Free trade agreement between EEU and Vietnam comes into force on October 5

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - All the ratification processes are complete, the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission informed.

Below is the final part of the document posted earlier.

NOTE ON TARIFF RATE QUOTAS FOR EGGS EXPORTED TO VIET NAM

1. The following within-quota tariff reduction, which shall be done in three equal annual instalments to free, shall be applied to eggs originating in the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union exported to Viet Nam in accordance with this Note.

2. Viet Nam shall accord to the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union the total annual import quota of 8 000 dozen for eggs originating in the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union, which shall be separate from the quantity of Viet Nam's tariff rate quotas for eggs under its WTO commitments.

3. The out-of-quota tariff rate shall be applied in accordance with the domestic laws and regulations of Viet Nam on tariff rate quotas and pursuant to Article 2.1 of this Agreement.

4. The annual growth rate of quota quantity is five percent.

HS Code Description Quota quantity Rate of customs duty within quota Rate of customs duty out of quota EIF 2016 2017 2018 and subsequent years 0407.21.00 0407.90.10 Eggs of fowls 8 000 dozens per year 22.5% 15% 7,5% 0% U 0407.29.10 0407.90.20 Eggs of ducks 0407.29.90 0407.90.90 Other eggs

NOTE ON TARIFF RATE QUOTAS FOR UNMANUFACTURED TOBACCO AND TOBACCO REFUSE EXPORTED TO VIET NAM

1. The following within-quota tariff reduction, which shall be done in five annual instalments to free, shall be applied to unmanufactured tobacco and tobacco refuse originating in the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union exported to Viet Nam in accordance with this Note.

2. Viet Nam shall accord to the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union the total annual import quota of 500 tonnes for unmanufactured tobacco and tobacco refuse originating in the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union, which shall be in accordance with Viet Nam's international commitments and respective domestic laws and regulations on those tariff rate quota products.

3. The out-of-quota tariff rate shall be applied in accordance with the domestic laws and regulations of Viet Nam on tariff rate quotas and pursuant to Article 2.1 of this Agreement.

HS Code Description Quota quantity Rate of customs duty within quota Rate of customs duty out of quota EIF 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 and subsequent years 2401.10.10 - - Virginia type, flue-cured 500 tonnes per year 10% 7% 5% 5% 3% 0% U 2401.10.20 - - Virginia type, other than flue-cured 10% 7% 5% 5% 3% 0% U 2401.10.90 - - Other 10% 7% 5% 5% 3% 0% U 2401.20.10 - - Virginia type, flue-cured 10% 7% 5% 5% 3% 0% U 2401.20.20 - - Virginia type, other than flue-cured 10% 7% 5% 5% 3% 0% U 2401.20.30 - - Oriental type 10% 7% 5% 5% 3% 0% U 2401.20.40 - - Burley type 10% 7% 5% 5% 3% 0% U 2401.20.50 - - Other, flue-cured 10% 7% 5% 5% 3% 0% U 2401.20.90 - - Other 10% 7% 5% 5% 3% 0% U 2401.30.10 - - Tobacco stems 5% 5% 5% 5% 3% 0% U 2401.30.90 - - Other 10% 7% 5% 5% 3% 0% U

ANNEX 2

TRIGGER LEVEL FOR TRIGGER SAFEGUARD MEASURES

General Notes

For the purposes of this Annex:

1. "HS Code" refers to the relevant tariff line of a Party and its corresponding description.

2. In the year of entry into force of this Agreement, the initial trigger level shall be implemented at the level specified for that particular year in this Annex.

3. The trigger level specified in this Annex shall be measured in kilograms.

4. The trigger level for the year of entry into force of this Agreement shall be calculated with the following formula:

(T/365)*N,

where:

"T" is the trigger level set out in this Annex for the year of entry into force of this Agreement;

"N" is the number of days from the date of entry into force of this Agreement until the end of the year of entry into force of this Agreement.

Goods HS Code 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 and subsequent years Anoraks 6101 20 90, 6101 90 80, 6102 20 90, 6102 90 90, 6201 92, 6201 99, 6202 92, 6202 99 266394 279714 293699 308384 323804 339994 356993 374843 393585 413265 433928 455624 478405 502326 527442 Shirts, blouses 6105, 6106, 6205, 6206 910258 973976 1042154 1115105 1193163 1276684 1366052 1461675 1563993 1673472 1790615 1915958 2050075 2193581 2347131 Suits, jackets, blazers, trouses 6103 41, 6103 42, 6103 43, 6103 49, 6104 51, 6104 52, 6104 53, 6104 59, 6104 61, 6104 62, 6104 63, 6104 69, 6203 41, 6203 42, 6203 43, 6203 49, 6204 51, 6204 52, 6204 53, 6204 59, 6204 61, 6204 62, 6204 63, 6204 69 2614950 2797997 2993856 3203426 3427666 3667603 3924335 4199038 4492971 4807479 5144002 5504083 5889368 6301624 6742738 Women's or girls suits, dresses, skirts 6104 41, 6104 42, 6104 43, 6104 44, 6104 49, 6204 41, 6204 42, 6204 43, 6204 44, 6204 49 272928 292033 312475 334349 357753 382796 409591 438263 468941 501767 536891 574473 614686 657714 703754 Underwear 6107, 6108, 6207, 6208, 6212 85510 91496 97900 104753 112086 119932 128327 137310 146922 157207 168211 179986 192585 206066 220490 Jerseys, pullovers, waistcoats, cardigans 6110 1083292 1159122 1240261 1327079 1419975 1519373 1625729 1739530 1861297 1991588 2130999 2280169 2439781 2610566 2793305

Goods HS Code 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 and subsequent years Babies' garments and clothing 6111 20, 6111 30, 6111 90, 6209 92470 98943 105869 113280 121209 129694 138773 148487 158881 170002 181902 194636 208260 222838 238437 Footwear with uppers of rubber 6401 10, 6401 92 10, 6401 99 4970 5318 5690 6088 6515 6971 7459 7981 8539 9137 9777 10461 11193 11977 12815 Wooden furniture of a kind used in offices 9403 30 13796 14762 15795 16901 18084 19350 20704 22153 23704 25363 27139 29039 31071 33246 35573 Wooden furniture of a kind used in the kitchen 9403 40 30036 32139 34388 36795 39371 42127 45076 48231 51607 55220 59085 63221 67647 72382 77449 Wooden furniture of a kind used in the bedroom 9403 50 611858 654688 700516 749552 802021 858162 918234 982510 1051286 1124876 1203617 1287871 1378021 1474483 1577697 Other wooden furniture 9403 60 3438820 3679537 3937105 4212702 4507592 4823123 5160742 5521993 5908533 6322130 6764679 7238207 7744881 8287023 8867115

ANNEX 3 PRODUCT SPECIFIC RULES

General Notes

For the purposes of this Annex:

1. The first column of the list contains chapters, headings or subheadings and the second column sets out descriptions of the products. Goods in this list are determined solely by the HS codes of the goods. The names of the goods are used only for convenience.

2. "Chapter" means a chapter of the Harmonized System (2 digits); "Heading" means a heading of the Harmonized System (4 digits); "Subheading" means a subheading of the Harmonized System (6 digits);

"CTC" means change in tariff classification at HS 2, 4 or 6-digit level (CC, CTH, CTSH); "WO" means that the good must be wholly produced or obtained entirely in a Party in accordance with Article 4.4 of this Agreement;

"CC" means that all non-originating materials used in the production of the final goods have undergone a change in tariff classification at HS 2-digit level (change in Chapter);

"CTH" means that all non-originating materials used in the production of the final goods have undergone a change in tariff classification at the HS 4-digit level (change in Heading); "CTSH" means that all non-originating materials used in the production of the final goods have undergone a change in tariff classification at the HS 6-digit level (change in Subheading);

"VAC Х%" means that value added content which is calculated using the formula set out in Article 4.5 of this Agreement, is not less than X percent and process of production of final goods has been performed in a Party;

"CTC + VAC Х%" means the requirement to change the tariff classification provided that value added content which is calculated using the formula set out in Article 4.5 of this Agreement, is not less than X percent and process of production of final goods has been performed in a Party;

"CTC or VAC X%" means either the requirement to change the tariff classification or the value added content which is calculated using the formula set out in Article 4.5 of this Agreement of not less than X percent and process of production of final goods has been performed in a Party.

3. The requirement of a change in tariff classification shall apply only to non-originating materials.

4. The origin criteria specified in the third column of the list set the minimum requirements for production operations. A greater value added content of production operation made beyond the minimum requirement shall also confer originating status.

Code Description Origin criterion CHAPTER 1 LIVE ANIMALS 01.01 Live horses, asses, mules and hinnies - Horses: 0101.21 - - Pure-bred breeding animals WO 0101.29 - - Other WO 0101.30 - Asses WO 0101.90 - Other WO 01.02 Live bovine animals - Cattle: 0102.21 - - Pure-bred breeding animals WO 0102.29 - - Other WO - Buffalo: 0102.31 - - Pure-bred breeding animals WO 0102.39 - - Other WO 0102.90 - Other WO 01.03 Live swine 0103.10 - Pure-bred breeding animals WO - Other: 0103.91 - - Weighing less than 50 kg WO 0103.92 - - Weighing 50 kg or more WO 01.04 Live sheep and goats 0104.10 - Sheep WO 0104.20 - Goats WO 01.05 Live poultry, that is to say, fowls of the species Gallus domesticus, ducks, geese, turkeys and guinea fowls - Weighing not more than 185 g: 0105.11 - - Fowls of the species Gallus domesticus WO 0105.12 - - Turkeys WO 0105.13 - - Ducks WO 0105.14 - - Geese WO 0105.15 - - Guinea fowls WO - Other: 0105.94 - - Fowls of the species Gallus domesticus WO 0105.99 - - Other WO 01.06 Other live animals - Mammals: 0106.11 - - Primates WO 0106.12 - - Whales, dolphins and porpoises (mammals of the order Cetacea); manatees and dugongs (mammals of the order Sirenia); seals, sea lions WO

Code Description Origin criterion and walruses (mammals of the suborder Pinnipedia) 0106.13 - - Camels and other camelids (Camelidae) WO 0106.14 - - Rabbits and hares WO 0106.19 - - Other WO 0106.20 - Reptiles (including snakes and turtles) WO - Birds: 0106.31 - - Birds of prey WO 0106.32 - - Psittaciformes (including parrots, parakeets, macaws and cockatoos) WO 0106.33 - - Ostriches; emus (Dromaius novaehollandiae) WO 0106.39 - - Other WO - Insects: 0106.41 - - Bees WO 0106.49 - - Other WO 0106.90 - Other WO CHAPTER 2 MEAT AND EDIBLE MEAT OFFAL 02.01 Meat of bovine animals, fresh or chilled 0201.10 - Carcasses and half-carcasses CC, except from Chapter 1 0201.20 - Other cuts with bone in CC, except from Chapter 1 0201.30 - Boneless CC, except from Chapter 1 02.02 Meat of bovine animals, frozen 0202.10 - Carcasses and half-carcasses CC, except from Chapter 1 0202.20 - Other cuts with bone in CC, except from Chapter 1 0202.30 - Boneless CC, except from Chapter 1 02.03 Meat of swine, fresh, chilled or frozen - Fresh or chilled: 0203.11 - - Carcasses and half-carcasses CC, except from Chapter 1 0203.12 - - Hams, shoulders and cuts thereof, with bone in CC, except from Chapter 1 0203.19 - - Other CC, except from Chapter 1 - Frozen: 0203.21 - - Carcasses and half-carcasses CC, except from Chapter 1 0203.22 - - Hams, shoulders and cuts thereof, with bone in CC, except from Chapter 1 0203.29 - - Other CC, except from Chapter 1 02.04 Meat of sheep or goats, fresh, chilled or frozen 0204.10 - Carcasses and half-carcasses of lamb, fresh or chilled CC, except from Chapter 1

Code Description Origin criterion - Other meat of sheep, fresh or chilled: 0204.21 - - Carcasses and half-carcasses CC, except from Chapter 1 0204.22 - - Other cuts with bone in CC, except from Chapter 1 0204.23 - - Boneless CC, except from Chapter 1 0204.30 - Carcasses and half-carcasses of lamb, frozen CC, except from Chapter 1 - Other meat of sheep, frozen: 0204.41 - - Carcasses and half-carcasses CC, except from Chapter 1 0204.42 - - Other cuts with bone in CC, except from Chapter 1 0204.43 - - Boneless CC, except from Chapter 1 0204.50 - Meat of goats CC, except from Chapter 1 0205.00 Meat of horses, asses, mules or hinnies, fresh, chilled or frozen CC, except from Chapter 1 02.06 Edible offal of bovine animals, swine, sheep, goats, horses, asses, mules or hinnies, fresh, chilled or frozen 0206.10 - Of bovine animals, fresh or chilled CC, except from Chapter 1 - Of bovine animals, frozen: 0206.21 - - Tongues CC, except from Chapter 1 0206.22 - - Livers CC, except from Chapter 1 0206.29 - - Other CC, except from Chapter 1 0206.30 - Of swine, fresh or chilled CC, except from Chapter 1 - Of swine, frozen: 0206.41 - - Livers CC, except from Chapter 1 0206.49 - - Other CC, except from Chapter 1 0206.80 - Other, fresh or chilled CC, except from Chapter 1 0206.90 - Other, frozen CC, except from Chapter 1 02.07 Meat and edible offal, of the poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen - Of fowls of the species Gallus domesticus: 0207.11 - - Not cut in pieces, fresh or chilled CC, except from Chapter 1 0207.12 - - Not cut in pieces, frozen CC, except from Chapter 1 0207.13 - - Cuts and offal, fresh or chilled CC, except from Chapter 1 0207.14 - - Cuts and offal, frozen CC, except from Chapter 1 - Of turkeys: 0207.24 - - Not cut in pieces, fresh or chilled CC, except from Chapter 1 0207.25 - - Not cut in pieces, frozen CC, except from Chapter 1 0207.26 - - Cuts and offal, fresh or chilled CC, except from Chapter 1 0207.27 - - Cuts and offal, frozen CC, except from Chapter 1

Code Description Origin criterion - Of ducks: 0207.41 - - Not cut in pieces, fresh or chilled CC, except from Chapter 1 0207.42 - - Not cut in pieces, frozen CC, except from Chapter 1 0207.43 - - Fatty livers, fresh or chilled CC, except from Chapter 1 0207.44 - - Other, fresh or chilled CC, except from Chapter 1 0207.45 - - Other, frozen CC, except from Chapter 1 - Of geese: 0207.51 - - Not cut in pieces, fresh or chilled CC, except from Chapter 1 0207.52 - - Not cut in pieces, frozen CC, except from Chapter 1 0207.53 - - Fatty livers, fresh or chilled CC, except from Chapter 1 0207.54 - - Other, fresh or chilled CC, except from Chapter 1 0207.55 - - Other, frozen CC, except from Chapter 1 0207.60 - Of guinea fowls CC, except from Chapter 1 02.08 Other meat and edible meat offal, fresh, chilled or frozen 0208.10 - Of rabbits or hares CC, except from Chapter 1 0208.30 - Of primates CC, except from Chapter 1 0208.40 - Of whales, dolphins and porpoises (mammals of the order Cetacea); of manatees and dugongs (mammals of the order Sirenia); of seals, sea lions and walruses (mammals of the suborder Pinnipedia) CC, except from Chapter 1 0208.50 - Of reptiles (including snakes and turtles) CC, except from Chapter 1 0208.60 - Of camels and other camelids (Camelidae) CC, except from Chapter 1 0208.90 - Other CC, except from Chapter 1 02.09 Pig fat, free of lean meat, and poultry fat, not rendered or otherwise extracted, fresh, chilled, frozen, salted, in brine, dried or smoked 0209.10 - Of pigs CC, except from Chapter 1 0209.90 - Other CC, except from Chapter 1 02.10 Meat and edible meat offal, salted, in brine, dried or smoked; edible flours and meals of meat or meat offal - Meat of swine: 0210.11 - - Hams, shoulders and cuts thereof, with bone in CC, except from Chapter 1 0210.12 - - Bellies (streaky) and cuts thereof CC, except from Chapter 1 0210.19 - - Other CC, except from Chapter 1

