Frank Carroll, coach of Kazakhstan's late skater Denis Ten, dies aged 86

U.S.-born legendary figure skating coach Frank Carroll passed away at the age of 86. His well-known students include Linda Fratianne, Christopher Bowman, Michelle Kwan, Timothy Goebel, Evan Lysacek and Kazakhstan’s late skater Denis Ten, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“U.S. Figure Skating mourns the loss of coaching legend Frank Carroll. A member of the World and U.S. Figure Skating Halls of Fame, Frank was instrumental in the careers of numerous Olympic and World champions and many future Hall of Famers,” U.S. Figure Skating confirmed on Twitter.

Frank Carroll coached Evan Lysacek to the world champion’s title in 2009 and an Olympic gold medal in 2010, while Michelle Kwan secured four world champion’s titles and an Olympic silver medal in 1998 under his guidance. Timothy Goebel claimed 2002 and 2003 world silver medals and the 2002 Olympic bronze medal.

Photo credit: @cbrennansports/X

Photo credit: @tenisden/Instagram

Another world-famous pupil of Frank Carroll was Kazakhstani skater Denis Ten who won the country's historic bronze medal at the 2014 Olympic Games.

In July 2018, Denis Ten was stabbed to death by carjackers in Almaty.

Frank Carroll retired in the same year after 58 years of coaching.