France defeats Peru, qualifies for knockout World Cup stage

YEKATERINBURG. KAZINFORM - The French national football team has defeated Peru with 1-0 score in the second group stage match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, TASS reports.

French forward Kylian Mbappe scored the only goal for France in the 34th minute of the match. At 19 years and six months, he is the youngest footballer in French team's history to have scored a goal during the World Cup or the Euro. Mbappe has been named best player of the France-Peru match.

Team France has scored six points in two matches, which qualifies it for the knockout stage in advance. France is the third team during the World Cup that have qualified for the 1/8 finals, after Russians and Uruguayans.

The Peruvian national team has lost their chances to make it to the knockout stage after suffering two losses in the first two matches. Earlier, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Morocco failed to make it out of the group stage as well.