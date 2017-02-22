France promises to surprise EXPO 2017 visitors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM France is planning to stun the visitors of its pavilion at the EXPO 2017 international exhibition. Commissioner of the National Section of France Paskal Loro said it at the press conference held as part of the 3rd Meeting of the EXPO 2017 International Participants, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We can assure you that all the preparation works are going on the schedule set. We were the first to sign the EXPO 2017 participation contract. We were among the first countries which received the keys to our pavilion. We have been preparing our pavilion for several months and this work will end in the nearest time," said Pascal Loro.



According to him, EXPO 2017 visitors will be offered to attend mini-exhibition pavilions showcasing France's developments in up-to-date technologies as well as advanced environmental protection technologies.

