Free fare on 16 December in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There will be many holidays in December. Astana Akimat has taken care to prepare a good program of cultural events. There were more than seventy cultural events in the December calendar, "Evening Astana" reports

The ceremony of lighting the main fir-tree of the country which by tradition is held on December 1, will be the starting point of the series of bright events.

On December 15 in Astana there will take place archery championship timed to the 25th anniversary of Independence. On December 28 Astana residents will have a chance to try in ski racing. Also the best construction engineers, businessmen, teachers, students will receive special diplomas and letters of thanks. On the occasion of the holiday free fare in the public transport of Astana will be available on December 16.