Code Description Origin criterion 0210.20 - Meat of bovine animals CC, except from Chapter 1 - Other, including edible flours and meals of meat or meat offal: 0210.91 - - Of primates CC, except from Chapter 1 0210.92 - - Of whales, dolphins and porpoises (mammals of the order Cetacea); of manatees and dugongs (mammals of the order Sirenia); of seals, sea lions and walruses (mammals of the suborder Pinnipedia) CC, except from Chapter 1 0210.93 - - Of reptiles (including snakes and turtles) CC, except from Chapter 1 0210.99 - - Other CC, except from Chapter 1 CHAPTER 3 FISH AND CRUSTACEANS, MOLLUSCS AND OTHER AQUATIC INVERTEBRATES 03.01 Live fish - Ornamental fish: 0301.11 - - Freshwater WO 0301.19 - - Other WO - Other live fish: 0301.91 - - Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster) WO 0301.92 - - Eels (Anguilla spp.) WO 0301.93 - - Carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus) WO 0301.94 - - Atlantic and Pacific bluefin tunas (Thunnus thynnus, Thunnus orientalis) WO 0301.95 - - Southern bluefin tunas (Thunnus maccoyii) WO 0301.99 - - Other WO 03.02 Fish, fresh or chilled, excluding fish fillets and other fish meat of heading 03.04 - Salmonidae, excluding livers and roes: 0302.11 - - Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster) CC

Code Description Origin criterion 0302.13 - - Pacific salmon (Oncorhynchus nerka, Oncorhynchus gorbuscha, Oncorhynchus keta, Oncorhynchus tschawytscha, Oncorhynchus kisutch, Oncorhynchus masou and Oncorhynchus rhodurus) CC 0302.14 - - Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) and Danube salmon (Hucho hucho) CC 0302.19 - - Other CC - Flat fish (Pleuronectidae, Bothidae, Cynoglossidae, Soleidae, Scophthalmidae and Citharidae), excluding livers and roes: 0302.21 - - Halibut (Reinhardtius hippoglossoides, Hippoglossus hippoglossus, Hippoglossus stenolepis) CC 0302.22 - - Plaice (Pleuronectes platessa) CC 0302.23 - - Sole (Solea spp.) CC 0302.24 - -Turbots (Psetta maxima) CC 0302.29 - - Other CC - Tunas (of the genus Thunnus), skipjack or stripe-bellied bonito (Euthynnus (Katsuwonus) pelamis), excluding livers and roes: 0302.31 - - Albacore or longfinned tunas (Thunnus alalunga) CC 0302.32 - - Yellowfin tunas (Thunnus albacares) CC 0302.33 - - Skipjack or stripe-bellied bonito CC 0302.34 - - Bigeye tunas (Thunnus obesus) CC 0302.35 - - Atlantic and Pacific bluefin tunas (Thunnus thynnus, Thunnus orientalis) CC 0302.36 - - Southern bluefin tunas (Thunnus maccoyii) CC 0302.39 - - Other CC - Herrings (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii), anchovies (Engraulis spp.), sardines (Sardina pilchardus, Sardinops spp.), sardinella (Sardinella spp.), brisling or sprats (Sprattus sprattus), mackerel (Scomber scombrus, Scomber australasicus, Scomber japonicus), jack and horse mackerel (Trachurus spp.), cobia (Rachycentron canadum) and swordfish (Xiphias gladius), excluding livers and roes: 0302.41 - - Herrings (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii) CC 0302.42 - - Anchovies (Engraulis spp.) CC 0302.43 - - Sardines (Sardina pilchardus, Sardinops spp.), sardinella (Sardinella spp.), brisling or sprats (Sprattus sprattus) CC

Code Description Origin criterion 0302.44 - - Mackerel (Scomber scombrus, Scomber australasicus, Scomber japonicus) CC 0302.45 - - Jack and horse mackerel (Trachurus spp.) CC 0302.46 - - Cobia (Rachycentron canadum) CC 0302.47 - - Swordfish (Xiphias gladius) CC - Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae, excluding livers and roes: 0302.51 - -Cod (Gadus morhua, Gadus ogac, Gadus macrocephalus) CC 0302.52 - - Haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus) CC 0302.53 - - Coalfish (Pollachius virens) CC 0302.54 - - Hake (Merluccius spp., Urophycis spp.) CC 0302.55 - - Alaska Pollack (Theragra chalcogramma) CC 0302.56 - - Blue whitings (Micromesistius poutassou, Micromesistius australis) CC 0302.59 - - Other CC - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.), excluding livers and roes: 0302.71 - - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.) CC 0302.72 - - Catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.) CC 0302.73 - - Carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus) CC 0302.74 - - Eels (Anguilla spp.) CC 0302.79 - - Other CC - Other fish, excluding livers and roes: 0302.81 - - Dogfish and other sharks CC 0302.82 - - Rays and skates (Rajidae) CC 0302.83 - - Toothfish (Dissostichus spp.) CC 0302.84 - - Seabass (Dicentrarchus spp.) CC 0302.85 - - Seabream (Sparidae) CC 0302.89 - - Other CC 0302.90 - Livers and roes CC

Code Description Origin criterion 03.03 Fish, frozen, excluding fish fillets and other fish meat of heading 03.04 - Salmonidae, excluding livers and roes: 0303.11 - - Sockeye salmon (red salmon) (Oncorhynchus nerka) CC 0303.12 - - Other Pacific salmon (Oncorhynchus gorbuscha, Oncorhynchus keta, Oncorhynchus tschawytscha, Oncorhynchus kisutch, Oncorhynchus masou and Oncorhynchus rhodurus) CC 0303.13 - - Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) and Danube salmon (Hucho hucho) CC 0303.14 - - Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster) CC 0303.19 - - Other CC - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.), excluding livers and roes: 0303.23 - - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.) CC 0303.24 - - Catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.) CC 0303.25 - - Carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus) CC 0303.26 - - Eels (Anguilla spp.) CC 0303.29 - - Other CC - Flat fish (Pleuronectidae, Bothidae, Cynoglossidae, Soleidae, Scophthalmidae and Citharidae), excluding livers and roes: 0303.31 - - Halibut (Reinhardtius hippoglossoides, Hippoglossus hippoglossus, Hippoglossus stenolepis) CC 0303.32 - - Plaice (Pleuronectes platessa) CC 0303.33 - - Sole (Solea spp.) CC 0303.34 - -Turbots (Psetta maxima) CC

Code Description Origin criterion 0303.39 - - Other CC - Tunas (of the genus Thunnus), skipjack or stripe-bellied bonito (Euthynnus (Katsuwonus) pelamis), excluding livers and roes: 0303.41 - - Albacore or longfinned tunas (Thunnus alalunga) CC 0303.42 - - Yellowfin tunas (Thunnus albacares) CC 0303.43 - - Skipjack or stripe-bellied bonito CC 0303.44 - - Bigeye tunas (Thunnus obesus) CC 0303.45 - - Atlantic and Pacific bluefin tunas (Thunnus thynnus, Thunnus orientalis) CC 0303.46 - - Southern bluefin tunas (Thunnus maccoyii) CC 0303.49 - - Other CC - Herrings (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii), sardines (Sardina pilchardus, Sardinops spp.), sardinella (Sardinella spp.), brisling or sprats (Sprattus sprattus), mackerel (Scomber scombrus, Scomber australasicus, Scomber japonicus), jack and horse mackerel (Trachurus spp.), cobia (Rachycentron canadum) and swordfish (Xiphias gladius), excluding livers and roes: 0303.51 - - Herrings (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii) CC 0303.53 - - Sardines (Sardina pilchardus, Sardinops spp.), sardinella (Sardinella spp.), brisling or sprats (Sprattus sprattus) CC 0303.54 - - Mackerel (Scomber scombrus, Scomber australasicus, Scomber japonicus) CC 0303.55 - - Jack and horse mackerel (Trachurus spp.) CC 0303.56 - - Cobia (Rachycentron canadum) CC 0303.57 - - Swordfish (Xiphias gladius) CC - Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae, excluding livers and roes: 0303.63 - - Cod (Gadus morhua, Gadus ogac, Gadus macrocephalus) CC 0303.64 - - Haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus) CC 0303.65 - - Coalfish (Pollachius virens) CC 0303.66 - - Hake (Merluccius spp., Urophycis spp.) CC 0303.67 - - Alaska Pollack (Theragra chalcogramma) CC 0303.68 - - Blue whitings (Micromesistius poutassou, Micromesistius australis) CC

Code Description Origin criterion 0303.69 - - Other CC - Other fish, excluding livers and roes: 0303.81 - - Dogfish and other sharks CC 0303.82 - - Rays and skates (Rajidae) CC 0303.83 - - Toothfish (Dissostichus spp.) CC 0303.84 - - Seabass (Dicentrarchus spp.) CC 0303.89 - - Other CC 0303.90 - Livers and roes CC 03.04 Fish fillets and other fish meat (whether or not minced), fresh, chilled or frozen - Fresh or chilled fillets of tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.): 0304.31 - - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.) CC 0304.32 - - Catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.) CC 0304.33 - - Nile Perch (Lates niloticus) CC 0304.39 - - Other CC - Fresh or chilled fillets of other fish: 0304.41 - - Pacific salmon (Oncorhynchus nerka, Oncorhynchus gorbuscha, Oncorhynchus keta, Oncorhynchus tschawytscha, Oncorhynchus kisutch, Oncorhynchus masou and Oncorhynchus rhodurus), Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) and Danube salmon (Hucho hucho) CC 0304.42 - - Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster) CC 0304.43 - - Flat fish (Pleuronectidae, Bothidae, Cynoglossidae, Soleidae, Scophthalmidae and Citharidae) CC 0304.44 - - Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae CC 0304.45 - - Swordfish (Xiphias gladius) CC

Code Description Origin criterion 0304.46 - - Toothfish (Dissostichus spp.) CC 0304.49 - - Other CC - Other, fresh or chilled: 0304.51 - - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.) CC 0304.52 - - Salmonidae CC 0304.53 - - Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae CC 0304.54 - - Swordfish (Xiphias gladius) CC 0304.55 - - Toothfish (Dissostichus spp.) CC 0304.59 - - Other CC - Frozen fillets of tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.): 0304.61 - - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.) CC 0304.62 - - Catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.) CC 0304.63 - - Nile Perch (Lates niloticus) CC 0304.69 - - Other CC - Frozen fillets of fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae: 0304.71 - - Cod (Gadus morhua, Gadus ogac, Gadus macrocephalus) CC 0304.72 - - Haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus) CC 0304.73 - - Coalfish (Pollachius virens) CC 0304.74 - - Hake (Merluccius spp., Urophycis spp.) CC 0304.75 - - Alaska Pollack (Theragra chalcogramma) CC 0304.79 - - Other CC - Frozen fillets of other fish:

Code Description Origin criterion 0304.81 - - Pacific salmon (Oncorhynchus nerka, Oncorhynchus gorbuscha, Oncorhynchus keta, Oncorhynchus tschawytscha, Oncorhynchus kisutch, Oncorhynchus masou and Oncorhynchus rhodurus), Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) and Danube salmon (Hucho hucho) CC 0304.82 - - Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster) CC 0304.83 - - Flat fish (Pleuronectidae, Bothidae, Cynoglossidae, Soleidae, Scophthalmidae and Citharidae) CC 0304.84 - - Swordfish (Xiphias gladius) CC 0304.85 - - Toothfish (Dissostichus spp.) CC 0304.86 - - Herrings (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii) CC 0304.87 - - Tunas (of the genus Thunnus), skipjack or stripe-bellied bonito (Euthynnus (Katsuwonus) pelamis) CC 0304.89 - - Other CC - Other, frozen: 0304.91 - - Swordfish (Xiphias gladius) CC 0304.92 - - Toothfish (Dissostichus spp.) CC 0304.93 - - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius Carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.) CC 0304.94 - - Alaska Pollack (Theragra chalcogramma) CC 0304.95 - - Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae, other than Alaska Pollack (Theragra chalcogramma) CC 0304.99 - - Other CC 03.05 Fish, dried, salted or in brine; smoked fish, whether or not cooked before or during the smoking process; flours, meals and pellets of fish, fit for human consumption 0305.10 - Flours, meals and pellets of fish, fit for human consumption CC

Code Description Origin criterion 0305.20 - Livers and roes of fish, dried, smoked, salted or in brine CC - Fish fillets, dried, salted or in brine, but not smoked: 0305.31 - - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.) CC 0305.32 - - Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae CC 0305.39 - - Other CC - Smoked fish, including fillets, other than edible fish offal: 0305.41 - - Pacific salmon (Oncorhynchus nerka, Oncorhynchus gorbuscha, Oncorhynchus keta, Oncorhynchus tschawytscha, Oncorhynchus kisutch, Oncorhynchus masou and Oncorhynchus rhodurus), Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) and Danube salmon (Hucho hucho) CC 0305.42 - - Herrings (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii) CC 0305.43 - - Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster) CC 0305.44 - - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.) CC 0305.49 - - Other CC - Dried fish, other than edible fish offal, whether or not salted but not smoked: 0305.51 - - Cod (Gadus morhua, Gadus ogac, Gadus macrocephalus) CC 0305.59 - - Other CC

Code Description Origin criterion - Fish, salted but not dried or smoked and fish in brine, other than edible fish offal: 0305.61 - - Herrings (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii) CC 0305.62 - - Cod (Gadus morhua, Gadus ogac, Gadus macrocephalus) CC 0305.63 - - Anchovies (Engraulis spp.) CC 0305.64 - - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.) CC 0305.69 - - Other CC - Fish fins, heads, tails, maws and other edible fish offal: 0305.71 - - Shark fins CC 0305.72 - - Fish heads, tails and maws CC 0305.79 - - Other CC 03.06 Crustaceans, whether in shell or not, live, fresh, chilled, frozen, dried, salted or in brine; smoked crustaceans, whether in shell or not, whether or not cooked before or during the smoking process; crustaceans, in shell, cooked by steaming or by boiling in water, whether or not chilled, frozen, dried, salted or in brine; flours, meals and pellets of crustaceans, fit for human consumption - Frozen: 0306.11 - - Rock lobster and other sea crawfish (Palinurus spp., Panulirus spp., Jasus spp.) CC 0306.12 - - Lobsters (Homarus spp.) CC 0306.14 - - Crabs CC 0306.15 - - Norway lobsters (Nephrops norvegicus) CC 0306.16 - - Cold-water shrimps and prawns (Pandalus spp., Crangon crangon) CC 0306.17 - - Other shrimps and prawns CC 0306.19 - - Other, including flours, meals and pellets of crustaceans, fit for human consumption CC - Not frozen: 0306.21 - - Rock lobster and other sea crawfish (Palinurus spp., Panulirus spp., Jasus spp.) CC 0306.22 - - Lobsters (Homarus spp.) CC

