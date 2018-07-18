EN
    15:48, 18 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Free centre for special needs children opens its doors in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A free remedial centre for children with special needs Altyn Orda has opened in Astana, Kazinform Agency reports. 


    The centre was opened with the assistance of the public society of parents of children with autism.

    About 100 kids with autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, etc. have an opportunity to undergo there rehabilitation. Eight specialistssuch as psychologists, special education teachers, speech therapists and sports teachers, are exepcted to help children learn and undergo treatment at well-equipped specialized rooms.

    The centre is open to all children and pupils. It provides continuous rehabilitation. 

