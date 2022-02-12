France lifts coronavirus test requirement for vaccinated travelers

ANKARA. KAZINFORM France announced late Friday that it lifted a coronavirus test requirement for vaccinated travelers.

Proof of vaccination is sufficient again to arrive in France as was the case before the outbreak of the omicron variant, the government said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

It noted that for unvaccinated travelers, the requirement to present a negative test to travel to France remains but the measures on arrival, including test and isolation, are lifted when passengers come from countries on the «green» list, characterized by a moderate circulation of the virus.

When unvaccinated travelers come from a country on the «orange» list, they must continue to present a compelling reason justifying the need to come to France and may still be subject to a random test on arrival, the statement added.

The government announced earlier Friday that those who have a valid proof of vaccination will no longer be required to wear masks indoors, except on trains and planes beginning Feb. 28.