Code Description Origin criterion 0306.24 - - Crabs CC 0306.25 - - Norway lobsters (Nephrops norvegicus) CC 0306.26 - - Cold-water shrimps and prawns (Pandalus spp., Crangon crangon) CC 0306.27 - - Other shrimps and prawns CC 0306.29 - - Other, including flours, meals and pellets of crustaceans, fit for human consumption CC 03.07 Molluscs, whether in shell or not, live, fresh, chilled, frozen, dried, salted or in brine; smoked molluscs, whether in shell or not, whether or not cooked before or during the smoking process; flours, meals and pellets of molluscs, fit for human consumption - Oysters: 0307.11 - - Live, fresh or chilled CC 0307.19 - - Other CC - Scallops, including queen scallops, of the genera Pecten, Chlamys or Placopecten: 0307.21 - - Live, fresh or chilled CC 0307.29 - - Other CC - Mussels (Mytilus spp., Perna spp.): 0307.31 - - Live, fresh or chilled CC 0307.39 - - Other CC - Cuttle fish (Sepia officinalis, Rossia macrosoma, Sepiola spp.) and squid (Ommastrephes spp., Loligo spp., Nototodarus spp., Sepioteuthis spp.): 0307.41 - - Live, fresh or chilled CC 0307.49 - - Other CC - Octopus (Octopus spp.): 0307.51 - - Live, fresh or chilled CC 0307.59 - - Other CC 0307.60 - Snails, other than sea snails CC - Clams, cockles and ark shells (families Arcidae, Arcticidae, Cardiidae, Donacidae, Hiatellidae, Mactridae, Mesodesmatidae, Myidae, Semelidae, Solecurtidae, Solenidae, Tridacnidae and Veneridae): 0307.71 - - Live, fresh or chilled CC 0307.79 - - Other CC - Abalone (Haliotis spp.): 0307.81 - - Live, fresh or chilled CC 0307.89 - - Other CC

Code Description Origin criterion - Other, including flours, meals and pellets, fit for human consumption: 0307.91 - - Live, fresh or chilled CC 0307.99 - - Other CC 03.08 Aquatic invertebrates other than crustaceans and molluscs, live, fresh, chilled, frozen, dried, salted or in brine; smoked aquatic invertebrates other than crustaceans and molluscs, whether or not cooked before or during the smoking process; flours, meals and pellets of aquatic invertebrates other than crustaceans and molluscs, fit for human consumption - Sea cucumbers (Stichopus japonicus, Holothurioidea): 0308.11 - - Live, fresh or chilled CC 0308.19 - - Other CC - Sea urchins (Strongylocentrotus spp., Paracentrotus lividus, Loxechinus albus, Echichinus esculentus): 0308.21 - - Live, fresh or chilled CC 0308.29 - - Other CC 0308.30 - Jellyfish (Rhopilema spp.) CC 0308.90 - Other CC CHAPTER 4 DAIRY PRODUCE; BIRDS' EGGS; NATURAL HONEY; EDIBLE PRODUCTS OF ANIMAL ORIGIN, NOT ELSEWHERE SPECIFIED OR INCLUDED 04.01 Milk and cream, not concentrated nor containing added sugar or other sweetening matter 0401.10 - Of a fat content, by weight, not exceeding 1% CC 0401.20 - Of a fat content, by weight, exceeding 1% but not exceeding 6% CC 0401.40 - Of a fat content, by weight, exceeding 6 % but not exceeding 10 % CC 0401.50 - Of a fat content, by weight, exceeding 10 % CC 04.02 Milk and cream, concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter 0402.10 - In powder, granules or other solid forms, of a fat content, by weight, not exceeding 1.5% CC, except from Chapter 17 - In powder, granules or other solid forms, of a fat content, by weight, exceeding 1.5%:

Code Description Origin criterion 0402.21 - - Not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter CC, except from Chapter 17 0402.29 - - Other CC, except from Chapter 17 - Other: 0402.91 - - Not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter CC 0402.99 - - Other CC, except from Chapter 17 04.03 Buttermilk, curdled milk and cream, yogurt, kephir and other fermented or acidified milk and cream, whether or not concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured or containing added fruit, nuts or cocoa 0403.10 - Yogurt CC 0403.90 - Other CC 04.04 Whey, whether or not concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter; products consisting of natural milk constituents, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter, not elsewhere specified or included 0404.10 - Whey and modified whey, whether or not concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter CC 0404.90 - Other CC 04.05 Butter and other fats and oils derived from milk; dairy spreads 0405.10 - Butter CC 0405.20 - Dairy spreads CC 0405.90 - Other CC 04.06 Cheese and curd 0406.10 - Fresh (unripened or uncured) cheese, including whey cheese, and curd CC 0406.20 - Grated or powdered cheese, of all kinds CC 0406.30 - Processed cheese, not grated or powdered CC 0406.40 - Blue-veined cheese and other cheese containing veins produced by Penicillium roqueforti CC 0406.90 - Other cheese CC 04.07 Birds' eggs, in shell, fresh, preserved or cooked - Fertilised eggs for incubation: 0407.11 - - Of fowls of the species Gallus domesticus CC

Code Description Origin criterion 0407.19 - - Other CC - Other fresh eggs: 0407.21 - - Of fowls of the species Gallus domesticus CC 0407.29 - - Other CC 0407.90 - Other CC 04.08 Birds' eggs, not in shell, and egg yolks, fresh, dried, cooked by steaming or by boiling in water, moulded, frozen or otherwise preserved, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter - Egg yolks: 0408.11 - - Dried CC 0408.19 - - Other CC - Other: 0408.91 - - Dried CC 0408.99 - - Other CC 0409.00 Natural honey WO 0410.00 Edible products of animal origin, not elsewhere specified or included CC CHAPTER 5 PRODUCTS OF ANIMAL ORIGIN, NOT ELSEWHERE SPECIFIED OR INCLUDED 0501.00 Human hair, unworked, whether or not washed or scoured; waste of human hair СС 05.02 Pigs', hogs' or boars' bristles and hair; badger hair and other brush making hair; waste of such bristles or hair 0502.10 - Pigs', hogs' or boars' bristles and hair and waste thereof СС 0502.90 - Other СС 0504.00 Guts, bladders and stomachs of animals (other than fish), whole and pieces thereof, fresh, chilled, frozen, salted, in brine, dried or smoked СС 05.05 Skins and other parts of birds, with their feathers or down, feathers and parts of feathers (whether or not with trimmed edges) and down, not further worked than cleaned, disinfected or treated for preservation; powder and waste of feathers or parts of feathers 0505.10 - Feathers of a kind used for stuffing; down СС 0505.90 - Other СС 05.06 Bones and horn-cores, unworked, defatted, simply prepared (but not cut to shape), treated with acid or degelatinised; powder and waste of

Code Description Origin criterion these products 0506.10 - Ossein and bones treated with acid СС 0506.90 - Other СС 05.07 Ivory, tortoise-shell, whalebone and whalebone hair, horns, antlers, hooves, nails, claws and beaks, unworked or simply prepared but not cut to shape; powder and waste of these products 0507.10 - Ivory; ivory powder and waste СС 0507.90 - Other СС 0508.00 Coral and similar materials, unworked or simply prepared but not otherwise worked; shells of molluscs, crustaceans or echinoderms and cuttle-bone, unworked or simply prepared but not cut to shape, powder and waste thereof СС 0510.00 Ambergris, castoreum, civet and musk; cantharides; bile, whether or not dried; glands and other animal products used in the preparation of pharmaceutical products, fresh, chilled, frozen or otherwise provisionally preserved СС 05.11 Animal products not elsewhere specified or included; dead animals of Chapter 1 or 3, unfit for human consumption 0511.10 - Bovine semen СС - Other: 0511.91 - - Products of fish or crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates; dead animals of Chapter 3 СС 0511.99 -- Other СС CHAPTER 6 LIVE TREES AND OTHER PLANTS; BULBS, ROOTS AND THE LIKE;CUT FLOWERS AND ORNAMENTAL FOLIAGE 06.01 Bulbs, tubers, tuberous roots, corms, crowns and rhizomes, dormant, in growth or in flower; chicory plants and roots other than roots of heading 12.12 0601.10 - Bulbs, tubers, tuberous roots, corms, crowns and rhizomes, dormant CC 0601.20 - Bulbs, tubers, tuberous roots, corms, crowns and rhizomes, in growth or in flower; chicory plants and roots CC 06.02 Other live plants (including their roots), cuttings and slips; mushroom spawn 0602.10 - Unrooted cuttings and slips CC

Code Description Origin criterion 0602.20 - Trees, shrubs and bushes, grafted or not, of kinds which bear edible fruit or nuts CC 0602.30 - Rhododendrons and azaleas, grafted or not CC 0602.40 - Roses, grafted or not CC 0602.90 - Other CC 06.03 Cut flowers and flower buds of a kind suitable for bouquets or for ornamental purposes, fresh, dried, dyed, bleached, impregnated or otherwise prepared - Fresh: 0603.11 - - Roses CC 0603.12 - - Carnations CC 0603.13 - - Orchids CC 0603.14 - - Chrysanthemums CC 0603.15 - - Lilies (Lilium spp.) CC 0603.19 - - Other CC 0603.90 - Other CC 06.04 Foliage, branches and other parts of plants, without flowers or flower buds, and grasses, mosses and lichens, being goods of a kind suitable for bouquets or for ornamental purposes, fresh, dried, dyed, bleached, impregnated or otherwise prepared 0604.20 - Fresh CC 0604.90 - Other CC CHAPTER 7 EDIBLE VEGETABLES AND CERTAIN ROOTS AND TUBERS 07.01 Potatoes, fresh or chilled 0701.10 - Seed CC 0701.90 - Other CC 0702.00 Tomatoes, fresh or chilled CC 07.03 Onions, shallots, garlic, leeks and other alliaceous vegetables, fresh or chilled 0703.10 - Onions and shallots CC 0703.20 - Garlic CC 0703.90 - Leeks and other alliaceous vegetables CC 07.04 Cabbages, cauliflowers, kohlrabi, kale and similar edible brassicas, fresh or chilled 0704.10 - Cauliflowers and headed broccoli CC 0704.20 - Brussels sprouts CC 0704.90 - Other CC 07.05 Lettuce (Lactuca sativa) and chicory (Cichorium spp), fresh or chilled

Code Description Origin criterion - Lettuce: 0705.11 - - Cabbage lettuce (head lettuce) CC 0705.19 - - Other CC - Chicory: 0705.21 - - Witloof chicory (Cichorium intybus var. foliosum) CC 0705.29 - - Other CC 07.06 Carrots, turnips, salad beetroot, salsify, celeriac, radishes and similar edible roots, fresh or chilled 0706.10 - Carrots and turnips CC 0706.90 - Other CC 0707.00 Cucumbers and gherkins, fresh or chilled CC 07.08 Leguminous vegetables, shelled or unshelled, fresh or chilled 0708.10 - Peas (Pisum sativum) CC 0708.20 - Beans (Vigna spp., Phaseolus spp.) CC 0708.90 - Other leguminous vegetables CC 07.09 Other vegetables, fresh or chilled 0709.20 - Asparagus CC 0709.30 - Aubergines (egg-plants) CC 0709.40 - Celery other than celeriac CC - Mushrooms and truffles: 0709.51 - - Mushrooms of the genus Agaricus CC 0709.59 - - Other CC 0709.60 - Fruits of the genus Capsicum or of the genus Pimenta CC 0709.70 - Spinach, New Zealand spinach and orache spinach (garden spinach) CC - Other: 0709.91 - - Globe artichokes CC 0709.92 - - Olives CC 0709.93 - - Pumpkins, squash and gourds (Cucurbita spp.) CC 0709.99 - - Other CC 07.10 Vegetables (uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water), frozen 0710.10 - Potatoes CC - Leguminous vegetables, shelled or unshelled: 0710.21 - - Peas (Pisum sativum) CC 0710.22 - - Beans (Vigna spp., Phaseolus spp.) CC 0710.29 - - Other CC

Code Description Origin criterion 0710.30 - Spinach, New Zealand spinach and orache spinach (garden spinach) CC 0710.40 - Sweet corn CC 0710.80 - Other vegetables CC 0710.90 - Mixtures of vegetables CC 07.11 Vegetables provisionally preserved (for example, by sulphur dioxide gas, in brine, in sulphur water or in other preservative solutions), but unsuitable in that state for immediate consumption 0711.20 - Olives CC 0711.40 - Cucumbers and gherkins CC - Mushrooms and truffles: 0711.51 - - Mushrooms of the genus Agaricus CC 0711.59 - - Other CC 0711.90 - Other vegetables; mixtures of vegetables CC 07.12 Dried vegetables, whole, cut, sliced, broken or in powder, but not further prepared 0712.20 - Onions CC - Mushrooms, wood ears (Auricularia spp.), jelly fungi (Tremella spp.) and truffles: 0712.31 - - Mushrooms of the genus Agaricus CC 0712.32 - - Wood ears (Auricularia spp.) CC 0712.33 - - Jelly fungi (Tremella spp.) CC 0712.39 - - Other CC 0712.90 - Other vegetables; mixtures of vegetables CC 07.13 Dried leguminous vegetables, shelled, whether or not skinned or split 0713.10 - Peas (Pisum sativum) CC 0713.20 - Chickpeas (garbanzos) CC - Beans (Vigna spp., Phaseolus spp.): 0713.31 - - Beans of the species Vigna mungo (L.) Hepper or Vigna radiata (L.) Wilczek CC 0713.32 - - Small red (Adzuki) beans (Phaseolus or Vigna angularis) CC 0713.33 - - Kidney beans, including white pea beans (Phaseolus vulgaris) CC 0713.34 - - Bambara beans (Vigna subterranea or Voandzeia subterranea) CC 0713.35 - - Cow peas (Vigna unguiculata) CC 0713.39 - - Other CC 0713.40 - Lentils CC

Code Description Origin criterion 0713.50 - Broad beans (Vicia faba var. major) and horse beans (Vicia faba var. equina, Vicia faba var. minor) CC 0713.60 - Pigeon peas (Cajanus cajan) CC 0713.90 - Other CC 07.14 Manioc, arrowroot, salep, Jerusalem artichokes, sweet potatoes and similar roots and tubers with high starch or inulin content, fresh, chilled, frozen or dried, whether or not sliced or in the form of pellets; sago pith 0714.10 - Manioc (cassava) CC 0714.20 - Sweet potatoes CC 0714.30 - Yams (Dioscorea spp.) CC 0714.40 - Taro (Colocasia spp.) CC 0714.50 - Yautia (Xanthosoma spp.) CC 0714.90 - Other CC CHAPTER 8 EDIBLE FRUIT AND NUTS; PEEL OF CITRUS FRUIT OR MELONS 08.01 Coconuts, Brazil nuts and cashew nuts, fresh or dried, whether or not shelled or peeled - Coconuts: 0801.11 - - Desiccated CC 0801.12 - - In the inner shell (endocarp) CC 0801.19 - - Other CC - Brazil nuts: 0801.21 - - In shell CC 0801.22 - - Shelled CC - Cashew nuts: 0801.31 - - In shell CC 0801.32 - - Shelled CC 08.02 Other nuts, fresh or dried, whether or not shelled or peeled - Almonds: 0802.11 - - In shell CC 0802.12 - - Shelled CC - Hazelnuts or filberts (Corylus spp.): 0802.21 - - In shell CC 0802.22 - - Shelled CC - Walnuts: 0802.31 - - In shell CC 0802.32 - - Shelled CC - Chestnuts (Castanea spp.):

