Free trade agreement between EEU and Vietnam comes into force on October 5
NOTE ON TARIFF RATE QUOTAS FOR EGGS EXPORTED TO VIET NAM
1. The following within-quota tariff reduction, which shall be done in three equal annual instalments to free, shall be applied to eggs originating in the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union exported to Viet Nam in accordance with this Note.
2. Viet Nam shall accord to the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union the total annual import quota of 8 000 dozen for eggs originating in the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union, which shall be separate from the quantity of Viet Nam's tariff rate quotas for eggs under its WTO commitments.
3. The out-of-quota tariff rate shall be applied in accordance with the domestic laws and regulations of Viet Nam on tariff rate quotas and pursuant to Article 2.1 of this Agreement.
4. The annual growth rate of quota quantity is five percent.
|
HS Code
|
Description
|
Quota quantity
|
Rate of customs duty within quota
|
Rate of customs duty out of quota
|
EIF
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018 and subsequent years
|
0407.21.00
0407.90.10
|
Eggs of fowls
|
8 000
dozens per year
|
22.5%
|
15%
|
7,5%
|
0%
|
U
|
0407.29.10
0407.90.20
|
Eggs of ducks
|
0407.29.90
0407.90.90
|
Other eggs
NOTE ON TARIFF RATE QUOTAS FOR UNMANUFACTURED TOBACCO AND TOBACCO REFUSE EXPORTED TO VIET NAM
1. The following within-quota tariff reduction, which shall be done in five annual instalments to free, shall be applied to unmanufactured tobacco and tobacco refuse originating in the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union exported to Viet Nam in accordance with this Note.
2. Viet Nam shall accord to the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union the total annual import quota of 500 tonnes for unmanufactured tobacco and tobacco refuse originating in the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union, which shall be in accordance with Viet Nam's international commitments and respective domestic laws and regulations on those tariff rate quota products.
3. The out-of-quota tariff rate shall be applied in accordance with the domestic laws and regulations of Viet Nam on tariff rate quotas and pursuant to Article 2.1 of this Agreement.
|
HS Code
|
Description
|
Quota quantity
|
Rate of customs duty within quota
|
Rate of customs duty out of quota
|
EIF
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020 and subsequent years
|
2401.10.10
|
- - Virginia type, flue-cured
|
500
tonnes per year
|
10%
|
7%
|
5%
|
5%
|
3%
|
0%
|
U
|
2401.10.20
|
- - Virginia type, other than flue-cured
|
10%
|
7%
|
5%
|
5%
|
3%
|
0%
|
U
|
2401.10.90
|
- - Other
|
10%
|
7%
|
5%
|
5%
|
3%
|
0%
|
U
|
2401.20.10
|
- - Virginia type, flue-cured
|
10%
|
7%
|
5%
|
5%
|
3%
|
0%
|
U
|
2401.20.20
|
- - Virginia type, other than flue-cured
|
10%
|
7%
|
5%
|
5%
|
3%
|
0%
|
U
|
2401.20.30
|
- - Oriental type
|
10%
|
7%
|
5%
|
5%
|
3%
|
0%
|
U
|
2401.20.40
|
- - Burley type
|
10%
|
7%
|
5%
|
5%
|
3%
|
0%
|
U
|
2401.20.50
|
- - Other, flue-cured
|
10%
|
7%
|
5%
|
5%
|
3%
|
0%
|
U
|
2401.20.90
|
- - Other
|
10%
|
7%
|
5%
|
5%
|
3%
|
0%
|
U
|
2401.30.10
|
- - Tobacco stems
|
5%
|
5%
|
5%
|
5%
|
3%
|
0%
|
U
|
2401.30.90
|
- - Other
|
10%
|
7%
|
5%
|
5%
|
3%
|
0%
|
U
ANNEX 2
TRIGGER LEVEL FOR TRIGGER SAFEGUARD MEASURES
General Notes
For the purposes of this Annex:
1. "HS Code" refers to the relevant tariff line of a Party and its corresponding description.
2. In the year of entry into force of this Agreement, the initial trigger level shall be implemented at the level specified for that particular year in this Annex.
3. The trigger level specified in this Annex shall be measured in kilograms.
4. The trigger level for the year of entry into force of this Agreement shall be calculated with the following formula:
(T/365)*N,
where:
"T" is the trigger level set out in this Annex for the year of entry into force of this Agreement;
"N" is the number of days from the date of entry into force of this Agreement until the end of the year of entry into force of this Agreement.
|
Goods
|
HS Code
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029 and subsequent years
|
Anoraks
|
6101 20 90, 6101 90
80, 6102 20 90,
6102 90 90, 6201
92, 6201 99, 6202
92, 6202 99
|
266394
|
279714
|
293699
|
308384
|
323804
|
339994
|
356993
|
374843
|
393585
|
413265
|
433928
|
455624
|
478405
|
502326
|
527442
|
Shirts, blouses
|
6105, 6106, 6205,
6206
|
910258
|
973976
|
1042154
|
1115105
|
1193163
|
1276684
|
1366052
|
1461675
|
1563993
|
1673472
|
1790615
|
1915958
|
2050075
|
2193581
|
2347131
|
Suits, jackets, blazers, trouses
|
6103 41, 6103 42,
6103 43, 6103 49,
6104 51, 6104 52,
6104 53, 6104 59,
6104 61, 6104 62,
6104 63, 6104 69,
6203 41, 6203 42,
6203 43, 6203 49,
6204 51, 6204 52,
6204 53, 6204 59,
6204 61, 6204 62,
6204 63, 6204 69
|
2614950
|
2797997
|
2993856
|
3203426
|
3427666
|
3667603
|
3924335
|
4199038
|
4492971
|
4807479
|
5144002
|
5504083
|
5889368
|
6301624
|
6742738
|
Women's or girls suits, dresses, skirts
|
6104 41, 6104 42,
6104 43, 6104 44,
6104 49, 6204 41,
6204 42, 6204 43,
6204 44, 6204 49
|
272928
|
292033
|
312475
|
334349
|
357753
|
382796
|
409591
|
438263
|
468941
|
501767
|
536891
|
574473
|
614686
|
657714
|
703754
|
Underwear
|
6107, 6108, 6207,
6208, 6212
|
85510
|
91496
|
97900
|
104753
|
112086
|
119932
|
128327
|
137310
|
146922
|
157207
|
168211
|
179986
|
192585
|
206066
|
220490
|
Jerseys, pullovers, waistcoats, cardigans
|
6110
|
1083292
|
1159122
|
1240261
|
1327079
|
1419975
|
1519373
|
1625729
|
1739530
|
1861297
|
1991588
|
2130999
|
2280169
|
2439781
|
2610566
|
2793305
|
Goods
|
HS Code
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029 and subsequent years
|
Babies' garments and clothing
|
6111 20, 6111 30,
6111 90, 6209
|
92470
|
98943
|
105869
|
113280
|
121209
|
129694
|
138773
|
148487
|
158881
|
170002
|
181902
|
194636
|
208260
|
222838
|
238437
|
Footwear with uppers of rubber
|
6401 10, 6401 92
10, 6401 99
|
4970
|
5318
|
5690
|
6088
|
6515
|
6971
|
7459
|
7981
|
8539
|
9137
|
9777
|
10461
|
11193
|
11977
|
12815
|
Wooden furniture of a kind used in offices
|
9403 30
|
13796
|
14762
|
15795
|
16901
|
18084
|
19350
|
20704
|
22153
|
23704
|
25363
|
27139
|
29039
|
31071
|
33246
|
35573
|
Wooden furniture of a kind used in the kitchen
|
9403 40
|
30036
|
32139
|
34388
|
36795
|
39371
|
42127
|
45076
|
48231
|
51607
|
55220
|
59085
|
63221
|
67647
|
72382
|
77449
|
Wooden furniture of a kind used in the bedroom
|
9403 50
|
611858
|
654688
|
700516
|
749552
|
802021
|
858162
|
918234
|
982510
|
1051286
|
1124876
|
1203617
|
1287871
|
1378021
|
1474483
|
1577697
|
Other wooden furniture
|
9403 60
|
3438820
|
3679537
|
3937105
|
4212702
|
4507592
|
4823123
|
5160742
|
5521993
|
5908533
|
6322130
|
6764679
|
7238207
|
7744881
|
8287023
|
8867115
General Notes
For the purposes of this Annex:
1. The first column of the list contains chapters, headings or subheadings and the second column sets out descriptions of the products. Goods in this list are determined solely by the HS codes of the goods. The names of the goods are used only for convenience.
