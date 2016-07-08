France to face Portugal in Euro 2016 final

MARSEILLE. KAZINFORM - The French football team defeated the German team with a score of 2:0 in the semifinal match of the UEFA Euro 2016 Championships on Thursday and qualified for the final, TASS reports.

Both goals were scored by France's Antoine Griezmann (45th minute - penalty and 72th minute). The French forward has thus consolidated the position on the list of the tournament's top scorers with 6 goals. The 25-year-old Atletico Madrid forward became the highest scorer at a single European Championships since the great Michel Platini scored nine for Les Bleus in 1984.



It was the 38th game for the German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger within the framework of the European and World championships. Thus, the football player has broken the record of the German national team in this indicator, which formerly belonged to attacker Miroslav Klose (37 matches).



The French team has qualified for the Euro Championships final for the first time over the past 16 years, after qualifying for the Euro final in 2000. It is noteworthy that the French became the European champions then, defeating in the final match the Italian team with a score of 2:1.



The decisive match of the tournament between France and Portugal will take place at the Stade de France stadium the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis on July 10. The Euro Championship winner will play in the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017, which will be held in Russia.



Source: TASS