France to transport bodies of Kazakhstanis killed in Nice attack

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Bodies of Lyubov, Marina and little Silviya Panchenko killed in monstrous terror attack in Nice will be transported to Pavlodar city today, local authorities confirm.

The French side will defray all costs associated with the transportation of the bodies.



The airplane airlifting the bodies will land in Pavlodar city at around 2:00 p.m. local time. According to preliminary data, the funerals will take place on Friday.



Pavlodar was shocked by the news of Lyubov, Marina and Silviya Panchenko's tragic death in Nice.



Earlier it was reported that Lyubov Panchenko came to Nice to visit her daughter Marina and granddaughter Silviya. On July 14 they went to the Promenade des Anglais where the crowd was celebrating the Bastille Day and never returned home.



It was the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan that broke the news of their death on July 17.



Nataliya Otto born in Kazakhstan in 1959 was also among the victims of the barbaric attack in Nice.