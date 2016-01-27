ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A meeting of head of the committee of the Astana's regional hub Alikhan Baimenov with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of France to Kazakhstan Francis Etienne was held in Astana yesterday, the press service of the committee informs.

A. Baimenov familiarized the Ambassador with the main directions of the activity of the hub and emphasized that presently the hub included 32 member-states including the OECD, CIS, Central Asia and ASEAN countries. The expansion of the geography of the organization demonstrates the increasing necessity of the reforms in the civil service sphere.

The sides discussed the issues of future development of bilateral relations and the participation of the French Ambassador in the work of the international conference of the hub which is dedicated to the 3rd anniversary of the organization.

In turn, F. Etienne thanked for the meeting and noted the importance of development of future cooperation between the regional hub and France.