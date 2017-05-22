France to show a futuristic car in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM General Commissioner of French pavilion at EXPO-2017 Pascal Loro told what his country plans to show in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.



"The theme Future Energy, which Kazakhstan chose for the exhibition, is consonant with the priorities supported in our country. France was one of the first countries to appoint a commissioner and made one of the first to make an official visit in July 2015. That's why we got one of the largest pavilions. With a size of 1084 square meters it is one of the three largest pavilions," Mr. Loro said at a presser in Astana.



In Astana, France will be represented by a number of large companies, start-ups and state institutions of France, as well as scientists and all those who make France so advanced in the field of energy. Partners of the pavilion, famous French companies, intend to draw the world's attention to the need to use more economical models of energy consumption, and to offer solutions that can slow down the climate change.

"Peugeot will be represented in our pavilion. In 1995 it invented one of the first electric cars. We will show a new generation, or as one might say a futuristic car," Pascal Loro added.



The main themes in the design of the space of the French pavilion were "Eco-City", "Renewable Energy" and "Eco-transport". The 7 compartments of the first floor of the pavilion will allow visitors to learn about new technologies in the field of "green energy". The compartments are connected by galleries, with photographs of the outstanding figures of France, who contributed to the development of the civilization.



The Commissioner also said that during the exhibition, France will celebrate two national holidays - Fête de la Musique, also known as Music Day on June 21 and Bastille Day on July 14, in honor of which festive events will be held in the pavilion.



Numerous seminars, master classes and scientific conferences will be organized in the conference hall of the pavilion during the exhibition, where visitors will be able to learn about French innovative technologies in future energy, as well as about cooperation between France and Kazakhstan in the field of education and culture and francophonie.

More than 100 countries, as well as different enterprises and organizations, will take part in the specialized Expo 2017 which will be held in Astana between 10 June and 10 September 2017. Expo 2017 is being organized under the theme ‘Future Energy'

