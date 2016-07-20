France mobilizes 10,000 reserve security personnel - Hollande

PARIS. KAZINFORM French President Francois Hollande on Wednesday said he ordered the mobilization of 10,000 operational reserve personnel to boost the country's security.

"I gave the order to mobilize the second-level operational reserve that consists of former military personnel and police officers," Hollande said in an address to the French National Gendarmerie Training Center.

France has been on high alert since the deadly Paris attacks in November 2015. The state of emergency was due to expire on July 26. Earlier on Wednesday, the French National Assembly voted to extend the state of emergency for six months in the wake of the July 14 attack in Nice that resulted in the deaths of 84 people.



Source: Sputniknews