France's new government announced

PARIS. KAZINFORM The secretary-general of French president's office Alexis Kohler Wednesday announced the formation of the new government headed by the conservative lawmaker Edouard Philippe, who was appointed on Monday after Emmanuel Macron sworn in as France's new president, Xinhua reports.

According to EFE , the mayor of the city of Lyon, Gérard Collomb, who was among the first politicians to back Emmanuel Macron in his bid to become president, has been named Interior Ministry.

Also, Socialist Jean-Yves Le Drian, until now Defense Minister, has been appointed as Foreign Minister, the President's office said.

Conservative lawmaker Bruno Le Maire was named as the new Finance Minister, substituting Michel Sapin, in a bid to boost the confidence of European Union member states.