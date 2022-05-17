France names first female Prime Minister in 30 years

PARIS. KAZINFORM – France has named its new Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, the first woman to take the post in the past 30 years, Kazinform has learned from Le Monde.

After the outgoing Prime Minister Jean Castex leaves the Elysée Palace, Borne will become the second woman to take on the role after Édith Cresson. Cresson served as the Prime Minister of the French Republic between 1991 and 1992.

As for Borne, she previously served as the minister of environment, transportation and labor which means her focus as the Prime Minister will be combating climate change.

It bears to remind that French President Emmanuel Macron was re-elected on April 24.