Code Description Origin criterion 0802.41 - - In shell CC 0802.42 - - Shelled CC - Pistachios: 0802.51 - - In shell CC 0802.52 - - Shelled CC - Macadamia nuts: 0802.61 - - In shell CC 0802.62 - - Shelled CC 0802.70 - Kola nuts (Cola spp.) CC 0802.80 - Areca nuts CC 0802.90 - Other CC 08.03 Bananas, including plantains, fresh or dried 0803.10 - Plantains CC 0803.90 - Other CC 08.04 Dates, figs, pineapples, avocados, guavas, mangoes and mangosteens, fresh or dried 0804.10 - Dates CC 0804.20 - Figs CC 0804.30 - Pineapples CC 0804.40 - Avocados CC 0804.50 - Guavas, mangoes and mangosteens CC 08.05 Citrus fruit, fresh or dried 0805.10 - Oranges CC 0805.20 - Mandarins (including tangerines and satsumas); clementines, wilkings and similar citrus hybrids CC 0805.40 - Grapefruit, including pomelos CC 0805.50 - Lemons (Citrus limon, Citrus limonum) and limes (Citrus aurantifolia, Citrus latifolia) CC 0805.90 - Other CC 08.06 Grapes, fresh or dried 0806.10 - Fresh CC 0806.20 - Dried CC 08.07 Melons (including watermelons) and papaws (papayas), fresh - Melons (including watermelons): 0807.11 - - Watermelons CC 0807.19 - - Other CC 0807.20 - Papaws (papayas) CC 08.08 Apples, pears and quinces, fresh 0808.10 - Apples CC

Code Description Origin criterion 0808.30 - Pears CC 0808.40 - Quinces CC 08.09 Apricots, cherries, peaches (including nectarines), plums and sloes, fresh 0809.10 - Apricots CC - Cherries: 0809.21 - - Sour cherries (Prunus cerasus) CC 0809.29 - - Other CC 0809.30 - Peaches, including nectarines CC 0809.40 - Plums and sloes CC 08.10 Other fruit, fresh 0810.10 - Strawberries CC 0810.20 - Raspberries, blackberries, mulberries and loganberries CC 0810.30 - Black, white or red currants and gooseberries CC 0810.40 - Cranberries, bilberries and other fruits of the genus Vaccinium CC 0810.50 - Kiwifruit CC 0810.60 - Durians CC 0810.70 - Persimmons CC 0810.90 - Other CC 08.11 Fruit and nuts, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter 0811.10 - Strawberries CC 0811.20 - Raspberries, blackberries, mulberries, loganberries, black, white or red currants and gooseberries CC 0811.90 - Other CC 08.12 Fruit and nuts, provisionally preserved (for example, by sulphur dioxide gas, in brine, in sulphur water or in other preservative solutions), but unsuitable in that state for immediate consumption 0812.10 - Cherries CC 0812.90 - Other CC 08.13 Fruit, dried, other than that of headings 08.01 to 08.06; mixtures of nuts or dried fruits of this Chapter 0813.10 - Apricots CC 0813.20 - Prunes CC 0813.30 - Apples CC 0813.40 - Other fruit CC

Code Description Origin criterion 0813.50 - Mixtures of nuts or dried fruits of this Chapter CC 0814.00 Peel of citrus fruit or melons (including watermelons), fresh, frozen, dried or provisionally preserved in brine, in sulphur water or in other preservative solutions CC CHAPTER 9 COFFEE, TEA, MATÉ AND SPICES 09.01 Coffee, whether or not roasted or decaffeinated; coffee husks and skins; coffee substitutes containing coffee in any proportion - Coffee, not roasted: 0901.11 - - Not decaffeinated CC 0901.12 - - Decaffeinated CC - Coffee, roasted: 0901.21 - - Not decaffeinated CTSH 0901.22 - - Decaffeinated CTSH 0901.90 - Other CC 09.02 Tea, whether or not flavoured 0902.10 - Green tea (not fermented) in immediate packings of a content not exceeding 3 kg CC 0902.20 - Other green tea (not fermented) CC or VAC 40% 0902.30 - Black tea (fermented) and partly fermented tea, in immediate packings of a content not exceeding 3 kg CC 0902.40 - Other black tea (fermented) and other partly fermented tea CC or VAC 40% 0903.00 Maté CC 09.04 Pepper of the genus Piper; dried or crushed or ground fruits of the genus Capsicum or of the genus Pimenta - Pepper: 0904.11 - - Neither crushed nor ground CC 0904.12 - - Crushed or ground CC - Fruits of the genus Capsicum or of the genus Pimenta: 0904.21 - - Dried, neither crushed nor ground CC 0904.22 - - Crushed or ground CC 09.05 Vanilla 0905.10 - Neither crushed nor ground CC 0905.20 - Crushed or ground CC 09.06 Cinnamon and cinnamon-tree flowers - Neither crushed nor ground: 0906.11 - - Cinnamon (Cinnamomum zeylanicum CC

Code Description Origin criterion Blume) 0906.19 - - Other CC 0906.20 - Crushed or ground CC 09.07 Cloves (whole fruit, cloves and stems) 0907.10 - Neither crushed nor ground CC 0907.20 - Crushed or ground CC 09.08 Nutmeg, mace and cardamoms - Nutmeg: 0908.11 - - Neither crushed nor ground CC 0908.12 - - Crushed or ground CC - Mace: 0908.21 - - Neither crushed nor ground CC 0908.22 - - Crushed or ground CC - Cardamoms: 0908.31 - - Neither crushed nor ground CC 0908.32 - - Crushed or ground CC 09.09 Seeds of anise, badian, fennel, coriander, cumin or caraway; juniper berries - Seeds of coriander: 0909.21 - - Neither crushed nor ground CC 0909.22 - - Crushed or ground CC - Seeds of cumin: 0909.31 - - Neither crushed nor ground CC 0909.32 - - Crushed or ground CC - Seeds of anise, badian, caraway or fennel; juniper berries: 0909.61 - - Neither crushed nor ground CC 0909.62 - - Crushed or ground CC 09.10 Ginger, saffron, turmeric (curcuma), thyme, bay leaves, curry and other spices - Ginger: 0910.11 - - Neither crushed nor ground CC 0910.12 - - Crushed or ground CC 0910.20 - Saffron CC 0910.30 - Turmeric (curcuma) CC - Other spices: 0910.91 - - Mixtures referred to in Note 1(b) to this Chapter CC 0910.99 - - Other CC CHAPTER 10 CEREALS 10.01 Wheat and meslin - Durum wheat:

Code Description Origin criterion 1001.11 - - Seed CC 1001.19 - - Other CC - Other: 1001.91 - - Seed CC 1001.99 - - Other CC 10.02 Rye 1002.10 - Seed CC 1002.90 - Other CC 10.03 Barley 1003.10 - Seed CC 1003.90 - Other CC 10.04 Oats 1004.10 - Seed CC 1004.90 - Other CC 10.05 Maize (corn) 1005.10 - Seed CC 1005.90 - Other CC 10.06 Rice 1006.10 - Rice in the husk (paddy or rough) CC 1006.20 - Husked (brown) rice CC 1006.30 - Semi-milled or wholly milled rice, whether or not polished or glazed CC 1006.40 - Broken rice CC 10.07 Grain sorghum 1007.10 - Seed CC 1007.90 - Other CC 10.08 Buckwheat, millet and canary seeds; other cereals 1008.10 - Buckwheat CC - Millet: 1008.21 - - Seed CC 1008.29 - - Other CC 1008.30 - Canary seeds CC 1008.40 - Fonio (Digitaria spp.) CC 1008.50 - Quinoa (Chenopodium quinoa) CC 1008.60 - Triticale CC 1008.90 - Other cereals CC CHAPTER 11 PRODUCTS OF THE MILLING INDUSTRY; MALT; STARCHES;INULIN; WHEAT GLUTEN 11.01 Wheat or meslin flour CC, except from Chapter 10

Code Description Origin criterion 11.02 Cereal flours other than of wheat or meslin 1102.20 - Maize (corn) flour CC, except from Chapter 10 1102.90 - Other CC, except from Chapter 10 11.03 Cereal groats, meal and pellets - Groats and meal: 1103.11 - - Of wheat CC, except from Chapter 10 1103.13 - - Of maize (corn) CC, except from Chapter 10 1103.19 - - Of other cereals CC, except from Chapter 10 1103.20 - Pellets CC, except from Chapter 10 11.04 Cereal grains otherwise worked (for example, hulled, rolled, flaked, pearled, sliced or kibbled), except rice of heading 10.06; germ of cereals, whole, rolled, flaked or ground - Rolled or flaked grains: 1104.12 - - Of oats CC, except from Chapter 10 1104.19 - - Of other cereals CC, except from Chapter 10 - Other worked grains (for example, hulled, pearled, sliced or kibbled): 1104.22 - - Of oats CC, except from Chapter 10 1104.23 - - Of maize (corn) CC, except from Chapter 10 1104.29 - - Of other cereals CC, except from Chapter 10 1104.30 - Germ of cereals, whole, rolled, flaked or ground CC, except from Chapter 10 11.05 Flour, meal, powder, flakes, granules and pellets of potatoes 1105.10 - Flour, meal and powder CC, except from Chapter 7 1105.20 - Flakes, granules and pellets CC, except from Chapter 7

Code Description Origin criterion 11.06 Flour, meal and powder of the dried leguminous vegetables of heading 07.13, of sago or of roots or tubers of heading 07.14 or of the products of Chapter 8 1106.10 - Of the dried leguminous vegetables of heading 07.13 CC, except from Chapter 7 1106.20 - Of sago or of roots or tubers of heading 07.14 CC, except from Chapter 7 1106.30 - Of the products of Chapter 8 CC, except from Chapter 8 11.07 Malt, whether or not roasted 1107.10 - Not roasted СС 1107.20 - Roasted СС 11.08 Starches; inulin - Starches: 1108.11 - - Wheat starch СС 1108.12 - - Maize (corn) starch СС 1108.13 - - Potato starch СС 1108.14 - - Manioc (cassava) starch СС 1108.19 - - Other starches СС 1108.20 - Inulin СС 1109.00 Wheat gluten, whether or not dried CC CHAPTER 12 OIL SEEDS AND OLEAGINOUS FRUITS; MISCELLANEOUS GRAINS, SEEDS AND FRUIT; INDUSTRIAL OR MEDICINAL PLANTS; STRAW AND FODDER 12.01 Soya beans, whether or not broken 1201.10 - Seed CC 1201.90 - Other CC 12.02 Ground-nuts, not roasted or otherwise cooked, whether or not shelled or broken 1202.30 - Seed CC - Other: 1202.41 - - In shell CC 1202.42 - - Shelled, whether or not broken CC 1203.00 Copra CC 1204.00 Linseed, whether or not broken CC 12.05 Rape or colza seeds, whether or not broken 1205.10 - Low erucic acid rape or colza seeds CC 1205.90 - Other CC 1206.00 Sunflower seeds, whether or not broken CC

Code Description Origin criterion 12.07 Other oil seeds and oleaginous fruits, whether or not broken 1207.10 - Palm nuts and kernels CC - Cotton seeds: 1207.21 - - Seed CC 1207.29 - - Other CC 1207.30 - Castor oil seeds CC 1207.40 - Sesamum seeds CC 1207.50 - Mustard seeds CC 1207.60 - Safflower (Carthamus tinctorius) seeds CC 1207.70 - Melon seeds CC - Other: 1207.91 - - Poppy seeds CC 1207.99 - - Other CC 12.08 Flours and meals of oil seeds or oleaginous fruits, other than those of mustard 1208.10 - Of soya beans CC 1208.90 - Other CC 12.09 Seeds, fruit and spores, of a kind used for sowing 1209.10 - Sugar beet seeds CC - Seeds of forage plants: 1209.21 - - Lucerne (alfalfa) seeds CC 1209.22 - - Clover (Trifolium spp.) seeds CC 1209.23 - - Fescue seeds CC 1209.24 - - Kentucky blue grass (Poa pratensis L.) seeds CC 1209.25 - - Rye grass (Lolium multiflorum Lam., Lolium perenne L.) seeds CC 1209.29 - - Other CC 1209.30 - Seeds of herbaceous plants cultivated principally for their flowers CC - Other: 1209.91 - - Vegetable seeds CC 1209.99 - - Other CC 12.10 Hop cones, fresh or dried, whether or not ground, powdered or in the form of pellets; lupulin 1210.10 - Hop cones, neither ground nor powdered nor in the form of pellets CC 1210.20 - Hop cones, ground, powdered or in the form of pellets; lupulin CC

Code Description Origin criterion 12.11 Plants and parts of plants (including seeds and fruits), of a kind used primarily in perfumery, in pharmacy or for insecticidal, fungicidal or similar purposes, fresh or dried, whether or not cut, crushed or powdered 1211.20 - Ginseng roots CC 1211.30 - Coca leaf CC 1211.40 - Poppy straw CC 1211.90 - Other CC 12.12 Locust beans, seaweeds and other algae, sugar beet and sugar cane, fresh, chilled, frozen or dried, whether or not ground; fruit stones and kernels and other vegetable products (including unroasted chicory roots of the variety Cichorium intybus sativum) of a kind used primarily for human consumption, not elsewhere specified or included - Seaweeds and other algae: 1212.21 - - Fit for human consumption CC 1212.29 - - Other CC - Other: 1212.91 - - Sugar beet CC 1212.92 - - Locust beans (carob) CC 1212.93 - - Sugar cane CC 1212.94 - - Chicory roots CC 1212.99 - - Other CC 1213.00 Cereal straw and husks, unprepared, whether or not chopped, ground, pressed or in the form of pellets CC 12.14 Swedes, mangolds, fodder roots, hay, lucerne (alfalfa), clover, sainfoin, forage kale, lupines, vetches and similar forage products, whether or not in the form of pellets 1214.10 - Lucerne (alfalfa) meal and pellets CC 1214.90 - Other CC CHAPTER 13 LAC; GUMS, RESINS AND OTHER VEGETABLE SAPS AND EXTRACTS 13.01 Lac; natural gums, resins, gum-resins and oleoresins (for example, balsams) 1301.20 - Gum Arabic CC 1301.90 - Other CC

Code Description Origin criterion 13.02 Vegetable saps and extracts; pectic substances, pectinates and pectates; agar-agar and other mucilages and thickeners, whether or not modified, derived from vegetable products - Vegetable saps and extracts: 1302.11 - - Opium CC 1302.12 - - Of liquorice CC 1302.13 - - Of hops CC 1302.19 - - Other CC 1302.20 - Pectic substances, pectinates and pectates CC - Mucilages and thickeners, whether or not modified, derived from vegetable products: 1302.31 - - Agar-agar CC 1302.32 - - Mucilages and thickeners, whether or not modified, derived from locust beans, locust bean seeds or guar seeds CC 1302.39 - - Other CC CHAPTER 14 VEGETABLE PLAITING MATERIALS; VEGETABLE PRODUCTS NOT ELSEWHERE SPECIFIED OR INCLUDED 14.01 Vegetable materials of a kind used primarily for plaiting (for example, bamboos, rattans, reeds, rushes, osier, raffia, cleaned, bleached or dyed cereal straw, and lime bark) 1401.10 - Bamboos WO 1401.20 - Rattans WO 1401.90 - Other WO 14.04 Vegetable products not elsewhere specified or included 1404.20 - Cotton linters WO 1404.90 - Other WO CHAPTER 15 ANIMAL OR VEGETABLE FATS AND OILS AND THEIR CLEAVAGE PRODUCTS;PREPARED EDIBLE FATS;ANIMAL OR VEGETABLE WAXES 15.01 Pig fat (including lard) and poultry fat, other than that of heading 02.09 or 15.03 1501.10 - Lard CC, except from Chapter 2 1501.20 - Other pig fat CC, except from Chapter 2

