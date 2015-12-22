Francis Etienne: France-Kazakhstan chamber of entrepreneurs to be launched in March 2016

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - France-Kazakhstan chamber of entrepreneurs will be launched in March 2016, this has been announced by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Kazakhstan Francis Etienne during his trip to the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk where he visited the regional Chamber of Entrepreneurs.

"A week ago I met with the chairman of the Presidium of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken Mr. Timur Kulibayev. During our conversations we have discussed a wide range of cooperation issues. In March 2016 a new institution "House of Entrepreneurs of France-Kazakhstan" will be launched," informed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France Francis Etienne. The French diplomat stressed the importance of cooperation with Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs. Francis Etienne noted the importance of the role of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs as a link between business and the Government. According to him, improvement of the legal status of Atameken led to the growth of the number of small and medium-sized businesses, solving of long-standing problems of development including administrative barriers. This organization will be the center of cooperation between the business people of France and Kazakhstan.