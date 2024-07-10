France lifts veil on costumes for Olympic and Paralympic Games ceremonies

Louis Vuitton (LVMH) revealed the outfits to be worn by medals bearers during Paris 2024 Olympic Games victory ceremonies, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Photo credit: LVMH's official Instagram account

The designers were inspired by a tribute to the stylistic heritage of 1924 – the last time the Olympic Games were held in Paris – and a resolute focus on imagining the luxury industry of tomorrow.

Photo credit: LVMH's official Instagram account

The uniforms embody the LVMH Group’s commitment to luxury that is sustainable, responsible, and inclusive.

Photo credit: LVMH's official Instagram account

Olympics.com also lifted the veil on the costumes to be worn during four ceremonies to be held during Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. The makers of the costumes worked in a sewing workshop located in Saint-Denis, near Paris. They include Thomas Jolly, artistic director of the ceremonies, who has been commissioned by Paris 2024, and Daphné Bürki, the fashion designer in charge of the costumes.

Photo credit: Olympics.com

The designers explained how the idea of the show began to take shape.

"We have been working together for 18 months,” said Bürki. "I wanted us to be able to call on several outfit creators to highlight the vitality of French fashion, but also to do things internally – like I do in theatre and opera – to highlight the drama and the story we want to tell.

Daphné Bürki, directrice Stylisme et Costumes des 4 cérémonies des Jeux de Paris 2024 !

The ceremonies themselves will showcase French history and sport through 12 different scenes.

“These ceremonies will allow people to travel,” explained Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, “The costumes embody diversity and richness. We will travel to completely different universes. I love it!”

Photo credit: Olympics.com

To come up with such diverse designs, several French fashion houses and creators were consulted.

“I am passionate about showcasing all the talent, the entire French cultural scene, which is so rich,” concluded Bürki.