Code Description Origin criterion 1501.90 - Other CC, except from Chapter 2 15.02 Fats of bovine animals, sheep or goats, other than those of heading 15.03 1502.10 - Tallow CC, except from Chapter 2 1502.90 - Other CC, except from Chapter 2 1503.00 Lard stearin, lard oil, oleostearin, oleo-oil and tallow oil, not emulsified or mixed or otherwise prepared CC 15.04 Fats and oils and their fractions, of fish or marine mammals, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified 1504.10 - Fish-liver oils and their fractions CC 1504.20 - Fats and oils and their fractions, of fish, other than liver oils CC 1504.30 - Fats and oils and their fractions, of marine mammals CC 1505.00 Wool grease and fatty substances derived therefrom (including lanolin) CC 1506.00 Other animal fats and oils and their fractions, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified CC 15.07 Soya-bean oil and its fractions, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified 1507.10 - Crude oil, whether or not degummed CC 1507.90 - Other CC 15.08 Ground-nut oil and its fractions, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified 1508.10 - Crude oil CC 1508.90 - Other CC 15.09 Olive oil and its fractions, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified 1509.10 - Virgin CC 1509.90 - Other CC 1510.00 Other oils and their fractions, obtained solely from olives, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified, including blends of these oils or fractions with oils or fractions of heading 15.09 CC 15.11 Palm oil and its fractions, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified

Code Description Origin criterion 1511.10 - Crude oil CC 1511.90 - Other CC 15.12 Sunflower-seed, safflower or cotton-seed oil and fractions thereof, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified - Sunflower-seed or safflower oil and fractions thereof: 1512.11 - - Crude oil CC 1512.19 - - Other CC - Cotton-seed oil and its fractions: 1512.21 - - Crude oil, whether or not gossypol has been removed CC 1512.29 - - Other CC 15.13 Coconut (copra), palm kernel or babassu oil and fractions thereof, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified - Coconut (copra) oil and its fractions: 1513.11 - - Crude oil CC 1513.19 - - Other CC - Palm kernel or babassu oil and fractions thereof: 1513.21 - - Crude oil CC 1513.29 - - Other CC 15.14 Rape, colza or mustard oil and fractions thereof, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified - Low erucic acid rape or colza oil and its fractions: 1514.11 - - Crude oil CC 1514.19 - - Other CC - Other: 1514.91 - - Crude oil CC 1514.99 - - Other CC 15.15 Other fixed vegetable fats and oils (including jojoba oil) and their fractions, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified - Linseed oil and its fractions: 1515.11 - - Crude oil CC 1515.19 - - Other CC - Maize (corn) oil and its fractions: 1515.21 - - Crude oil CC 1515.29 - - Other CC 1515.30 - Castor oil and its fractions CC

Code Description Origin criterion 1515.50 - Sesame oil and its fractions CC 1515.90 - Other CC 15.16 Animal or vegetable fats and oils and their fractions, partly or wholly hydrogenated, inter- esterified, re-esterified or elaidinised, whether or not refined, but not further prepared 1516.10 - Animal fats and oils and their fractions CC or VAC 50% 1516.20 - Vegetable fats and oils and their fractions CC or VAC 50% 15.17 Margarine; edible mixtures or preparations of animal or vegetable fats or oils or of fractions of different fats or oils of this Chapter, other than edible fats or oils or their fractions of heading 15.16 1517.10 - Margarine, excluding liquid margarine CC or VAC 50% 1517.90 - Other CC or VAC 50% 1518.00 Animal or vegetable fats and oils and their fractions, boiled, oxidised, dehydrated, sulphurised, blown, polymerised by heat in vacuum or in inert gas or otherwise chemically modified, excluding those of heading 15.16; inedible mixtures or preparations of animal or vegetable fats or oils or of fractions of different fats or oils of this Chapter, not elsewhere specified or included CTH 1520.00 Glycerol, crude; glycerol waters and glycerol lyes CTH 15.21 Vegetable waxes (other than triglycerides), beeswax, other insect waxes and spermaceti, whether or not refined or coloured 1521.10 - Vegetable waxes CTH 1521.90 - Other CTH 1522.00 Degras; residues resulting from the treatment of fatty substances or animal or vegetable waxes CTH CHAPTER 16 PREPARATIONS OF MEAT, OF FISH OR OF CRUSTACEANS,MOLLUSCS OR OTHER AQUATIC INVERTEBRATES 1601.00 Sausages and similar products, of meat, meat offal or blood; food preparations based on these products CC, except from Chapter 2 16.02 Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal or blood 1602.10 - Homogenised preparations CC, except from Chapter 2 1602.20 - Of liver of any animal CC, except from Chapter 2 - Of poultry of heading 01.05: 1602.31 - - Of turkeys CC, except from Chapter 2

Code Description Origin criterion 1602.32 - - Of fowls of the species Gallus domesticus CC, except from Chapter 2 1602.39 - - Other CC, except from Chapter 2 - Of swine: 1602.41 - - Hams and cuts thereof CC, except from Chapter 2 1602.42 - - Shoulders and cuts thereof CC, except from Chapter 2 1602.49 - - Other, including mixtures CC, except from Chapter 2 1602.50 - Of bovine animals CC, except from Chapter 2 1602.90 - Other, including preparations of blood of any animal CC, except from Chapter 2 1603.00 Extracts and juices of meat, fish or crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates CC 16.04 Prepared or preserved fish; caviar and caviar substitutes prepared from fish eggs - Fish, whole or in pieces, but not minced: 1604.11 - - Salmon CC, except from Chapter 3 1604.12 - - Herrings CC, except from Chapter 3 1604.13 - - Sardines, sardinella and brisling or sprats CC, except from Chapter 3 1604.14 - - Tunas, skipjack and bonito (Sarda spp.) CC, except from Chapter 3, or VAC 40% 1604.15 - - Mackerel CC, except from Chapter 3 1604.16 - - Anchovies CC, except from Chapter 3 1604.17 - - Eels CC, except from Chapter 3 1604.19 -- Other CC, except from Chapter 3, or VAC 40% 1604.20 - Other prepared or preserved fish CC, except from Chapter 3 - Caviar and caviar substitutes: 1604.31 - - Caviar CC, except from Chapter 3 1604.32 - - Caviar substitutes CC, except from Chapter 3 16.05 Crustaceans, molluscs and other aquatic invertebrates, prepared or preserved 1605.10 - Crab CC, except from Chapter 3 - Shrimps and prawns: 1605.21 - - Not in airtight container CC, except from Chapter 3, or VAC 40% 1605.29 - - Other CC, except from Chapter 3, or VAC 40%

Code Description Origin criterion 1605.30 - Lobster CC, except from Chapter 3 1605.40 - Other crustaceans CC, except from Chapter 3 - Molluscs: 1605.51 - - Oysters CC, except from Chapter 3 1605.52 - - Scallops, including queen scallops CC, except from Chapter 3 1605.53 - - Mussels CC, except from Chapter 3 1605.54 - - Cuttle fish and squid CC, except from Chapter 3, or VAC 40% 1605.55 - - Octopus CC, except from Chapter 3, or VAC 40% 1605.56 - - Clams, cockles and arkshells CC, except from Chapter 3 1605.57 - - Abalone CC, except from Chapter 3 1605.58 - - Snails, other than sea snails CC, except from Chapter 3 1605.59 - - Other CC, except from Chapter 3 - Other aquatic invertebrates: 1605.61 - - Sea cucumbers CC, except from Chapter 3 1605.62 - - Sea urchins CC, except from Chapter 3 1605.63 - - Jellyfish CC, except from Chapter 3 1605.69 - - Other CC, except from Chapter 3 CHAPTER 17 SUGARS AND SUGAR CONFECTIONERY 17.01 Cane or beet sugar and chemically pure sucrose, in solid form - Raw sugar not containing added flavouring or colouring matter: 1701.12 - - Beet sugar CC, except from Chapter 12 1701.13 - - Cane sugar specified in Subheading Note 2 to this Chapter CC, except from Chapter 12 1701.14 - - Other cane sugar CC, except from Chapter 12

Code Description Origin criterion - Other: 1701.91 - - Containing added flavouring or colouring matter CC, except from Chapter 12 1701.99 - - Other CC, except from Chapter 12 17.02 Other sugars, including chemically pure lactose, maltose, glucose and fructose, in solid form; sugar syrups not containing added flavouring or colouring matter; artificial honey, whether or not mixed with natural honey; caramel - Lactose and lactose syrup: 1702.11 - - Containing by weight 99% or more lactose, expressed as anhydrous lactose, calculated on the dry matter CC, except from 04.09 1702.19 - - Other CC, except from 04.09 1702.20 - Maple sugar and maple syrup CC 1702.30 - Glucose and glucose syrup, not containing fructose or containing in the dry state less than 20% by weight of fructose CC, except from Chapter 12 1702.40 - Glucose and glucose syrup, containing in the dry state at least 20% but less than 50% by weight of fructose, excluding invert sugar CC, except from Chapter 12 1702.50 - Chemically pure fructose CC, except from Chapter 12 1702.60 - Other fructose and fructose syrup, containing in the dry state more than 50% by weight of fructose, excluding invert sugar CC, except from Chapter 12 1702.90 - Other, including invert sugar and other sugar and sugar syrup blends containing in the dry state 50% by weight of fructose CC, except from Chapter 12 17.03 Molasses resulting from the extraction or refining of sugar 1703.10 - Cane molasses CC, except from Chapter 12 1703.90 - Other CC, except from Chapter 12 17.04 Sugar confectionery (including white chocolate), not containing cocoa 1704.10 - Chewing gum, whether or not sugar-coated CC 1704.90 - Other CC CHAPTER 18 COCOA AND COCOA PREPARATIONS 1801.00 Cocoa beans, whole or broken, raw or roasted CC

Code Description Origin criterion 1802.00 Cocoa shells, husks, skins and other cocoa waste CC 18.03 Cocoa paste, whether or not defatted 1803.10 - Not defatted CTH 1803.20 - Wholly or partly defatted CTH 1804.00 Cocoa butter, fat and oil CTH 1805.00 Cocoa powder, not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter CTH 18.06 Chocolate and other food preparations containing cocoa 1806.10 - Cocoa powder, containing added sugar or other sweetening matter CTH or VAC 40% 1806.20 - Other preparations in blocks, slabs or bars weighing more than 2 kg or in liquid, paste, powder, granular or other bulk form in containers or immediate packings, of a content exceeding 2 kg CTH or VAC 40% - Other, in blocks, slabs or bars: 1806.31 - - Filled CTH or VAC 40% 1806.32 - - Not filled CTH or VAC 40% 1806.90 - Other CTH or VAC 40% CHAPTER 19 PREPARATIONS OF CEREALS, FLOUR, STARCH OR MILK;PASTRYCOOKS' PRODUCTS 19.01 Malt extract; food preparations of flour, groats, meal, starch or malt extract, not containing cocoa or containing less than 40% by weight of cocoa calculated on a totally defatted basis, not elsewhere specified or included; food preparations of goods of headings 04.01 to 04.04, not containing cocoa or containing less than 5% by weight of cocoa calculated on a totally defatted basis, not elsewhere specified or included 1901.10 - Preparations for infant use, put up for retail sale CC, except from Chapter 4 1901.20 - Mixes and doughs for the preparation of bakers' wares of heading 19.05 CC 1901.90 - Other CC, except from Chapter 4 19.02 Pasta, whether or not cooked or stuffed (with meat or other substances) or otherwise prepared, such as spaghetti, macaroni, noodles, lasagne, gnocchi, ravioli, cannelloni; couscous, whether or not prepared

Code Description Origin criterion - Uncooked pasta, not stuffed or otherwise prepared: 1902.11 - - Containing eggs CC 1902.19 - - Other CC 1902.20 - Stuffed pasta, whether or not cooked or otherwise prepared CC 1902.30 - Other pasta CC 1902.40 - Couscous CC 1903.00 Tapioca and substitutes therefor prepared from starch, in the form of flakes, grains, pearls, siftings or in similar forms CC 19.04 Prepared foods obtained by the swelling or roasting of cereals or cereal products (for example, corn flakes); cereals (other than maize (corn)), in grain form or in the form of flakes or other worked grains (except flour, groats and meal), pre-cooked or otherwise prepared, not elsewhere specified or included 1904.10 - Prepared foods obtained by the swelling or roasting of cereals or cereal products CTH 1904.20 - Prepared foods obtained from unroasted cereal flakes or from mixtures of unroasted cereal flakes and roasted cereal flakes or swelled cereals CC 1904.30 - Bulgur wheat CC 1904.90 - Other CC 19.05 Bread, pastry, cakes, biscuits and other bakers' wares, whether or not containing cocoa; communion wafers, empty cachets of a kind suitable for pharmaceutical use, sealing wafers, rice paper and similar products 1905.10 - Crispbread CTH 1905.20 - Gingerbread and the like CTH - Sweet biscuits; waffles and wafers: 1905.31 - - Sweet biscuits CTH 1905.32 - - Waffles and wafers CTH 1905.40 - Rusks, toasted bread and similar toasted products CTH 1905.90 - Other CTH CHAPTER 20 PREPARATIONS OF VEGETABLES, FRUIT, NUTS OR OTHER PARTS OF PLANTS

Code Description Origin criterion 20.01 Vegetables, fruit, nuts and other edible parts of plants, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid 2001.10 - Cucumbers and gherkins CC, except from Chapter 7 2001.90 - Other CC, except from Chapter 7 20.02 Tomatoes prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid 2002.10 - Tomatoes, whole or in pieces CC, except from Chapter 7 2002.90 - Other CC, except from Chapter 7 20.03 Mushrooms and truffles, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid 2003.10 - Mushrooms of the genus Agaricus CC, except from Chapter 7 2003.90 - Other CC, except from Chapter 7 20.04 Other vegetables prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, frozen, other than products of heading 20.06 2004.10 - Potatoes CC, except from Chapter 7 2004.90 - Other vegetables and mixtures of vegetables CC, except from Chapter 7 20.05 Other vegetables prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen, other than products of heading 20.06 2005.10 - Homogenised vegetables CC, except from Chapter 7 2005.20 - Potatoes CC, except from Chapter 7 2005.40 - Peas (Pisum sativum) CC, except from Chapter 7 - Beans (Vigna spp., Phaseolus spp.): 2005.51 - - Beans, shelled CC, except from Chapter 7 2005.59 - - Other CC, except from Chapter 7 2005.60 - Asparagus CC, except from Chapter 7

Code Description Origin criterion 2005.70 - Olives CC, except from Chapter 7 2005.80 - Sweet corn (Zea mays var. saccharata) CC, except from Chapter 7 - Other vegetables and mixtures of vegetables: 2005.91 - - Bamboo shoots CC, except from Chapter 7 2005.99 - - Other CC, except from Chapter 7 2006.00 Vegetables, fruit, nuts, fruit-peel and other parts of plants, preserved by sugar (drained, glace or crystallised) CC, except from Chapters 7, 8 20.07 Jams, fruit jellies, marmalades, fruit or nut puree and fruit or nut pastes, obtained by cooking, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter 2007.10 - Homogenised preparations CC, except from Chapter 8 - Other: 2007.91 - - Citrus fruit CC, except from Chapter 8 2007.99 - - Other CC, except from Chapter 8 20.08 Fruit, nuts and other edible parts of plants, otherwise prepared or preserved, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or spirit, not elsewhere specified or included - Nuts, ground-nuts and other seeds, whether or not mixed together: 2008.11 - - Ground-nuts CC, except from Chapter 8 2008.19 - - Other, including mixtures CC, except from Chapter 8 2008.20 - Pineapples CC, except from Chapter 8 2008.30 - Citrus fruit CC, except from Chapter 8 2008.40 - Pears CC, except from Chapter 8 2008.50 - Apricots CC, except from Chapter 8

