    03:07, 12 July 2016 | GMT +6

    France forward Antoine Griezmann named nest player of Euro 2016

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - France forward Antoine Griezmann was named Euro 2016's Player of the Tournament.

    Griezmann was named the best player despite the fact his team lost to Portugal in the final of the 2016 Euro tournament in Paris on Sunday. The French forward scored six goals in seven matches becoming the best striker of the tournament, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.

    The EURO 2016 was held in 10 French cities from June 10 till July 10.

