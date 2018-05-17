Francois Hollande backs Kazakh President's G-Global initiative

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ex-President of France Francois Hollande is taking part in the Astana Economic Forum: Global Challenges Summit 2018.

"Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has already touched upon an issue concerning G-Global, being realized within the framework of the UN. And that platform should create own tools and mechanisms to help reach this goal. Is it necessary to build some additional structure? No. All the said stays within the UN framework and within the framework of the G-Global platform," Francois Hollande said taking the floor there.



He also touched upon the G 20 and WTO.



"As for the G20, an international forum that brings together the world's 20 economies, but, nevertheless, this platform should stay within the UN. The WTO needs certain support, especially now, when we witness increasing of protectionism widespread and those goods and services produced in one country scarcely ever may be represented in another country. I would like to note here importance of regional cooperation and regional unions, in particular, such as the EU," Hollande said.