2. "Chapter" means a chapter of the Harmonized System (2 digits); "Heading" means a heading of the Harmonized System (4 digits); "Subheading" means a subheading of the Harmonized System (6 digits);
"CTC" means change in tariff classification at HS 2, 4 or 6-digit level (CC, CTH, CTSH); "WO" means that the good must be wholly produced or obtained entirely in a Party in accordance with Article 4.4 of this Agreement;
"CC" means that all non-originating materials used in the production of the final goods have undergone a change in tariff classification at HS 2-digit level (change in Chapter);
"CTH" means that all non-originating materials used in the production of the final goods have undergone a change in tariff classification at the HS 4-digit level (change in Heading); "CTSH" means that all non-originating materials used in the production of the final goods have undergone a change in tariff classification at the HS 6-digit level (change in Subheading);
"VAC Х%" means that value added content which is calculated using the formula set out in Article 4.5 of this Agreement, is not less than X percent and process of production of final goods has been performed in a Party;
"CTC + VAC Х%" means the requirement to change the tariff classification provided that value added content which is calculated using the formula set out in Article 4.5 of this Agreement, is not less than X percent and process of production of final goods has been performed in a Party;
"CTC or VAC X%" means either the requirement to change the tariff classification or the value added content which is calculated using the formula set out in Article 4.5 of this Agreement of not less than X percent and process of production of final goods has been performed in a Party.
3. The requirement of a change in tariff classification shall apply only to non-originating materials.
4. The origin criteria specified in the third column of the list set the minimum requirements for production operations. A greater value added content of production operation made beyond the minimum requirement shall also confer originating status.
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
CHAPTER 1
|
LIVE ANIMALS
|
01.01
|
Live horses, asses, mules and hinnies
|
- Horses:
|
0101.21
|
- - Pure-bred breeding animals
|
WO
|
0101.29
|
- - Other
|
WO
|
0101.30
|
- Asses
|
WO
|
0101.90
|
- Other
|
WO
|
01.02
|
Live bovine animals
|
- Cattle:
|
0102.21
|
- - Pure-bred breeding animals
|
WO
|
0102.29
|
- - Other
|
WO
|
- Buffalo:
|
0102.31
|
- - Pure-bred breeding animals
|
WO
|
0102.39
|
- - Other
|
WO
|
0102.90
|
- Other
|
WO
|
01.03
|
Live swine
|
0103.10
|
- Pure-bred breeding animals
|
WO
|
- Other:
|
0103.91
|
- - Weighing less than 50 kg
|
WO
|
0103.92
|
- - Weighing 50 kg or more
|
WO
|
01.04
|
Live sheep and goats
|
0104.10
|
- Sheep
|
WO
|
0104.20
|
- Goats
|
WO
|
01.05
|
Live poultry, that is to say, fowls of the species Gallus domesticus, ducks, geese, turkeys and guinea fowls
|
- Weighing not more than 185 g:
|
0105.11
|
- - Fowls of the species Gallus domesticus
|
WO
|
0105.12
|
- - Turkeys
|
WO
|
0105.13
|
- - Ducks
|
WO
|
0105.14
|
- - Geese
|
WO
|
0105.15
|
- - Guinea fowls
|
WO
|
- Other:
|
0105.94
|
- - Fowls of the species Gallus domesticus
|
WO
|
0105.99
|
- - Other
|
WO
|
01.06
|
Other live animals
|
- Mammals:
|
0106.11
|
- - Primates
|
WO
|
0106.12
|
- - Whales, dolphins and porpoises (mammals of the order Cetacea); manatees and dugongs (mammals of the order Sirenia); seals, sea lions
|
WO
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
and walruses (mammals of the suborder Pinnipedia)
|
0106.13
|
- - Camels and other camelids (Camelidae)
|
WO
|
0106.14
|
- - Rabbits and hares
|
WO
|
0106.19
|
- - Other
|
WO
|
0106.20
|
- Reptiles (including snakes and turtles)
|
WO
|
- Birds:
|
0106.31
|
- - Birds of prey
|
WO
|
0106.32
|
- - Psittaciformes (including parrots, parakeets, macaws and cockatoos)
|
WO
|
0106.33
|
- - Ostriches; emus (Dromaius novaehollandiae)
|
WO
|
0106.39
|
- - Other
|
WO
|
- Insects:
|
0106.41
|
- - Bees
|
WO
|
0106.49
|
- - Other
|
WO
|
0106.90
|
- Other
|
WO
|
CHAPTER 2
|
MEAT AND EDIBLE MEAT OFFAL
|
02.01
|
Meat of bovine animals, fresh or chilled
|
0201.10
|
- Carcasses and half-carcasses
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0201.20
|
- Other cuts with bone in
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0201.30
|
- Boneless
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
02.02
|
Meat of bovine animals, frozen
|
0202.10
|
- Carcasses and half-carcasses
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0202.20
|
- Other cuts with bone in
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0202.30
|
- Boneless
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
02.03
|
Meat of swine, fresh, chilled or frozen
|
- Fresh or chilled:
|
0203.11
|
- - Carcasses and half-carcasses
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0203.12
|
- - Hams, shoulders and cuts thereof, with bone in
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0203.19
|
- - Other
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
- Frozen:
|
0203.21
|
- - Carcasses and half-carcasses
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0203.22
|
- - Hams, shoulders and cuts thereof, with bone in
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0203.29
|
- - Other
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
02.04
|
Meat of sheep or goats, fresh, chilled or frozen
|
0204.10
|
- Carcasses and half-carcasses of lamb, fresh or chilled
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
- Other meat of sheep, fresh or chilled:
|
0204.21
|
- - Carcasses and half-carcasses
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0204.22
|
- - Other cuts with bone in
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0204.23
|
- - Boneless
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0204.30
|
- Carcasses and half-carcasses of lamb, frozen
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
- Other meat of sheep, frozen:
|
0204.41
|
- - Carcasses and half-carcasses
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0204.42
|
- - Other cuts with bone in
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0204.43
|
- - Boneless
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0204.50
|
- Meat of goats
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0205.00
|
Meat of horses, asses, mules or hinnies, fresh, chilled or frozen
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
02.06
|