Code Description Origin criterion 2008.60 - Cherries CC, except from Chapter 8 2008.70 - Peaches, including nectarines CC, except from Chapter 8 2008.80 - Strawberries CC, except from Chapter 8 - Other, including mixtures other than those of subheading 2008.19: 2008.91 - - Palm hearts CC, except from Chapter 8 2008.93 - - Cranberries (Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis-idaea) CC, except from Chapter 8 2008.97 - - Mixtures CC, except from Chapter 8 2008.99 - - Other CC, except from Chapter 8 20.09 Fruit juices (including grape must) and vegetable juices, unfermented and not containing added spirit, whether or not containing added sugar other sweetening matter - Orange juice: 2009.11 - - Frozen CC 2009.12 - - Not frozen, of a Brix value not exceeding 20 CC 2009.19 - - Other CC - Grapefruit (including pomelo) juice: 2009.21 - - Of a Brix value not exceeding 20 CC 2009.29 - - Other CC - Juice of any other single citrus fruit: 2009.31 - - Of a Brix value not exceeding 20 CC 2009.39 - - Other CC - Pineapple juice: 2009.41 - - Of a Brix value not exceeding 20 CC 2009.49 - - Other CC 2009.50 - Tomato juice CC - Grape juice (including grape must): 2009.61 - - Of a Brix value not exceeding 30 CC 2009.69 - - Other CC - Apple juice: 2009.71 - - Of a Brix value not exceeding 20 CC 2009.79 - - Other CC - Juice of any other single fruit or vegetable: 2009.81 - - Cranberry (Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis-idaea) juice CC

Code Description Origin criterion 2009.89 - - Other CC 2009.90 - Mixtures of juices CC CHAPTER 21 MISCELLANEOUS EDIBLE PREPARATIONS 21.01 Extracts, essences and concentrates, of coffee, tea or maté, and preparations with a basis of these products or with a basis of coffee, tea or maté; roasted chicory and other roasted coffee substitutes, and extracts, essences and concentrates thereof - Extracts, essences and concentrates of coffee, and preparations with a basis of these extracts, essences or concentrates or with a basis of coffee: 2101.11 - - Extracts, essences and concentrates CC 2101.12 - - Preparations with a basis of extracts, essences or concentrates or with a basis of coffee CC 2101.20 - Extracts, essences and concentrates, of tea or maté, and preparations with a basis of these extracts, essences or concentrates or with a basis of tea or maté CC 2101.30 - Roasted chicory and other roasted coffee substitutes, and extracts, essences and concentrates thereof CC 21.02 Yeasts (active or inactive); other single-cell micro-organisms, dead (but not including vaccines of heading 30.02); prepared baking powders 2102.10 - Active yeasts CC 2102.20 - Inactive yeasts; other single-cell micro- organisms, dead CC 2102.30 - Prepared baking powders CC 21.03 Sauces and preparations therefor; mixed condiments and mixed seasonings; mustard flour and meal and prepared mustard 2103.10 - Soya sauce CTH 2103.20 - Tomato ketchup and other tomato sauces CC 2103.30 - Mustard flour and meal and prepared mustard CTH 2103.90 - Other CTH 21.04 Soups and broths and preparations therefor; homogenised composite food preparations 2104.10 - Soups and broths and preparations therefor CTH

Code Description Origin criterion 2104.20 - Homogenised composite food preparations CTH 2105.00 Ice cream and other edible ice, whether or not containing cocoa CTH 21.06 Food preparations not elsewhere specified or included 2106.10 - Protein concentrates and textured protein substances CTH 2106.90 - Other VAC 50% CHAPTER 22 BEVERAGES, SPIRITS AND VINEGAR 22.01 Waters, including natural or artificial mineral waters and aerated waters, not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter nor flavoured; ice and snow 2201.10 - Mineral waters and aerated waters CC 2201.90 - Other CC 22.02 Waters, including mineral waters and aerated waters, containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured, and other non- alcoholic beverages, not including fruit or vegetable juices of heading 20.09 2202.10 - Waters, including mineral waters and aerated waters, containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured CC 2202.90 - Other CC 2203.00 Beer made from malt CC 22.04 Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09 2204.10 - Sparkling wine CC - Other wine; grape must with fermentation prevented or arrested by the addition of alcohol: 2204.21 - - In containers holding 2 l or less CC 2204.29 - - Other CC 2204.30 - Other grape must CC 22.05 Vermouth and other wine of fresh grapes flavoured with plants or aromatic substances 2205.10 - In containers holding 2 l or less CC 2205.90 - Other CC 2206.00 Other fermented beverages (for example, cider, perry, mead); mixtures of fermented beverages and mixtures of fermented beverages and non- alcoholic beverages, not elsewhere specified or included CC

Code Description Origin criterion 22.07 Undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of 80% vol or higher; ethyl alcohol and other spirits, denatured, of any strength 2207.10 - Undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of 80% vol or higher CC 2207.20 - Ethyl alcohol and other spirits, denatured, of any strength CC 22.08 Undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of less than 80% vol; spirits, liqueurs and other spirituous beverages 2208.20 - Spirits obtained by distilling grape wine or grape marc CC 2208.30 - Whiskies CC 2208.40 - Rum and other spirits obtained by distilling fermented sugar-cane products CC 2208.50 - Gin and Geneva CC 2208.60 - Vodka CC 2208.70 - Liqueurs and cordials CC 2208.90 - Other CC 2209.00 Vinegar and substitutes for vinegar obtained from acetic acid CTH CHAPTER 23 RESIDUES AND WASTE FROM THE FOOD INDUSTRIES; PREPARED ANIMAL FODDER 23.01 Flours, meals and pellets, of meat or meat offal, of fish or of crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates, unfit for human consumption; greaves 2301.10 - Flours, meals and pellets, of meat or meat offal; greaves CTH 2301.20 - Flours, meals and pellets, of fish or of crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates CTH 23.02 Bran, sharps and other residues, whether or not in the form of pellets, derived from the sifting, milling or other working of cereals or of leguminous plants 2302.10 - Of maize (corn) CTH 2302.30 - Of wheat CTH 2302.40 - Of other cereals CTH 2302.50 - Of leguminous plants CTH

Code Description Origin criterion 23.03 Residues of starch manufacture and similar residues, beet-pulp, bagasse and other waste of sugar manufacture, brewing or distilling dregs and waste, whether or not in the form of pellets 2303.10 - Residues of starch manufacture and similar residues CTH 2303.20 - Beet-pulp, bagasse and other waste of sugar manufacture CTH 2303.30 - Brewing or distilling dregs and waste CTH 2304.00 Oil-cake and other solid residues, whether or not ground or in the form of pellets, resulting from the extraction of soya-bean oil CTH 2305.00 Oil-cake and other solid residues, whether or not ground or in the form of pellets, resulting from the extraction of ground-nut oil CTH 23.06 Oil-cake and other solid residues, whether or not ground or in the form of pellets, resulting from the extraction of vegetable fats or oils, other than those of heading 23.04 or 23.05 2306.10 - Of cotton seeds CTH 2306.20 - Of linseed CTH 2306.30 - Of sunflower seeds CTH - Of rape or colza seeds: 2306.41 - - Of low erucic acid rape or colza seeds CTH 2306.49 - - Other CTH 2306.50 - Of coconut or copra CTH 2306.60 - Of palm nuts or kernels CTH 2306.90 - Other CTH 2307.00 Wine lees; argol CTH 2308.00 Vegetable materials and vegetable waste, vegetable residues and by-products, whether or not in the form of pellets, of a kind used in animal feeding, not elsewhere specified or included CTH 23.09 Preparations of a kind used in animal feeding 2309.10 - Dog or cat food, put up for retail sale VAC 50% 2309.90 - Other VAC 50% CHAPTER 24 TOBACCO AND MANUFACTURED TOBACCO SUBSTITUTES 24.01 Unmanufactured tobacco; tobacco refuse 2401.10 - Tobacco, not stemmed/stripped CC 2401.20 - Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped CC 2401.30 - Tobacco refuse WO

Code Description Origin criterion 24.02 Cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes, of tobacco or of tobacco substitutes 2402.10 - Cigars, cheroots and cigarillos, containing tobacco CTH 2402.20 - Cigarettes containing tobacco CTH 2402.90 - Other CTH 24.03 Other manufactured tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes; "homogenised" or "reconstituted" tobacco; tobacco extracts and essences - Smoking tobacco, whether or not containing tobacco substitutes in any proportion: 2403.11 - - Water pipe tobacco specified in Subheading Note 1 to this Chapter CTH 2403.19 - - Other CTH - Other: 2403.91 - - "Homogenised'' or "reconstituted" tobacco CTH 2403.99 - - Other CTH CHAPTER 25 SALT; SULPHUR; EARTHS AND STONE;PLASTERING MATERIALS, LIME AND CEMENT 2501.00 Salt (including table salt and denatured salt) and pure sodium chloride, whether or not in aqueous solution or containing added anti- caking or free-flowing agents; sea water CC 2502.00 Unroasted iron pyrites CC 2503.00 Sulphur of all kinds, other than sublimed sulphur, precipitated sulphur and colloidal sulphur CC 25.04 Natural graphite 2504.10 - In powder or in flakes CC 2504.90 - Other CC 25.05 Natural sands of all kinds, whether or not coloured, other than metal-bearing sands of Chapter 26 2505.10 - Silica sands and quartz sands CC 2505.90 - Other CC 25.06 Quartz (other than natural sands); quartzite, whether or not roughly trimmed or merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape 2506.10 - Quartz CC 2506.20 - Quartzite CC

Code Description Origin criterion 2507.00 Kaolin and other kaolinic clays, whether or not calcined CC 25.08 Other clays (not including expanded clays of heading 68.06), andalusite, kyanite and sillimanite, whether or not calcined; mullite; chamotte or dinas earths 2508.10 - Bentonite CC 2508.30 - Fire-clay CC 2508.40 - Other clays CC 2508.50 - Andalusite, kyanite and sillimanite CC 2508.60 - Mullite CC 2508.70 - Chamotte or dinas earths CC 2509.00 Chalk CC 25.10 Natural calcium phosphates, natural aluminium calcium phosphates and phosphatic chalk 2510.10 - Unground CC 2510.20 - Ground CC 25.11 Natural barium sulphate (barytes); natural barium carbonate (witherite), whether or not calcined, other than barium oxide of heading 28.16 2511.10 - Natural barium sulphate (barytes) CC 2511.20 - Natural barium carbonate (witherite) CC 2512.00 Siliceous fossil meals (for example, kieselguhr, tripolite and diatomite) and similar siliceous earths, whether or not calcined, of an apparent specific gravity of 1 or less CC 25.13 Pumice stone; emery; natural corundum, natural garnet and other natural abrasives, whether or not heat-treated 2513.10 - Pumice stone CC 2513.20 - Emery, natural corundum, natural garnet and other natural abrasives CC 2514.00 Slate, whether or not roughly trimmed or merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape CC 25.15 Marble, travertine, ecaussine and other calcareous monumental or building stone of an apparent specific gravity of 2.5 or more, and alabaster, whether or not roughly trimmed or merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape

Code Description Origin criterion - Marble and travertine: 2515.11 - - Crude or roughly trimmed CC 2515.12 - - Merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape CC 2515.20 - Ecaussine and other calcareous monumental or building stone; alabaster CC 25.16 Granite, porphyry, basalt, sandstone and other monumental or building stone, whether or not roughly trimmed or merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape - Granite: 2516.11 - - Crude or roughly trimmed CC 2516.12 - - Merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape CC 2516.20 - Sandstone CC 2516.90 - Other monumental or building stone CC 25.17 Pebbles, gravel, broken or crushed stone, of a kind commonly used for concrete aggregates, for road metalling or for railway or other ballast, shingle and flint, whether or not heat- treated; macadam of slag, dross or similar industrial waste, whether or not incorporating the materials cited in the first part of the heading; tarred macadam; granules, chippings and powder, of stones of heading 25.15 or 25.16, whether or not heat-treated 2517.10 - Pebbles, gravel, broken or crushed stone, of a kind commonly used for concrete aggregates, for road metalling or for railway or other ballast, shingle and flint, whether or not heat- treated CC 2517.20 - Macadam of slag, dross or similar industrial waste, whether or not incorporating the materials cited in subheading 2517.10 CC 2517.30 - Tarred macadam CC - Granules, chippings and powder, of stones of heading 25.15 or 25.16, whether or not heat- treated: 2517.41 - - Of marble CC 2517.49 - - Other CC

Code Description Origin criterion 25.18 Dolomite, whether or not calcined or sintered, including dolomite roughly trimmed or merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape; dolomite ramming mix 2518.10 - Dolomite, not calcined or sintered CC 2518.20 - Calcined or sintered dolomite CC 2518.30 - Dolomite ramming mix CC 25.19 Natural magnesium carbonate (magnesite); fused magnesia; dead-burned (sintered) magnesia, whether or not containing small quantities of other oxides added before sintering; other magnesium oxide, whether or not pure 2519.10 - Natural magnesium carbonate (magnesite) CC 2519.90 - Other CC 25.20 Gypsum; anhydrite; plasters (consisting of calcined gypsum or calcium sulphate) whether or not coloured, with or without small quantities of accelerators or retarders 2520.10 - Gypsum; anhydrite CC 2520.20 - Plasters CC 2521.00 Limestone flux; limestone and other calcareous stone, of a kind used for the manufacture of lime or cement CC 25.22 Quicklime, slaked lime and hydraulic lime, other than calcium oxide and hydroxide of heading 28.25 2522.10 - Quicklime CC 2522.20 - Slaked lime CC 2522.30 - Hydraulic lime CC 25.23 Portland cement, aluminous cement, slag cement, supersulphate cement and similar hydraulic cements, whether or not coloured or in the form of clinkers 2523.10 - Cement clinkers CTH - Portland cement: 2523.21 - - White cement, whether or not artificially coloured CTH 2523.29 - - Other CTH 2523.30 - Aluminous cement CTH 2523.90 - Other hydraulic cements CTH 25.24 Asbestos

Code Description Origin criterion 2524.10 - Crocidolite CC 2524.90 - Other CC 25.25 Mica, including splittings; mica waste 2525.10 - Crude mica and mica rifted into sheets or splittings CC 2525.20 - Mica powder CC 2525.30 - Mica waste CC 25.26 Natural steatite, whether or not roughly trimmed or merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape; talc 2526.10 - Not crushed, not powdered CC 2526.20 - Crushed or powdered CC 2528.00 Natural borates and concentrates thereof (whether or not calcined), but not including borates separated from natural brine; natural boric acid containing not more than 85% of H3B03 calculated on the dry weight CC 25.29 Feldspar; leucite; nepheline and nepheline syenite; fluorspar 2529.10 - Feldspar CC - Fluorspar: 2529.21 - - Containing by weight 97% or less of calcium fluoride CC 2529.22 - - Containing by weight more than 97% of calcium fluoride CC 2529.30 - Leucite; nepheline and nepheline syenite CC 25.30 Mineral substances not elsewhere specified or included 2530.10 - Vermiculite, perlite and chlorites, unexpanded CC 2530.20 - Kieserite, epsomite (natural magnesium sulphates) CC 2530.90 - Other CC CHAPTER 26 ORES, SLAG AND ASH 26.01 Iron ores and concentrates, including roasted iron pyrites - Iron ores and concentrates, other than roasted iron pyrites: 2601.11 - - Non-agglomerated CC 2601.12 - - Agglomerated CC 2601.20 - Roasted iron pyrites CC

