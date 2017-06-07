France forms new counter-terrorism task force

PARIS, 7th June 2017 (WAM) -- France has announced the creation of a new counter-terrorism task force on Wednesday, comprised of all intelligence services that will coordinate responses to attacks. The announcement came a day after a man carrying Algerian papers attacked police officers outside the Notre Dame cathedral, according to WAM News Agency .

According to Reuters, newly-elected President Emmanuel Macron gave instructions last month for the task force be created to bring together France's multiple security agencies inside the Elysee Presidential Palace.

On Wednesday, Macron appointed Pierre de Bousquet de Florian to head the new intelligence task force, known as the National Centre for Counter Terrorism. It will be under the direct authority of the president, the agency added.

It will include some 20 people representing the various security services and be operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"This has been created to ensure that the intelligence services truly cooperate," said a French Presidency official, Reuters reported.