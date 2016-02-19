France to deepen cooperation with Kazakhstan in legal sphere - ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mr. Askhat Daulbayev has held the meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Kazakhstan H.E. Francis Etienne, Kazinform has learnt from the Prosecutor General's press service.

During the talks they discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation in the legal sphere, in particular the issues of expanding the contractual-legal base, countering transnational organized crime, terrorism and extremism, cybercrime, drug trafficking, and money laundering.

The Prosecutor General informed his interlocutor about the main directions of the activities of the prosecution authorities of Kazakhstan and measures taken to access the Council of Europe conventions in criminal law.

He also told about the activities of the Academy of Law Enforcement Authorities under the Prosecutor General's office and expressed interest in establishment of contacts with the leading educational and scientific institutions of France, in particular with the National School of Administration, the National High School of Police, and the National School for Masters.

Mr. Daulbayev emphasized the adherence of Kazakhstani prosecution authorities to the development of international relations and integration into the international legal community, also focusing on the priority of strengthening cooperation with friendly French nation.

The French Ambassador appreciated the role of Prosecutor's office of Kazakhstan in implementing international law policy of our country and reiterated his intention on deepening the cooperation in legal sphere.

The parties noted with satisfaction the achieved level of interaction between the competent authorities of Kazakhstan and France in combating crime, maintenance of law and order, ensuring human rights, and also expressed their readiness to expand and develop bilateral cooperation in the interests of the people of the two countries, as well as for the sake of stability and international security.