Code Description Origin criterion 2602.00 Manganese ores and concentrates, including ferruginous manganese ores and concentrates with a manganese content of 20% or more, calculated on the dry weight CC 2603.00 Copper ores and concentrates CC 2604.00 Nickel ores and concentrates CC 2605.00 Cobalt ores and concentrates CC 2606.00 Aluminium ores and concentrates CC 2607.00 Lead ores and concentrates CC 2608.00 Zinc ores and concentrates CC 2609.00 Tin ores and concentrates CC 2610.00 Chromium ores and concentrates CC 2611.00 Tungsten ores and concentrates CC 26.12 Uranium or thorium ores and concentrates 2612.10 - Uranium ores and concentrates CC 2612.20 - Thorium ores and concentrates CC 26.13 Molybdenum ores and concentrates 2613.10 - Roasted CC 2613.90 - Other CC 2614.00 Titanium ores and concentrates CC 26.15 Niobium, tantalum, vanadium or zirconium ores and concentrates 2615.10 - Zirconium ores and concentrates CC 2615.90 - Other CC 26.16 Precious metal ores and concentrates 2616.10 - Silver ores and concentrates CC 2616.90 - Other CC 26.17 Other ores and concentrates 2617.10 - Antimony ores and concentrates CC 2617.90 - Other CC 2618.00 Granulated slag (slag sand) from the manufacture of iron or steel CC 2619.00 Slag, dross (other than granulated slag), scalings and other waste from the manufacture of iron or steel CC 26.20 Slag, ash and residues (other than from the manufacture of iron or steel), containing metals, arsenic or their compounds - Containing mainly zinc: 2620.11 - - Hard zinc spelter CC 2620.19 - - Other CC - Containing mainly lead:

Code Description Origin criterion 2620.21 - - Leaded gasoline sludges and leaded anti- knock compound sludges CC 2620.29 - - Other CC 2620.30 - Containing mainly copper CC 2620.40 - Containing mainly aluminium CC 2620.60 - Containing arsenic, mercury, thallium or their mixtures, of a kind used for the extraction of arsenic or those metals or for the manufacture of their chemical compounds CC - Other: 2620.91 - - Containing antimony, beryllium, cadmium, chromium or their mixtures CC 2620.99 - - Other CC 26.21 Other slag and ash, including seaweed ash (kelp); ash and residues from the incineration of municipal waste 2621.10 - Ash and residues from the incineration of municipal waste CC 2621.90 - Other CC CHAPTER 27 MINERAL FUELS, MINERAL OILS AND PRODUCTS OF THEIR DISTILLATION; BITUMINOUS SUBSTANCES; MINERAL WAXES 27.01 Coal; briquettes, ovoids and similar solid fuels manufactured from coal - Coal, whether or not pulverised, but not agglomerated: 2701.11 - - Anthracite CC 2701.12 - - Bituminous coal CC 2701.19 - - Other coal CC 2701.20 - Briquettes, ovoids and similar solid fuels manufactured from coal CC 27.02 Lignite, whether or not agglomerated, excluding jet 2702.10 - Lignite, whether or not pulverised, but not agglomerated CC 2702.20 - Agglomerated lignite CC 2703.00 Peat (including peat litter), whether or not agglomerated CC 2704.00 Coke and semi-coke of coal, of lignite or of peat, whether or not agglomerated; retort carbon CC

Code Description Origin criterion 2705.00 Coal gas, water gas, producer gas and similar gases, other than petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons CC 2706.00 Tar distilled from coal, from lignite or from peat, and other mineral tars, whether or not dehydrated or partially distilled, including reconstituted tars CC 27.07 Oils and other products of the distillation of high temperature coal tar; similar products in which the weight of the aromatic constituents exceeds that of the non-aromatic constituents 2707.10 - Benzol (benzene) CC 2707.20 - Toluol (toluene) CC 2707.30 - Xylol (xylenes) CC 2707.40 - Naphthalene CC 2707.50 - Other aromatic hydrocarbon mixtures of which 65% or more by volume (including losses) distils at 250°C by the ASTM D 86 method CC - Other: 2707.91 - - Creosote oils CC 2707.99 - - Other CC 27.08 Pitch and pitch coke, obtained from coal tar or from other mineral tars 2708.10 - Pitch CC 2708.20 - Pitch coke CC 2709.00 Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals, crude CC 27.10 Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals, other than crude; preparations not elsewhere specified or included, containing by weight 70% or more of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals, these oils being the basic constituents of the preparations; waste oils - Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals (other than crude) and preparations not elsewhere specified or included, containing by weight 70 % or more of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals, these oils being the basic constituents of the preparations, other than those containing biodiesel and other than waste oils: 2710.12 - - Light oils and preparations СTH

Code Description Origin criterion 2710.19 - - Other СTH 2710.20 - Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals (other than crude) and preparations not elsewhere specified or included, containing by weight 70 % or more of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals, these oils being the basic constituents of the preparations, containing biodiesel, other than waste oils СTH - Waste oils: 2710.91 - - Containing polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), polychlorinated terphenyls (PCTs) or polybrominated biphenyls (PBBs) WO 2710.99 - - Other WO 27.11 Petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons - Liquefied: 2711.11 - - Natural gas CTH 2711.12 - - Propane CTH 2711.13 - - Butanes CTH 2711.14 - - Ethylene, propylene, butylene and butadiene CTH 2711.19 - - Other CTH - In gaseous state: 2711.21 - - Natural gas CTH 2711.29 - - Other CTH 27.12 Petroleum jelly; paraffin wax, microcrystalline petroleum wax, slack wax, ozokerite, lignite wax, peat wax, other mineral waxes, and similar products obtained by synthesis or by other processes, whether or not coloured 2712.10 - Petroleum jelly CTH or VAC 50% 2712.20 - Paraffin wax containing by weight less than 0.75% of oil CTH or VAC 50% 2712.90 - Other CTH or VAC 50% 27.13 Petroleum coke, petroleum bitumen and other residues of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals - Petroleum coke: 2713.11 - - Not calcined CTH or VAC 50% 2713.12 - - Calcined CTH or VAC 50% 2713.20 - Petroleum bitumen CTH or VAC 50%

Code Description Origin criterion 2713.90 - Other residues of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals CTH or VAC 50% 27.14 Bitumen and asphalt, natural; bituminous or oil shale and tar sands; asphaltites and asphaltic rocks 2714.10 - Bituminous or oil shale and tar sands CTH or VAC 50% 2714.90 - Other CTH or VAC 50% 2715.00 Bituminous mixtures based on natural asphalt, on natural bitumen, on petroleum bitumen, on mineral tar or on mineral tar pitch (for example, bituminous mastics, cut-backs) CTH or VAC 50% 2716.00 Electrical energy WO CHAPTER 28 INORGANIC CHEMICALS; ORGANIC OR INORGANIC COMPOUNDS OF PRECIOUS METALS, OF RARE-EARTH METALS, OF RADIOACTIVE ELEMENTS OR OF ISOTOPES 28.01 Fluorine, chlorine, bromine and iodine 2801.10 - Chlorine CTH 2801.20 - Iodine CTH 2801.30 - Fluorine; bromine CTH 2802.00 Sulphur, sublimed or precipitated; colloidal sulphur CTH 2803.00 Carbon (carbon blacks and other forms of carbon not elsewhere specified or included) CTH 28.04 Hydrogen, rare gases and other non-metals 2804.10 - Hydrogen CTH - Rare gases: 2804.21 - - Argon CTH 2804.29 - - Other CTH 2804.30 - Nitrogen CTH 2804.40 - Oxygen CTH 2804.50 - Boron; tellurium CTH - Silicon: 2804.61 - - Containing by weight not less than 99.99% of silicon CTH 2804.69 - - Other CTH 2804.70 - Phosphorus CC 2804.80 - Arsenic CTH 2804.90 - Selenium CTH

Code Description Origin criterion 28.05 Alkali or alkaline-earth metals; rare-earth metals, scandium and yttrium, whether or not intermixed or interalloyed; mercury - Alkali or alkaline-earth metals: 2805.11 - - Sodium CTH 2805.12 - - Calcium CTH 2805.19 - - Other CTH 2805.30 - Rare-earth metals, scandium and yttrium whether or not intermixed or interalloyed CTH 2805.40 - Mercury CTH 28.06 Hydrogen chloride (hydrochloric acid); chlorosulphuric acid 2806.10 - Hydrogen chloride (hydrochloric acid) CTH 2806.20 - Chlorosulphuric acid CTH 2807.00 Sulphuric acid; oleum CTH 2808.00 Nitric acid; sulphonitric acids CTH 28.09 Diphosphorous pentaoxide; phosphoric acid; polyphosphoric acids, whether or not chemically defined 2809.10 - Diphosphorus pentaoxide CTH 2809.20 - Phosphoric acid and polyphosphoric acids CTH 2810.00 Oxides of boron; boric acids CTH 28.11 Other inorganic acids and other inorganic oxygen compounds of non-metals - Other inorganic acids: 2811.11 - - Hydrogen fluoride (hydrofluoric acid) CTH 2811.19 - - Other CTH - Other inorganic oxygen compounds of non- metals: 2811.21 - - Carbon dioxide CTH 2811.22 - - Silicon dioxide CTH 2811.29 - - Other CTH 28.12 Halides and halide oxides of non-metals 2812.10 - Chlorides and chloride oxides CTH 2812.90 - Other CTH 28.13 Sulphides of non-metals; commercial phosphorus trisulphide 2813.10 - Carbon disulphide CTH 2813.90 - Other CTH 28.14 Ammonia, anhydrous or in aqueous solution 2814.10 - Anhydrous ammonia CTH 2814.20 - Ammonia in aqueous solution CTH

Code Description Origin criterion 28.15 Sodium hydroxide (caustic soda); potassium hydroxide (caustic potash); peroxides of sodium or potassium - Sodium hydroxide (caustic soda): 2815.11 - - Solid CTH 2815.12 - - In aqueous solution (soda lye or liquid soda) CTH 2815.20 - Potassium hydroxide (caustic potash) CTH 2815.30 - Peroxides of sodium or potassium CTH 28.16 Hydroxide and peroxide of magnesium; oxides, hydroxides and peroxides, of strontium or barium 2816.10 - Hydroxide and peroxide of magnesium CTH 2816.40 - Oxides, hydroxides and peroxides, of strontium or barium CTH 2817.00 Zinc oxide; zinc peroxide CTH 28.18 Artificial corundum, whether or not chemically defined; aluminium oxide; aluminium hydroxide 2818.10 - Artificial corundum, whether or not chemically defined CTH 2818.20 - Aluminium oxide, other than artificial corundum CTH 2818.30 - Aluminium hydroxide CTH 28.19 Chromium oxides and hydroxides 2819.10 - Chromium trioxide CC 2819.90 - Other CC 28.20 Manganese oxides 2820.10 - Manganese dioxide CTH 2820.90 - Other CTH 28.21 Iron oxides and hydroxides; earth colours containing 70% or more by weight of combined iron evaluated as Fe2O3 2821.10 - Iron oxides and hydroxides CTH 2821.20 - Earth colours CTH 2822.00 Cobalt oxides and hydroxides; commercial cobalt oxides CTH 2823.00 Titanium oxides CTH 28.24 Lead oxides; red lead and orange lead 2824.10 - Lead monoxide (litharge, massicot) CTH 2824.90 - Other CTH

Code Description Origin criterion 28.25 Hydrazine and hydroxylamine and their inorganic salts; other inorganic bases; other metal oxides, hydroxides and peroxides 2825.10 - Hydrazine and hydroxylamine and their inorganic salts CTH 2825.20 - Lithium oxide and hydroxide CTH 2825.30 - Vanadium oxides and hydroxides CTH 2825.40 - Nickel oxides and hydroxides CTH 2825.50 - Copper oxides and hydroxides CTH 2825.60 - Germanium oxides and zirconium dioxide CTH 2825.70 - Molybdenum oxides and hydroxides CTH 2825.80 - Antimony oxides CTH 2825.90 - Other CTH 28.26 Fluorides; fluorosilicates, fluoroaluminates and other complex fluorine salts - Fluorides: 2826.12 - - Of aluminium CTH 2826.19 - - Other CTH 2826.30 - Sodium hexafluoroaluminate (synthetic cryolite) CTH 2826.90 - Other CTH 28.27 Chlorides, chloride oxides and chloride hydroxides; bromides and bromide oxides; iodides and iodide oxides 2827.10 - Ammonium chloride CTH 2827.20 - Calcium chloride CTH - Other chlorides: 2827.31 - - Of magnesium CTH 2827.32 - - Of aluminium CTH 2827.35 - - Of nickel CTH 2827.39 - - Other CTH - Chloride oxides and chloride hydroxides: 2827.41 - - Of copper CTH 2827.49 - - Other CTH - Bromides and bromide oxides: 2827.51 - - Bromides of sodium or of potassium CTH 2827.59 - - Other CTH 2827.60 - Iodides and iodide oxides CTH 28.28 Hypochlorites; commercial calcium hypochlorite; chlorites; hypobromites 2828.10 - Commercial calcium hypochlorite and other calcium hypochlorites CTH

Code Description Origin criterion 2828.90 - Other CTH 28.29 Chlorates and perchlorates; bromates and perbromates; iodates and periodates - Chlorates: 2829.11 - - Of sodium CTH 2829.19 - - Other CTH 2829.90 - Other CTH 28.30 Sulphides; polysulphides, whether or not chemically defined 2830.10 - Sodium sulphides CTH 2830.90 - Other CTH 28.31 Dithionites and sulphoxylates 2831.10 - Of sodium CTH 2831.90 - Other CTH 28.32 Sulphites; thiosulphates 2832.10 - Sodium sulphites CTH 2832.20 - Other sulphites CTH 2832.30 - Thiosulphates CTH 28.33 Sulphates; alums; peroxosulphates (persulphates) - Sodium sulphates: 2833.11 - - Disodium sulphate CTH 2833.19 - - Other CTH - Other sulphates: 2833.21 - - Of magnesium CTH 2833.22 - - Of aluminium CTH 2833.24 - - Of nickel CTH 2833.25 - - Of copper CTH 2833.27 - - Of barium CTH 2833.29 - - Other CTH 2833.30 - Alums CTH 2833.40 - Peroxosulphates (persulphates) CTH 28.34 Nitrites; nitrates 2834.10 - Nitrites CTH - Nitrates: 2834.21 - - Of potassium CTH 2834.29 - - Other CTH 28.35 Phosphinates (hypophosphites), phosphonates (phosphites) and phosphates; polyphosphates, whether or not chemically defined 2835.10 - Phosphinates (hypophosphites) and phosphonates (phosphites) CTH

Code Description Origin criterion - Phosphates: 2835.22 - - Of mono- or disodium CTH 2835.24 - - Of potassium CTH 2835.25 - - Calcium hydrogenorthophosphate ("dicalcium phosphate") CTH 2835.26 - - Other phosphates of calcium CTH 2835.29 - - Other CTH - Polyphosphates: 2835.31 - - Sodium triphosphate (sodium tripolyphosphate) CTH 2835.39 - - Other CTH 28.36 Carbonates; peroxocarbonates (percarbonates); commercial ammonium carbonate containing ammonium carbamate 2836.20 - Disodium carbonate CTH 2836.30 - Sodium hydrogencarbonate (sodium bicarbonate) CTH 2836.40 - Potassium carbonates CTH 2836.50 - Calcium carbonate CTH 2836.60 - Barium carbonate CTH - Other: 2836.91 - - Lithium carbonates CTH 2836.92 - - Strontium carbonate CTH 2836.99 - - Other CTH 28.37 Cyanides, cyanide oxides and complex cyanides - Cyanides and cyanide oxides: 2837.11 - - Of sodium CTH 2837.19 - - Other CTH 2837.20 - Complex cyanides CTH 28.39 Silicates; commercial alkali metal silicates - Of sodium: 2839.11 - - Sodium metasilicates CTH 2839.19 - - Other CTH 2839.90 - Other CTH 28.40 Borates; peroxoborates (perborates) - Disodium tetraborate (refined borax): 2840.11 - - Anhydrous CTH 2840.19 - - Other CTH 2840.20 - Other borates CTH 2840.30 - Peroxoborates (perborates) CTH 28.41 Salts of oxometallic or peroxometallic acids

