Freddie Roach: Eubank Jr. can be killed in Golovkin fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Famous boxing trainer Freddie Roach thinks that British boxer Chris Eubank Jr. does not have any chances in a fight against WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO world champion Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

"Eubank Jr. is a good boxer, but he is not even close to the level that his father was at. He is not that good. Eubank Jr. can be killed in the Golovkin fight. I am not a big fan of his, but it is going to be a good fight anyway," FightHype cites Roach.

As earlier reported, the talks between the Eubank Jr. team and the Golovkin team failed, and the Kazakhstani will fight Kell Brook instead.