France’s President Emmanuel Macron congratulates Tokayev on re-election

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received a letter of congratulations on the occasion of his re-election from French President Emmanuel Macron, Kazinform cites Akorda.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron conveyed best wishes to Tokayev in carrying out the duties of great responsibility.

«Since 2019 Kazakhstan has embarked on the ambitious process of political and economic modernization which we’re following closely. I’m sure that your re-election will maintain this momentum and help carry out the reforms you announced in the interests of the country and Kazakhstanis,» wrote the French President, adding that he is aware of the efforts President Tokayev takes to strengthen regional cooperation in Central Asia and assured him of his full support.

Photo: akorda.kz