France's new PM Philippe takes office

PARIS. KAZINFORM French new Prime Minister Edouard Philippe took office on Monday, replacing the outgoing Socialist PM Bernard Cazeneuve.The handover ceremony started at 15:55 p.m. (1355 GMT), with Cazeneuve greeting his successor, and the two headed into private talks.

Earlier, Philippe was named by French President Emmanuel Macron as prime minister.

The conservative lawmaker is charged to form a government which is expected to include novice and talented faces from different political parties to embody the president's pledge of political renewal.

Philippe, 46, is currently mayor of France' northwestern city of Le Havre and a conservative lawmaker since 2012.

He had been the spokesman of moderate Alain Juppe during the right-center primary in November last year before joining the campaign of Les Republicans nominee Francois Fillon.



