France ready to coop with Pavlodar rgn in all spheres

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Governor of Pavlodar region Bulat Bakauov held a meeting with a delegation led by Ambassador of France to Kazakhstan H.E. Philippe Martinet, pavlodarnews.kz reports.

Opening the official meeting, Bulat Bakauov said that France is a crucial foreign economic partner for Pavlodar region. In last year alone, the trade turnover between France and the region of Kazakhstan has more than tripled reaching $13 million.

"In the region, a dairy farming project has been successfully implemented with Food Master company with the support from French companies," the head of the region said. "SIM Format, a Kazakh-French enterprise, is operating in our region, and the Interstate Council for Railway Transport entitled it to deliver products to the domestic market and CIS countries."

"In the future, Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant plans to build a hydrogen generation unit with the participation of France," he pointed out.



Philippe Martinet said that France is ready to cooperate with Pavlodar region in all areas but, most of all, foreign partners are interested in cooperation in industry and agriculture.

"We are ready to meet with representatives of enterprises in your region," the Ambassador stressed. "If there are any investment projects, we are ready to consider them. If necessary, we can search for business partners in France.".

At the end of the meeting, the Governor of Pavlodar region presented the French Ambassador with the book on the region's investment opportunities.