EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:55, 03 November 2022 | GMT +6

    France had hottest month of October since 1945

    None
    PARIS. KAZINFORM October 2022 was the hottest month of October in France since 1945, with an average temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius, the French national meteorological service Meteo-France said on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

    The average temperature this October was about 3.5 degrees Celsius higher than normal across the country, Meteo-France said.

    According to the meteorological service, the second half of October 2022 was marked by an exceptionally long and intensified heat.

    It added that the average temperature recorded in 30 weather stations across France has remained above normal since Oct. 2.

    This unprecedented heat was accompanied by violent thunderstorms over a large part of France on Oct. 23, causing significant damage, especially in the north of France, Meteo-France noted.




    Photo: Serge Haouzi/Xinhua



    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!