Edible offal of bovine animals, swine, sheep, goats, horses, asses, mules or hinnies, fresh, chilled or frozen
|
0206.10
|
- Of bovine animals, fresh or chilled
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
- Of bovine animals, frozen:
|
0206.21
|
- - Tongues
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0206.22
|
- - Livers
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0206.29
|
- - Other
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0206.30
|
- Of swine, fresh or chilled
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
- Of swine, frozen:
|
0206.41
|
- - Livers
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0206.49
|
- - Other
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0206.80
|
- Other, fresh or chilled
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0206.90
|
- Other, frozen
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
02.07
|
Meat and edible offal, of the poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen
|
- Of fowls of the species Gallus domesticus:
|
0207.11
|
- - Not cut in pieces, fresh or chilled
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0207.12
|
- - Not cut in pieces, frozen
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0207.13
|
- - Cuts and offal, fresh or chilled
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0207.14
|
- - Cuts and offal, frozen
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
- Of turkeys:
|
0207.24
|
- - Not cut in pieces, fresh or chilled
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0207.25
|
- - Not cut in pieces, frozen
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0207.26
|
- - Cuts and offal, fresh or chilled
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0207.27
|
- - Cuts and offal, frozen
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
- Of ducks:
|
0207.41
|
- - Not cut in pieces, fresh or chilled
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0207.42
|
- - Not cut in pieces, frozen
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0207.43
|
- - Fatty livers, fresh or chilled
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0207.44
|
- - Other, fresh or chilled
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0207.45
|
- - Other, frozen
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
- Of geese:
|
0207.51
|
- - Not cut in pieces, fresh or chilled
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0207.52
|
- - Not cut in pieces, frozen
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0207.53
|
- - Fatty livers, fresh or chilled
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0207.54
|
- - Other, fresh or chilled
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0207.55
|
- - Other, frozen
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0207.60
|
- Of guinea fowls
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
02.08
|
Other meat and edible meat offal, fresh, chilled or frozen
|
0208.10
|
- Of rabbits or hares
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0208.30
|
- Of primates
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0208.40
|
- Of whales, dolphins and porpoises (mammals of the order Cetacea); of manatees and dugongs (mammals of the order Sirenia); of seals, sea lions and walruses (mammals of the suborder Pinnipedia)
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0208.50
|
- Of reptiles (including snakes and turtles)
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0208.60
|
- Of camels and other camelids (Camelidae)
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0208.90
|
- Other
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
02.09
|
Pig fat, free of lean meat, and poultry fat, not rendered or otherwise extracted, fresh, chilled, frozen, salted, in brine, dried or smoked
|
0209.10
|
- Of pigs
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0209.90
|
- Other
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
02.10
|
Meat and edible meat offal, salted, in brine, dried or smoked; edible flours and meals of meat or meat offal
|
- Meat of swine:
|
0210.11
|
- - Hams, shoulders and cuts thereof, with bone in
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0210.12
|
- - Bellies (streaky) and cuts thereof
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0210.19
|
- - Other
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
0210.20
|
- Meat of bovine animals
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
- Other, including edible flours and meals of meat or meat offal:
|
0210.91
|
- - Of primates
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0210.92
|
- - Of whales, dolphins and porpoises (mammals of the order Cetacea); of manatees and dugongs (mammals of the order Sirenia); of seals, sea lions and walruses (mammals of the suborder Pinnipedia)
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0210.93
|
- - Of reptiles (including snakes and turtles)
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
0210.99
|
- - Other
|
CC, except from Chapter 1
|
CHAPTER 3
|
FISH AND CRUSTACEANS, MOLLUSCS AND OTHER AQUATIC INVERTEBRATES
|
03.01
|
Live fish
|
- Ornamental fish:
|
0301.11
|
- - Freshwater
|
WO
|
0301.19
|
- - Other
|
WO
|
- Other live fish:
|
0301.91
|
- - Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster)
|
WO
|
0301.92
|
- - Eels (Anguilla spp.)
|
WO
|
0301.93
|
- - Carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus)
|
WO
|
0301.94
|
- - Atlantic and Pacific bluefin tunas (Thunnus thynnus, Thunnus orientalis)
|
WO
|
0301.95
|
- - Southern bluefin tunas (Thunnus maccoyii)
|
WO
|
0301.99
|
- - Other
|
WO
|
03.02
|
Fish, fresh or chilled, excluding fish fillets and other fish meat of heading 03.04
|
- Salmonidae, excluding livers and roes:
|
0302.11
|
- - Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster)
|
CC
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
0302.13
|
- - Pacific salmon (Oncorhynchus nerka, Oncorhynchus gorbuscha, Oncorhynchus keta, Oncorhynchus tschawytscha, Oncorhynchus kisutch, Oncorhynchus masou and Oncorhynchus rhodurus)
|
CC
|
0302.14
|
- - Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) and Danube salmon (Hucho hucho)
|
CC
|
0302.19
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Flat fish (Pleuronectidae, Bothidae, Cynoglossidae, Soleidae, Scophthalmidae and Citharidae), excluding livers and roes:
|
0302.21
|
- - Halibut (Reinhardtius hippoglossoides, Hippoglossus hippoglossus, Hippoglossus stenolepis)
|
CC
|
0302.22
|
- - Plaice (Pleuronectes platessa)
|
CC
|
0302.23
|
- - Sole (Solea spp.)
