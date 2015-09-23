EN
    12:43, 23 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Freddie Roach says Gennady Golovkin is next №1

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American boxing trainer and the man behind Miguel Cotto, Freddie Roach, believes that undefeated WBA and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin is going to be the next №1 in the world after Floyd Mayweather Jr. has retired, Sports.kz reports.

    "I think GGG will be number one next... he is the best fighter out there right now... he knocks everyone out... whoever they put in front of him, he's knocking out...," Roach said in an interview with FightHype.com. Recall that in May Roach said that Golovkin has flaws like any other boxer.

    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