Code Description Origin criterion 2841.30 - Sodium dichromate CTH 2841.50 - Other chromates and dichromates; peroxochromates CTH - Manganites, manganates and permanganates: 2841.61 - - Potassium permanganate CTH 2841.69 - - Other CTH 2841.70 - Molybdates CTH 2841.80 - Tungstates (wolframates) CTH 2841.90 - Other CTH 28.42 Other salts of inorganic acids or peroxoacids (including aluminosilicates whether or not chemically defined), other than azides 2842.10 - Double or complex silicates, including aluminosilicates whether or not chemically defined CTH 2842.90 - Other CTH 28.43 Colloidal precious metals; inorganic or organic compounds of precious metals, whether or not chemically defined; amalgams of precious metals 2843.10 - Colloidal precious metals CTH - Silver compounds: 2843.21 - - Silver nitrate CTH 2843.29 - - Other CTH 2843.30 - Gold compounds CTH 2843.90 - Other compounds; amalgams CTH 28.44 Radioactive chemical elements and radioactive isotopes (including the fissile or fertile chemical elements and isotopes) and their compounds; mixtures and residues containing these products 2844.10 - Natural uranium and its compounds; alloys, dispersions (including cermets), ceramic products and mixtures containing natural uranium or natural uranium compounds CTH 2844.20 - Uranium enriched in U 235 and its compounds; plutonium and its compounds; alloys, dispersions (including cermets), ceramic products and mixtures containing uranium enriched in U 235, plutonium or compounds of these products CTH

Code Description Origin criterion 2844.30 - Uranium depleted in U 235 and its compounds; thorium and its compounds; alloys, dispersions (including cermets), ceramic products and mixtures containing uranium depleted in U 235, thorium or compounds of these products CTH 2844.40 - Radioactive elements and isotopes and compounds other than those of subheading 2844.10, 2844.20 or 2844.30; alloys, dispersions (including cermets), ceramic products and mixtures containing these elements, isotopes or compounds; radioactive residues CTH 2844.50 - Spent (irradiated) fuel elements (cartridges) of nuclear reactors CTH 28.45 Isotopes other than those of heading 28.44; compounds, inorganic or organic, of such isotopes, whether or not chemically defined 2845.10 - Heavy water (deuterium oxide) CTH 2845.90 - Other CTH 28.46 Compounds, inorganic or organic, of rare-earth metals, of yttrium or of scandium or of mixtures of these metals 2846.10 - Cerium compounds CTH 2846.90 - Other CTH 2847.00 Hydrogen peroxide, whether or not solidified with urea CTH 2848.00 Phosphides, whether or not chemically defined, excluding ferrophosphorus CTH 28.49 Carbides, whether or not chemically defined 2849.10 - Of calcium CTH 2849.20 - Of silicon CTH 2849.90 - Other CTH 2850.00 Hydrides, nitrides, azides, silicides and borides, whether or not chemically defined, other than compounds which are also carbides of heading 28.49 CTH 28.52 Inorganic or organic compounds of mercury, whether or not chemically defined, excluding amalgams 2852.10 - Chemically defined CTH 2852.90 - Other CTH

Code Description Origin criterion 2853.00 Other inorganic compounds (including distilled or conductivity water and water of similar purity); liquid air (whether or not rare gases have been removed); compressed air; amalgams, other than amalgams of precious metals CTH CHAPTER 29 ORGANIC CHEMICALS 29.01 Acyclic hydrocarbons 2901.10 - Saturated CTH or VAC 40% - Unsaturated: 2901.21 - - Ethylene CTH or VAC 40% 2901.22 - - Propene (propylene) CTH or VAC 40% 2901.23 - - Butene (butylene) and isomers thereof CTH or VAC 40% 2901.24 - - Buta-1,3-diene and isoprene CTH or VAC 40% 2901.29 - - Other CTH or VAC 40% 29.02 Cyclic hydrocarbons - Cyclanes, cyclenes and cycloterpenes: 2902.11 - - Cyclohexane CTH or VAC 40% 2902.19 - - Other CTH or VAC 40% 2902.20 - Benzene CTH or VAC 40% 2902.30 - Toluene CTH or VAC 40% - Xylenes: 2902.41 - - o-Xylenes CTH or VAC 40% 2902.42 - - m-Xylenes CTH or VAC 40% 2902.43 - - p-Xylenes CTH or VAC 40% 2902.44 - - Mixed xylene isomers CTH or VAC 40% 2902.50 - Styrene CTH or VAC 40% 2902.60 - Ethylbenzene CTH or VAC 40% 2902.70 - Cumene CTH or VAC 40% 2902.90 - Other CTH or VAC 40% 29.03 Halogenated derivatives of hydrocarbons - Saturated chlorinated derivatives of acyclic hydrocarbons: 2903.11 - - Chloromethane (methyl chloride) and chloroethane (ethyl chloride) CTH or VAC 40% 2903.12 - - Dichloromethane (methylene chloride) CTH or VAC 40% 2903.13 - - Chloroform (trichloromethane) CTH or VAC 40% 2903.14 - - Carbon tetrachloride CTH or VAC 40% 2903.15 - - Ethylene dichloride (ISO) (1,2- dichloroethane) CTH or VAC 40% 2903.19 - - Other CTH or VAC 40% - Unsaturated chlorinated derivatives of acyclic hydrocarbons:

Code Description Origin criterion 2903.21 - - Vinyl chloride (chloroethylene) CTH or VAC 40% 2903.22 - - Trichloroethylene CTH or VAC 40% 2903.23 - - Tetrachloroethylene (perchloroethylene) CTH or VAC 40% 2903.29 - - Other CTH or VAC 40% - Fluorinated, brominated or iodinated derivatives of acyclic hydrocarbons: 2903.31 - - Ethylene dibromide (ISO) (1,2- dibromoethane) CTH or VAC 40% 2903.39 - - Other CTH or VAC 40% - Halogenated derivatives of acyclic hydrocarbons containing two or more different halogens: 2903.71 - - Chlorodifluoromethane CTH or VAC 40% 2903.72 - - Dichlorotrifluoroethanes CTH or VAC 40% 2903.73 - - Dichlorofluoroethanes CTH or VAC 40% 2903.74 - - Chlorodifluoroethanes CTH or VAC 40% 2903.75 - - Dichloropentafluoropropanes CTH or VAC 40% 2903.76 - - Bromochlorodifluoromethane, bromotrifluoromethane and dibromotetrafluoroethanes CTH or VAC 40% 2903.77 - - Other, perhalogenated only with fluorine and chlorine CTH or VAC 40% 2903.78 - - Other perhalogenated derivatives CTH or VAC 40% 2903.79 - - Other CTH or VAC 40% - Halogenated derivatives of cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic hydrocarbons: 2903.81 - - 1,2,3,4,5,6-Hexachlorocyclohexane (HCH (ISO)), including lindane (ISO, INN) CTH or VAC 40% 2903.82 - - Aldrin (ISO), chlordane (ISO) and heptachlor (ISO) CTH or VAC 40% 2903.89 - - Other CTH or VAC 40% - Halogenated derivatives of aromatic hydrocarbons: 2903.91 - - Chlorobenzene, o-dichlorobenzene and p- dichlorobenzene CTH or VAC 40% 2903.92 - - Hexachlorobenzene (ISO) and DDT (ISO) (clofenotane (INN), 1,1,1-trichloro-2,2-bis(p- chlorophenyl)ethane) CTH or VAC 40% 2903.99 - - Other CTH or VAC 40% 29.04 Sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of hydrocarbons, whether or not halogenated 2904.10 - Derivatives containing only sulpho groups, their salts and ethyl esters CTH or VAC 40%

Code Description Origin criterion 2904.20 - Derivatives containing only nitro or only nitroso groups CTH or VAC 40% 2904.90 - Other CTH or VAC 40% 29.05 Acyclic alcohols and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives - Saturated monohydric alcohols: 2905.11 - - Methanol (methyl alcohol) CTH or VAC 40% 2905.12 - - Propan-1-ol (propyl alcohol) and propan-2- ol (isopropyl alcohol) CTH or VAC 40% 2905.13 - - Butan-1-ol (n-butyl alcohol) CTH or VAC 40% 2905.14 - - Other butanols CTH or VAC 40% 2905.16 - - Octanol (octyl alcohol) and isomers thereof CTH or VAC 40% 2905.17 - - Dodecan-l-ol (lauryl alcohol), hexadecan-l- ol (cetyl alcohol) and octadecan-l-ol (stearyl alcohol) CTH or VAC 40% 2905.19 - - Other CTH or VAC 40% - Unsaturated monohydric alcohols: 2905.22 - - Acyclic terpene alcohols CTH or VAC 40% 2905.29 - - Other CTH or VAC 40% - Diols: 2905.31 - - Ethylene glycol (ethanediol) CTH or VAC 40% 2905.32 - - Propylene glycol (propane-1,2-diol) CTH or VAC 40% 2905.39 - - Other CTH or VAC 40% - Other polyhydric alcohols: 2905.41 - - 2-Ethyl-2-(hydroxymethyl)propane-1,3-diol (trimethylolpropane) CTH or VAC 40% 2905.42 - - Pentaerythritol CTH or VAC 40% 2905.43 - - Mannitol CTH or VAC 40% 2905.44 - - D-glucitol (sorbitol) CTH or VAC 40% 2905.45 - - Glycerol CTH or VAC 40% 2905.49 - - Other CTH or VAC 40% - Halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of acyclic alcohols: 2905.51 - - Ethchlorvynol (INN) CTH or VAC 40% 2905.59 - - Other CTH or VAC 40% 29.06 Cyclic alcohols and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives - Cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic: 2906.11 - - Menthol CTH or VAC 40% 2906.12 - - Cyclohexanol, methylcyclohexanols and dimethylcyclohexanols CTH or VAC 40% 2906.13 - - Sterols and inositols CTH or VAC 40%

Code Description Origin criterion 2906.19 - - Other CTH or VAC 40% - Aromatic: 2906.21 - - Benzyl alcohol CTH or VAC 40% 2906.29 - - Other CTH or VAC 40% 29.07 Phenols; phenol-alcohols - Monophenols: 2907.11 - - Phenol (hydroxybenzene) and its salts CTH or VAC 40% 2907.12 - - Cresols and their salts CTH or VAC 40% 2907.13 - - Octylphenol, nonylphenol and their isomers; salts thereof CTH or VAC 40% 2907.15 - - Naphthols and their salts CTH or VAC 40% 2907.19 - - Other CTH or VAC 40% - Polyphenols; phenol-alcohols: 2907.21 - - Resorcinol and its salts CTH or VAC 40% 2907.22 - - Hydroquinone (quinol) and its salts CTH or VAC 40% 2907.23 - - 4,4'-Isopropylidenediphenol (bisphenol A, diphenylolpropane) and its salts CTH or VAC 40% 2907.29 - - Other CTH or VAC 40% 29.08 Halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of phenols or phenol- alcohols - Derivatives containing only halogen substituents and their salts: 2908.11 - - Pentachlorophenol (ISO) CTH or VAC 40% 2908.19 - - Other CTH or VAC 40% - Other: 2908.91 - - Dinoseb (ISO) and its salts CTH or VAC 40% 2908.92 - - 4,6-Dinitro-o-cresol (DNOC (ISO)) and its salts CTH or VAC 40% 2908.99 - - Other CTH or VAC 40% 29.09 Ethers, ether-alcohols, ether-phenols, ether- alcohol-phenols, alcohol peroxides, ether peroxides, ketone peroxides (whether or not chemically defined), and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives - Acyclic ethers and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives: 2909.11 - - Diethyl ether CTH or VAC 40% 2909.19 - - Other CTH or VAC 40% 2909.20 - Cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic ethers and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives CTH or VAC 40%

Code Description Origin criterion 2909.30 - Aromatic ethers and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives CTH or VAC 40% - Ether-alcohols and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives: 2909.41 - - 2,2'-Oxydiethanol (diethylene glycol, digol) CTH or VAC 40% 2909.43 - - Monobutyl ethers of ethylene glycol or of diethylene glycol CTH or VAC 40% 2909.44 - - Other monoalkylethers of ethylene glycol or of diethylene glycol CTH or VAC 40% 2909.49 - - Other CTH or VAC 40% 2909.50 - Ether-phenols, ether-alcohol-phenols and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives CTH or VAC 40% 2909.60 - Alcohol peroxides, ether peroxides, ketone peroxides and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives CTH or VAC 40% 29.10 Epoxides, epoxyalcohols, epoxyphenols and epoxyethers, with a three-membered ring, and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives 2910.10 - Oxirane (ethylene oxide) CTH or VAC 40% 2910.20 - Methyloxirane (propylene oxide) CTH or VAC 40% 2910.30 - 1-Chloro-2,3-epoxypropane (epichlorohydrin) CTH or VAC 40% 2910.40 - Dieldrin (ISO, INN) CTH or VAC 40% 2910.90 - Other CTH or VAC 40% 2911.00 Acetals and hemiacetals, whether or not with other oxygen function, and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives CTH or VAC 40% 29.12 Aldehydes, whether or not with other oxygen function; cyclic polymers of aldehydes; paraformaldehyde - Acyclic aldehydes without other oxygen function: 2912.11 - - Methanal (formaldehyde) CTH or VAC 40% 2912.12 - - Ethanal (acetaldehyde) CTH or VAC 40% 2912.19 - - Other CTH or VAC 40% - Cyclic aldehydes without other oxygen function: 2912.21 - - Benzaldehyde CTH or VAC 40% 2912.29 - - Other CTH or VAC 40%

Code Description Origin criterion - Aldehyde-alcohols, aldehyde-ethers, aldehyde-phenols and aldehydes with other oxygen function: 2912.41 - - Vanillin (4-hydroxy-3- methoxybenzaldehyde) CTH or VAC 40% 2912.42 - - Ethylvanillin (3-ethoxy-4- hydroxybenzaldehyde) CTH or VAC 40% 2912.49 - - Other CTH or VAC 40% 2912.50 - Cyclic polymers of aldehydes CTH or VAC 40% 2912.60 - Paraformaldehyde CTH or VAC 40% 2913.00 Halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of products of heading 29.12 CTH or VAC 40% 29.14 Ketones and quinones, whether or not with other oxygen function, and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives - Acyclic ketones without other oxygen function: 2914.11 - - Acetone CTH or VAC 40% 2914.12 - - Butanone (methyl ethyl ketone) CTH or VAC 40% 2914.13 - - 4-Methylpentan-2-one (methyl isobutyl ketone) CTH or VAC 40% 2914.19 - - Other CTH or VAC 40% - Cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic ketones without other oxygen function: 2914.22 - - Cyclohexanone and methylcyclohexanones CTH or VAC 40% 2914.23 - - Ionones and methylionones CTH or VAC 40% 2914.29 - - Other CTH or VAC 40% - Aromatic ketones without other oxygen function: 2914.31 - - Phenylacetone (phenylpropan-2-one) CTH or VAC 40% 2914.39 - - Other CTH or VAC 40% 2914.40 - Ketone-alcohols and ketone-aldehydes CTH or VAC 40% 2914.50 - Ketone-phenols and ketones with other oxygen function CTH or VAC 40% - Quinones: 2914.61 - - Anthraquinone CTH or VAC 40% 2914.69 - - Other CTH or VAC 40% 2914.70 - Halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives CTH or VAC 40%