|
CC
|
0302.24
|
- -Turbots (Psetta maxima)
|
CC
|
0302.29
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Tunas (of the genus Thunnus), skipjack or stripe-bellied bonito (Euthynnus (Katsuwonus) pelamis), excluding livers and roes:
|
0302.31
|
- - Albacore or longfinned tunas (Thunnus alalunga)
|
CC
|
0302.32
|
- - Yellowfin tunas (Thunnus albacares)
|
CC
|
0302.33
|
- - Skipjack or stripe-bellied bonito
|
CC
|
0302.34
|
- - Bigeye tunas (Thunnus obesus)
|
CC
|
0302.35
|
- - Atlantic and Pacific bluefin tunas (Thunnus thynnus, Thunnus orientalis)
|
CC
|
0302.36
|
- - Southern bluefin tunas (Thunnus maccoyii)
|
CC
|
0302.39
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Herrings (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii), anchovies (Engraulis spp.), sardines (Sardina pilchardus, Sardinops spp.), sardinella (Sardinella spp.), brisling or sprats (Sprattus sprattus), mackerel (Scomber scombrus, Scomber australasicus, Scomber japonicus), jack and horse mackerel (Trachurus spp.), cobia (Rachycentron canadum) and swordfish (Xiphias gladius), excluding livers and roes:
|
0302.41
|
- - Herrings (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii)
|
CC
|
0302.42
|
- - Anchovies (Engraulis spp.)
|
CC
|
0302.43
|
- - Sardines (Sardina pilchardus, Sardinops spp.), sardinella (Sardinella spp.), brisling or sprats (Sprattus sprattus)
|
CC
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
0302.44
|
- - Mackerel (Scomber scombrus, Scomber australasicus, Scomber japonicus)
|
CC
|
0302.45
|
- - Jack and horse mackerel (Trachurus spp.)
|
CC
|
0302.46
|
- - Cobia (Rachycentron canadum)
|
CC
|
0302.47
|
- - Swordfish (Xiphias gladius)
|
CC
|
- Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae, excluding livers and roes:
|
0302.51
|
- -Cod (Gadus morhua, Gadus ogac, Gadus macrocephalus)
|
CC
|
0302.52
|
- - Haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus)
|
CC
|
0302.53
|
- - Coalfish (Pollachius virens)
|
CC
|
0302.54
|
- - Hake (Merluccius spp., Urophycis spp.)
|
CC
|
0302.55
|
- - Alaska Pollack (Theragra chalcogramma)
|
CC
|
0302.56
|
- - Blue whitings (Micromesistius poutassou, Micromesistius australis)
|
CC
|
0302.59
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.), excluding livers and roes:
|
0302.71
|
- - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.)
|
CC
|
0302.72
|
- - Catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.)
|
CC
|
0302.73
|
- - Carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus)
|
CC
|
0302.74
|
- - Eels (Anguilla spp.)
|
CC
|
0302.79
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Other fish, excluding livers and roes:
|
0302.81
|
- - Dogfish and other sharks
|
CC
|
0302.82
|
- - Rays and skates (Rajidae)
|
CC
|
0302.83
|
- - Toothfish (Dissostichus spp.)
|
CC
|
0302.84
|
- - Seabass (Dicentrarchus spp.)
|
CC
|
0302.85
|
- - Seabream (Sparidae)
|
CC
|
0302.89
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
0302.90
|
- Livers and roes
|
CC
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
03.03
|
Fish, frozen, excluding fish fillets and other fish meat of heading 03.04
|
- Salmonidae, excluding livers and roes:
|
0303.11
|
- - Sockeye salmon (red salmon) (Oncorhynchus nerka)
|
CC
|
0303.12
|
- - Other Pacific salmon (Oncorhynchus gorbuscha, Oncorhynchus keta, Oncorhynchus tschawytscha, Oncorhynchus kisutch, Oncorhynchus masou and Oncorhynchus rhodurus)
|
CC
|
0303.13
|
- - Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) and Danube salmon (Hucho hucho)
|
CC
|
0303.14
|
- - Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster)
|
CC
|
0303.19
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.), excluding livers and roes:
|
0303.23
|
- - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.)
|
CC
|
0303.24
|
- - Catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.)
|
CC
|
0303.25
|
- - Carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus)
|
CC
|
0303.26
|
- - Eels (Anguilla spp.)
|
CC
|
0303.29
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Flat fish (Pleuronectidae, Bothidae, Cynoglossidae, Soleidae, Scophthalmidae and Citharidae), excluding livers and roes:
|
0303.31
|
- - Halibut (Reinhardtius hippoglossoides, Hippoglossus hippoglossus, Hippoglossus stenolepis)
|
CC
|
0303.32
|
- - Plaice (Pleuronectes platessa)
|
CC
|
0303.33
|
- - Sole (Solea spp.)
|
CC
|
0303.34
|
- -Turbots (Psetta maxima)
|
CC
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
0303.39
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Tunas (of the genus Thunnus), skipjack or stripe-bellied bonito (Euthynnus (Katsuwonus) pelamis), excluding livers and roes:
|
0303.41
|
- - Albacore or longfinned tunas (Thunnus alalunga)
|
CC
|
0303.42
|
- - Yellowfin tunas (Thunnus albacares)
|
CC
|
0303.43
|
- - Skipjack or stripe-bellied bonito
|
CC
|
0303.44
|
- - Bigeye tunas (Thunnus obesus)
|
CC
|
0303.45
|
- - Atlantic and Pacific bluefin tunas (Thunnus thynnus, Thunnus orientalis)
|
CC
|
0303.46
|
- - Southern bluefin tunas (Thunnus maccoyii)
|
CC
|
0303.49
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Herrings (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii), sardines (Sardina pilchardus, Sardinops spp.), sardinella (Sardinella spp.), brisling or sprats (Sprattus sprattus), mackerel (Scomber scombrus, Scomber australasicus, Scomber japonicus), jack and horse mackerel (Trachurus spp.), cobia (Rachycentron canadum) and swordfish (Xiphias gladius), excluding livers and roes:
|
0303.51
|
- - Herrings (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii)
|
CC
|
0303.53
|
- - Sardines (Sardina pilchardus, Sardinops spp.), sardinella (Sardinella spp.), brisling or sprats (Sprattus sprattus)
|
CC
|
0303.54
|
- - Mackerel (Scomber scombrus, Scomber australasicus, Scomber japonicus)
|
CC
|
0303.55
|
- - Jack and horse mackerel (Trachurus spp.)
|
CC
|
0303.56
|
- - Cobia (Rachycentron canadum)
|
CC
|
0303.57
|
- - Swordfish (Xiphias gladius)
|
CC
|
- Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae, excluding livers and roes:
|
0303.63
|
- - Cod (Gadus morhua, Gadus ogac, Gadus macrocephalus)
|
CC
|
0303.64
|
- - Haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus)
|
CC
|
0303.65
|
- - Coalfish (Pollachius virens)
|
CC
|
0303.66
|
- - Hake (Merluccius spp., Urophycis spp.)
|
CC
|
0303.67
|
- - Alaska Pollack (Theragra chalcogramma)
|
CC
|
0303.68
|
- - Blue whitings (Micromesistius poutassou, Micromesistius australis)
|
CC
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
0303.69
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Other fish, excluding livers and roes:
|
0303.81
|
- - Dogfish and other sharks
|
CC
|
0303.82
|
- - Rays and skates (Rajidae)
|
CC
|
0303.83
|
- - Toothfish (Dissostichus spp.)
|
CC
|
0303.84
|
- - Seabass (Dicentrarchus spp.)
