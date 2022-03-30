France reports over 200,000 new COVID-19 cases

PARIS. KAZINFORM France on Tuesday reported 217,480 new COVID-19 cases detected in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since the country lifted most COVID-19 restrictions on March 14.

According to the French Public Health Agency, 21,300 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, with 1,538 in intensive care, Xinhua reports.

As the French presidential elections are approaching, the government is likely to encourage elderly and vulnerable people to wear masks during the first round of voting on April 10, local media reported on Tuesday.

Complimentary masks will be available at all polling stations, allowing voters to choose whether or not to wear them.

«With this election, the risk is not an epidemic rebound but the gravity of the infection,» epidemiologist Antoine Flahault told French daily Le Parisien, calling on polling stations to be well ventilated and equipped with CO2 sensors.

According to the Public Health Agency, 80.8 percent of the French population have received at least one vaccine dose, and 79.5 percent have been fully vaccinated.