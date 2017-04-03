Freddie Roach on Golovkin vs. Canelo fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Well-known coach Freddie Roach commented on the fact that Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin's (37-0, 33 KOs) latest fights were not so impressive, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Roach told FightHub TV that Daniel Jacobs caused some troubles to GGG, especially with his style. The fight showed that Golovkin became slower. In his words, it may have something to do with Jacobs' boxing abilities. "Let's see what happens next," Roach added.



"...he [Golovkin] may be getting a little bit older, he was exposed a little bit. But if he fights Canelo, I'll pick him the winner, because he's a stronger better puncher in that fight. I hope that fight happens," the coach noted.