|
CC
|
0303.89
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
0303.90
|
- Livers and roes
|
CC
|
03.04
|
Fish fillets and other fish meat (whether or not minced), fresh, chilled or frozen
|
- Fresh or chilled fillets of tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.):
|
0304.31
|
- - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.)
|
CC
|
0304.32
|
- - Catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.)
|
CC
|
0304.33
|
- - Nile Perch (Lates niloticus)
|
CC
|
0304.39
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Fresh or chilled fillets of other fish:
|
0304.41
|
- - Pacific salmon (Oncorhynchus nerka, Oncorhynchus gorbuscha, Oncorhynchus keta, Oncorhynchus tschawytscha, Oncorhynchus kisutch, Oncorhynchus masou and Oncorhynchus rhodurus), Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) and Danube salmon (Hucho hucho)
|
CC
|
0304.42
|
- - Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster)
|
CC
|
0304.43
|
- - Flat fish (Pleuronectidae, Bothidae, Cynoglossidae, Soleidae, Scophthalmidae and Citharidae)
|
CC
|
0304.44
|
- - Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae
|
CC
|
0304.45
|
- - Swordfish (Xiphias gladius)
|
CC
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
0304.46
|
- - Toothfish (Dissostichus spp.)
|
CC
|
0304.49
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Other, fresh or chilled:
|
0304.51
|
- - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.)
|
CC
|
0304.52
|
- - Salmonidae
|
CC
|
0304.53
|
- - Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae
|
CC
|
0304.54
|
- - Swordfish (Xiphias gladius)
|
CC
|
0304.55
|
- - Toothfish (Dissostichus spp.)
|
CC
|
0304.59
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Frozen fillets of tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.):
|
0304.61
|
- - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.)
|
CC
|
0304.62
|
- - Catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.)
|
CC
|
0304.63
|
- - Nile Perch (Lates niloticus)
|
CC
|
0304.69
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Frozen fillets of fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae:
|
0304.71
|
- - Cod (Gadus morhua, Gadus ogac, Gadus macrocephalus)
|
CC
|
0304.72
|
- - Haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus)
|
CC
|
0304.73
|
- - Coalfish (Pollachius virens)
|
CC
|
0304.74
|
- - Hake (Merluccius spp., Urophycis spp.)
|
CC
|
0304.75
|
- - Alaska Pollack (Theragra chalcogramma)
|
CC
|
0304.79
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Frozen fillets of other fish:
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
0304.81
|
- - Pacific salmon (Oncorhynchus nerka, Oncorhynchus gorbuscha, Oncorhynchus keta, Oncorhynchus tschawytscha, Oncorhynchus kisutch, Oncorhynchus masou and Oncorhynchus rhodurus), Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) and Danube salmon (Hucho hucho)
|
CC
|
0304.82
|
- - Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster)
|
CC
|
0304.83
|
- - Flat fish (Pleuronectidae, Bothidae, Cynoglossidae, Soleidae, Scophthalmidae and Citharidae)
|
CC
|
0304.84
|
- - Swordfish (Xiphias gladius)
|
CC
|
0304.85
|
- - Toothfish (Dissostichus spp.)
|
CC
|
0304.86
|
- - Herrings (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii)
|
CC
|
0304.87
|
- - Tunas (of the genus Thunnus), skipjack or stripe-bellied bonito (Euthynnus (Katsuwonus) pelamis)
|
CC
|
0304.89
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Other, frozen:
|
0304.91
|
- - Swordfish (Xiphias gladius)
|
CC
|
0304.92
|
- - Toothfish (Dissostichus spp.)
|
CC
|
0304.93
|
- - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius Carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.)
|
CC
|
0304.94
|
- - Alaska Pollack (Theragra chalcogramma)
|
CC
|
0304.95
|
- - Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae, other than Alaska Pollack (Theragra chalcogramma)
|
CC
|
0304.99
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
03.05
|
Fish, dried, salted or in brine; smoked fish, whether or not cooked before or during the smoking process; flours, meals and pellets of fish, fit for human consumption
|
0305.10
|
- Flours, meals and pellets of fish, fit for human consumption
|
CC
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
0305.20
|
- Livers and roes of fish, dried, smoked, salted or in brine
|
CC
|
- Fish fillets, dried, salted or in brine, but not smoked:
|
0305.31
|
- - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.)
|
CC
|
0305.32
|
- - Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae
|
CC
|
0305.39
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Smoked fish, including fillets, other than edible fish offal:
|
0305.41
|
- - Pacific salmon (Oncorhynchus nerka, Oncorhynchus gorbuscha, Oncorhynchus keta, Oncorhynchus tschawytscha, Oncorhynchus kisutch, Oncorhynchus masou and Oncorhynchus rhodurus), Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) and Danube salmon (Hucho hucho)
|
CC
|
0305.42
|
- - Herrings (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii)
|
CC
|
0305.43
|
- - Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster)
|
CC
|
0305.44
|
- - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.)
|
CC
|
0305.49
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Dried fish, other than edible fish offal, whether or not salted but not smoked:
|
0305.51
|
- - Cod (Gadus morhua, Gadus ogac, Gadus macrocephalus)
|
CC
|
0305.59
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
- Fish, salted but not dried or smoked and fish in brine, other than edible fish offal:
|
0305.61
|
- - Herrings (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii)
|
CC
|
0305.62
|
- - Cod (Gadus morhua, Gadus ogac, Gadus macrocephalus)
|
CC
|
0305.63
|
- - Anchovies (Engraulis spp.)
|
CC
|
0305.64
|
- - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.)
|
CC
|
0305.69
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Fish fins, heads, tails, maws and other edible fish offal:
|
0305.71
|
- - Shark fins
|
CC
|
0305.72
|
- - Fish heads, tails and maws
|
CC
|
0305.79
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
03.06
|
Crustaceans, whether in shell or not, live, fresh, chilled, frozen, dried, salted or in brine; smoked crustaceans, whether in shell or not, whether or not cooked before or during the smoking process; crustaceans, in shell, cooked by steaming or by boiling in water, whether or not chilled, frozen, dried, salted or in brine; flours, meals and pellets of crustaceans, fit for human consumption
|
- Frozen:
|
0306.11
|
- - Rock lobster and other sea crawfish (Palinurus spp., Panulirus spp., Jasus spp.)
|
CC
|
0306.12
|
- - Lobsters (Homarus spp.)
|
CC
|
0306.14
|
- - Crabs
|
CC
|
0306.15
|
- - Norway lobsters (Nephrops norvegicus)
|
CC
|
0306.16
|
- - Cold-water shrimps and prawns (Pandalus spp., Crangon crangon)
|
CC
|
0306.17
|
- - Other shrimps and prawns
|
CC
|
0306.19
|
- - Other, including flours, meals and pellets of crustaceans, fit for human consumption
|
CC
|
- Not frozen:
|
0306.21
|
- - Rock lobster and other sea crawfish (Palinurus spp., Panulirus spp., Jasus spp.)
