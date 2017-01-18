Free lunches handed out to those in need in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Free lunch packs handed out to those in need on the streets of Shymkent, tvk-uko.kz reports.

During the winter months a free lunch is often a real savior for the homeless. The team of activists calling themselves "Club Dobryakov" (Club of Good Souls) provides food for the city's homeless on the weekly basis.

Madina, one of the volunteers says their organization struggles to get help they need as people who beg do not want to be seen in the pictures and volunteers themselves do not want publicity. However people that find out about them do bring food and clothes at they own initiative. Volunteers also get support from temples and local markets.

According to Nelly Kakharova, founder of the charitable they have 22 volunteers helping with food and clothing to the less fortunate.

In addition to the kitchen the organization provides support to 28 families once a month delivering them food baskets and other supplies.