Nice, Paris, Saint-Denis, Saint-Etienne and Toulouse.



A total of 24 European national teams qualified for the Euro Cup final tournament in 2016, after the contestants' format, which was used since 1996, was decided to be extended from 16 to 24 teams.

Source: TASS