|
CC
|
0306.22
|
- - Lobsters (Homarus spp.)
|
CC
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
0306.24
|
- - Crabs
|
CC
|
0306.25
|
- - Norway lobsters (Nephrops norvegicus)
|
CC
|
0306.26
|
- - Cold-water shrimps and prawns (Pandalus spp., Crangon crangon)
|
CC
|
0306.27
|
- - Other shrimps and prawns
|
CC
|
0306.29
|
- - Other, including flours, meals and pellets of crustaceans, fit for human consumption
|
CC
|
03.07
|
Molluscs, whether in shell or not, live, fresh, chilled, frozen, dried, salted or in brine; smoked molluscs, whether in shell or not, whether or not cooked before or during the smoking process; flours, meals and pellets of molluscs, fit for human consumption
|
- Oysters:
|
0307.11
|
- - Live, fresh or chilled
|
CC
|
0307.19
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Scallops, including queen scallops, of the genera Pecten, Chlamys or Placopecten:
|
0307.21
|
- - Live, fresh or chilled
|
CC
|
0307.29
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Mussels (Mytilus spp., Perna spp.):
|
0307.31
|
- - Live, fresh or chilled
|
CC
|
0307.39
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Cuttle fish (Sepia officinalis, Rossia macrosoma, Sepiola spp.) and squid (Ommastrephes spp., Loligo spp., Nototodarus spp., Sepioteuthis spp.):
|
0307.41
|
- - Live, fresh or chilled
|
CC
|
0307.49
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Octopus (Octopus spp.):
|
0307.51
|
- - Live, fresh or chilled
|
CC
|
0307.59
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
0307.60
|
- Snails, other than sea snails
|
CC
|
- Clams, cockles and ark shells (families Arcidae, Arcticidae, Cardiidae, Donacidae, Hiatellidae, Mactridae, Mesodesmatidae, Myidae, Semelidae, Solecurtidae, Solenidae, Tridacnidae and Veneridae):
|
0307.71
|
- - Live, fresh or chilled
|
CC
|
0307.79
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Abalone (Haliotis spp.):
|
0307.81
|
- - Live, fresh or chilled
|
CC
|
0307.89
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
- Other, including flours, meals and pellets, fit for human consumption:
|
0307.91
|
- - Live, fresh or chilled
|
CC
|
0307.99
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
03.08
|
Aquatic invertebrates other than crustaceans and molluscs, live, fresh, chilled, frozen, dried, salted or in brine; smoked aquatic invertebrates other than crustaceans and molluscs, whether or not cooked before or during the smoking process; flours, meals and pellets of aquatic invertebrates other than crustaceans and molluscs, fit for human consumption
|
- Sea cucumbers (Stichopus japonicus, Holothurioidea):
|
0308.11
|
- - Live, fresh or chilled
|
CC
|
0308.19
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Sea urchins (Strongylocentrotus spp., Paracentrotus lividus, Loxechinus albus, Echichinus esculentus):
|
0308.21
|
- - Live, fresh or chilled
|
CC
|
0308.29
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
0308.30
|
- Jellyfish (Rhopilema spp.)
|
CC
|
0308.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
CHAPTER 4
|
DAIRY PRODUCE; BIRDS' EGGS; NATURAL HONEY; EDIBLE PRODUCTS OF ANIMAL ORIGIN, NOT ELSEWHERE SPECIFIED OR
INCLUDED
|
04.01
|
Milk and cream, not concentrated nor containing added sugar or other sweetening matter
|
0401.10
|
- Of a fat content, by weight, not exceeding 1%
|
CC
|
0401.20
|
- Of a fat content, by weight, exceeding 1% but not exceeding 6%
|
CC
|
0401.40
|
- Of a fat content, by weight, exceeding 6 % but not exceeding 10 %
|
CC
|
0401.50
|
- Of a fat content, by weight, exceeding 10 %
|
CC
|
04.02
|
Milk and cream, concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter
|
0402.10
|
- In powder, granules or other solid forms, of a fat content, by weight, not exceeding 1.5%
|
CC, except from Chapter 17
|
- In powder, granules or other solid forms, of a fat content, by weight, exceeding 1.5%:
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
0402.21
|
- - Not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter
|
CC, except from Chapter 17
|
0402.29
|
- - Other
|
CC, except from Chapter 17
|
- Other:
|
0402.91
|
- - Not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter
|
CC
|
0402.99
|
- - Other
|
CC, except from Chapter 17
|
04.03
|
Buttermilk, curdled milk and cream, yogurt, kephir and other fermented or acidified milk and cream, whether or not concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured or containing added fruit, nuts or cocoa
|
0403.10
|
- Yogurt
|
CC
|
0403.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
04.04
|
Whey, whether or not concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter; products consisting of natural milk constituents, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter, not elsewhere specified or included
|
0404.10
|
- Whey and modified whey, whether or not concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter
|
CC
|
0404.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
04.05
|
Butter and other fats and oils derived from milk; dairy spreads
|
0405.10
|
- Butter
|
CC
|
0405.20
|
- Dairy spreads
|
CC
|
0405.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
04.06
|
Cheese and curd
|
0406.10
|
- Fresh (unripened or uncured) cheese, including whey cheese, and curd
|
CC
|
0406.20
|
- Grated or powdered cheese, of all kinds
|
CC
|
0406.30
|
- Processed cheese, not grated or powdered
|
CC
|
0406.40
|
- Blue-veined cheese and other cheese containing veins produced by Penicillium roqueforti
|
CC
|
0406.90
|
- Other cheese
|
CC
|
04.07
|
Birds' eggs, in shell, fresh, preserved or cooked
|
- Fertilised eggs for incubation:
|
0407.11
|
- - Of fowls of the species Gallus domesticus
|
CC
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
0407.19
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Other fresh eggs:
|
0407.21
|
- - Of fowls of the species Gallus domesticus
|
CC
|
0407.29
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
0407.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
04.08
|
Birds' eggs, not in shell, and egg yolks, fresh, dried, cooked by steaming or by boiling in water, moulded, frozen or otherwise preserved, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter
|
- Egg yolks:
|
0408.11
|
- - Dried
|
CC
|
0408.19
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Other:
|
0408.91
|
- - Dried
|
CC
|
0408.99
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
0409.00
|
Natural honey
|
WO
|
0410.00
|
Edible products of animal origin, not elsewhere specified or included
|
CC
|
CHAPTER 5
|
PRODUCTS OF ANIMAL ORIGIN, NOT ELSEWHERE SPECIFIED OR INCLUDED
|
0501.00
|
Human hair, unworked, whether or not washed or scoured; waste of human hair
|
СС
|
05.02
|
Pigs', hogs' or boars' bristles and hair; badger hair and other brush making hair; waste of such bristles or hair
|
0502.10
|
- Pigs', hogs' or boars' bristles and hair and waste thereof
|
СС
|
0502.90
|
- Other
|
СС
|
0504.00
|
Guts, bladders and stomachs of animals (other than fish), whole and pieces thereof, fresh, chilled, frozen, salted, in brine, dried or smoked
|
СС
|
05.05
|
Skins and other parts of birds, with their feathers or down, feathers and parts of feathers (whether or not with trimmed edges) and down, not further worked than cleaned, disinfected or treated for preservation; powder and waste of feathers or parts of feathers
|
0505.10
|
- Feathers of a kind used for stuffing; down
|
СС
|
0505.90
|
- Other
|
СС
|
05.06
|
Bones and horn-cores, unworked, defatted, simply prepared (but not cut to shape), treated with acid or degelatinised; powder and waste of
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
these products
|
0506.10
|
- Ossein and bones treated with acid
|
СС
|
0506.90
|
- Other
|
СС
|
05.07
|
Ivory, tortoise-shell, whalebone and whalebone hair, horns, antlers, hooves, nails, claws and beaks, unworked or simply prepared but not cut to shape; powder and waste of these products
|
0507.10
|
- Ivory; ivory powder and waste
|
СС
|
0507.90
|
- Other
|
СС
|
0508.00
|
Coral and similar materials, unworked or simply prepared but not otherwise worked; shells of molluscs, crustaceans or echinoderms and cuttle-bone, unworked or simply prepared but not cut to shape, powder and waste thereof
|
СС
|
0510.00
|
Ambergris, castoreum, civet and musk; cantharides; bile, whether or not dried; glands and other animal products used in the preparation of pharmaceutical products, fresh, chilled, frozen or otherwise provisionally preserved
|
СС
|
05.11
|
Animal products not elsewhere specified or included; dead animals of Chapter 1 or 3, unfit for human consumption
|
0511.10
|
- Bovine semen
|
СС
|
- Other:
|
0511.91
|
- - Products of fish or crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates; dead animals of Chapter 3
|
СС
|
0511.99
|
-- Other
|
СС
|
CHAPTER 6
|
LIVE TREES AND OTHER PLANTS; BULBS, ROOTS AND THE LIKE;CUT FLOWERS AND ORNAMENTAL FOLIAGE
|
06.01
|
Bulbs, tubers, tuberous roots, corms, crowns and rhizomes, dormant, in growth or in flower; chicory plants and roots other than roots of heading 12.12
|
0601.10
|
- Bulbs, tubers, tuberous roots, corms, crowns and rhizomes, dormant
|
CC
|
0601.20
|
- Bulbs, tubers, tuberous roots, corms, crowns and rhizomes, in growth or in flower; chicory plants and roots
|
CC
|
06.02
|
Other live plants (including their roots), cuttings and slips; mushroom spawn
|
0602.10
|
- Unrooted cuttings and slips
|
CC
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
0602.20
|
- Trees, shrubs and bushes, grafted or not, of kinds which bear edible fruit or nuts
|
CC
|
0602.30
|
- Rhododendrons and azaleas, grafted or not
|
CC
|
0602.40
|
- Roses, grafted or not
|
CC
|
0602.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
06.03
|
Cut flowers and flower buds of a kind suitable for bouquets or for ornamental purposes, fresh, dried, dyed, bleached, impregnated or otherwise prepared
|
- Fresh:
|
0603.11
|
- - Roses
|
CC
|
0603.12
|
- - Carnations
|
CC
|
0603.13
|
- - Orchids
|
CC
|
0603.14
|
- - Chrysanthemums
|
CC
|
0603.15
|
- - Lilies (Lilium spp.)
|
CC
|
0603.19
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
0603.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
06.04
|
Foliage, branches and other parts of plants, without flowers or flower buds, and grasses, mosses and lichens, being goods of a kind suitable for bouquets or for ornamental purposes, fresh, dried, dyed, bleached, impregnated or otherwise prepared
|
0604.20
|
- Fresh
|
CC
|
0604.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
CHAPTER 7
|
EDIBLE VEGETABLES AND CERTAIN ROOTS AND TUBERS
|
07.01
|
Potatoes, fresh or chilled
|
0701.10
|
- Seed
|
CC
|
0701.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
0702.00
|
Tomatoes, fresh or chilled
|
CC
|
07.03
|
Onions, shallots, garlic, leeks and other alliaceous vegetables, fresh or chilled
|
0703.10
|
- Onions and shallots
|
CC
|
0703.20
|
- Garlic
|
CC
|
0703.90
|
- Leeks and other alliaceous vegetables
|
CC
|
07.04
|
Cabbages, cauliflowers, kohlrabi, kale and similar edible brassicas, fresh or chilled
|
0704.10
|
- Cauliflowers and headed broccoli
|
CC
|
0704.20
|
- Brussels sprouts
|
CC
|
0704.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
07.05
|
Lettuce (Lactuca sativa) and chicory (Cichorium spp), fresh or chilled
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
- Lettuce:
|
0705.11
|
- - Cabbage lettuce (head lettuce)
|
CC
|
0705.19
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Chicory:
|
0705.21
|
- - Witloof chicory (Cichorium intybus var. foliosum)
|
CC
|
0705.29
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
07.06
|
Carrots, turnips, salad beetroot, salsify, celeriac, radishes and similar edible roots, fresh or chilled
|
0706.10
|
- Carrots and turnips
|
CC
|
0706.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
0707.00
|
Cucumbers and gherkins, fresh or chilled
|
CC
|
07.08
|
Leguminous vegetables, shelled or unshelled, fresh or chilled
|
0708.10
|
- Peas (Pisum sativum)
|
CC
|
0708.20
|
- Beans (Vigna spp., Phaseolus spp.)
|
CC
|
0708.90
|
- Other leguminous vegetables
|
CC
|
07.09
|
Other vegetables, fresh or chilled
|
0709.20
|
- Asparagus
|
CC
|
0709.30
|
- Aubergines (egg-plants)
|
CC
|
0709.40
|
- Celery other than celeriac
|
CC
|
- Mushrooms and truffles:
|
0709.51
|
- - Mushrooms of the genus Agaricus
|
CC
|
0709.59
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
0709.60
|
- Fruits of the genus Capsicum or of the genus Pimenta
|
CC
|
0709.70
|
- Spinach, New Zealand spinach and orache spinach (garden spinach)
|
CC
|
- Other:
|
0709.91
|
- - Globe artichokes
|
CC
|
0709.92
|
- - Olives
|
CC
|
0709.93
|
- - Pumpkins, squash and gourds (Cucurbita spp.)
|
CC
|
0709.99
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
07.10
|
Vegetables (uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water), frozen
|
0710.10
|
- Potatoes
|
CC
|
- Leguminous vegetables, shelled or unshelled:
|
0710.21
|
- - Peas (Pisum sativum)
|
CC
|
0710.22
|
- - Beans (Vigna spp., Phaseolus spp.)
|
CC
|
0710.29
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
0710.30
|
- Spinach, New Zealand spinach and orache spinach (garden spinach)
|
CC
|
0710.40
|
- Sweet corn
|
CC
|
0710.80
|
- Other vegetables
|
CC
|
0710.90
|
- Mixtures of vegetables
|
CC
|
07.11
|
Vegetables provisionally preserved (for example, by sulphur dioxide gas, in brine, in sulphur water or in other preservative solutions), but unsuitable in that state for immediate consumption
|
0711.20
|
- Olives
|
CC
|
0711.40
|
- Cucumbers and gherkins
|
CC
|
- Mushrooms and truffles:
|
0711.51
|
- - Mushrooms of the genus Agaricus
|
CC
|
0711.59
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
0711.90
|
- Other vegetables; mixtures of vegetables
|
CC
|
07.12
|
Dried vegetables, whole, cut, sliced, broken or in powder, but not further prepared
|
0712.20
|
- Onions
|
CC
|
- Mushrooms, wood ears (Auricularia spp.), jelly fungi (Tremella spp.) and truffles:
|
0712.31
|
- - Mushrooms of the genus Agaricus
|
CC
|
0712.32
|
- - Wood ears (Auricularia spp.)
|
CC
|
0712.33
|
- - Jelly fungi (Tremella spp.)
|
CC
|
0712.39
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
0712.90
|
- Other vegetables; mixtures of vegetables
|
CC
|
07.13
|
Dried leguminous vegetables, shelled, whether or not skinned or split
|
0713.10
|
- Peas (Pisum sativum)
|
CC
|
0713.20
|
- Chickpeas (garbanzos)
|
CC
|
- Beans (Vigna spp., Phaseolus spp.):
|
0713.31
|
- - Beans of the species Vigna mungo (L.) Hepper or Vigna radiata (L.) Wilczek
|
CC
|
0713.32
|
- - Small red (Adzuki) beans (Phaseolus or Vigna angularis)
|
CC
|
0713.33
|
- - Kidney beans, including white pea beans (Phaseolus vulgaris)
|
CC
|
0713.34
|
- - Bambara beans (Vigna subterranea or Voandzeia subterranea)
|
CC
|
0713.35
|
- - Cow peas (Vigna unguiculata)
|
CC
|
0713.39
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
0713.40
|
- Lentils
|
CC
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
0713.50
|
- Broad beans (Vicia faba var. major) and horse beans (Vicia faba var. equina, Vicia faba var. minor)
|
CC
|
0713.60
|
- Pigeon peas (Cajanus cajan)
|
CC
|
0713.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
07.14
|
Manioc, arrowroot, salep, Jerusalem artichokes, sweet potatoes and similar roots and tubers with high starch or inulin content, fresh, chilled, frozen or dried, whether or not sliced or in the form of pellets; sago pith
|
0714.10
|
- Manioc (cassava)
|
CC
|
0714.20
|
- Sweet potatoes
|
CC
|
0714.30
|
- Yams (Dioscorea spp.)
|
CC
|
0714.40
|
- Taro (Colocasia spp.)
|
CC
|
0714.50
|
- Yautia (Xanthosoma spp.)
|
CC
|
0714.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
CHAPTER 8
|
EDIBLE FRUIT AND NUTS; PEEL OF CITRUS FRUIT OR MELONS
|
08.01
|
Coconuts, Brazil nuts and cashew nuts, fresh or dried, whether or not shelled or peeled
|
- Coconuts:
|
0801.11
|
- - Desiccated
|
CC
|
0801.12
|
- - In the inner shell (endocarp)
|
CC
|
0801.19
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Brazil nuts:
|
0801.21
|
- - In shell
|
CC
|
0801.22
|
- - Shelled
|
CC
|
- Cashew nuts:
|
0801.31
|
- - In shell
|
CC
|
0801.32
|
- - Shelled
|
CC
|
08.02
|
Other nuts, fresh or dried, whether or not shelled or peeled
|
- Almonds:
|
0802.11
|
- - In shell
|
CC
|
0802.12
|
- - Shelled
|
CC
|
- Hazelnuts or filberts (Corylus spp.):
|
0802.21
|
- - In shell
|
CC
|
0802.22
|
- - Shelled
|
CC
|
- Walnuts:
|
0802.31
|
- - In shell
|
CC
|
0802.32
|
- - Shelled
|
CC
|
- Chestnuts (Castanea spp.):
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
0802.41
|
- - In shell
|
CC
|
0802.42
|
- - Shelled
|
CC
|
- Pistachios:
|
0802.51
|
- - In shell
|
CC
|
0802.52
|
- - Shelled
|
CC
|
- Macadamia nuts:
|
0802.61
|
- - In shell
|
CC
|
0802.62
|
- - Shelled
|
CC
|
0802.70
|
- Kola nuts (Cola spp.)
|
CC
|
0802.80
|
- Areca nuts
|
CC
|
0802.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
08.03
|
Bananas, including plantains, fresh or dried
|
0803.10
|
- Plantains
|
CC
|
0803.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
08.04
|
Dates, figs, pineapples, avocados, guavas, mangoes and mangosteens, fresh or dried
|
0804.10
|
- Dates
|
CC
|
0804.20
|
- Figs
|
CC
|
0804.30
|
- Pineapples
|
CC
|
0804.40
|
- Avocados
|
CC
|
0804.50
|
- Guavas, mangoes and mangosteens
|
CC
|
08.05
|
Citrus fruit, fresh or dried
|
0805.10
|
- Oranges
|
CC
|
0805.20
|
- Mandarins (including tangerines and satsumas); clementines, wilkings and similar citrus hybrids
|
CC
|
0805.40
|
- Grapefruit, including pomelos
|
CC
|
0805.50
|
- Lemons (Citrus limon, Citrus limonum) and limes (Citrus aurantifolia, Citrus latifolia)
|
CC
|
0805.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
08.06
|
Grapes, fresh or dried
|
0806.10
|
- Fresh
|
CC
|
0806.20
|
- Dried
|
CC
|
08.07
|
Melons (including watermelons) and papaws (papayas), fresh
|
- Melons (including watermelons):
|
0807.11
|
- - Watermelons
|
CC
|
0807.19
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
0807.20
|
- Papaws (papayas)
|
CC
|
08.08
|
Apples, pears and quinces, fresh
|
0808.10
|
- Apples
|
CC
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
0808.30
|
- Pears
|
CC
|
0808.40
|
- Quinces
|
CC
|
08.09
|
Apricots, cherries, peaches (including nectarines), plums and sloes, fresh
|
0809.10
|
- Apricots
|
CC
|
- Cherries:
|
0809.21
|
- - Sour cherries (Prunus cerasus)
|
CC
|
0809.29
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
0809.30
|
- Peaches, including nectarines
|
CC
|
0809.40
|
- Plums and sloes
|
CC
|
08.10
|
Other fruit, fresh
|
0810.10
|
- Strawberries
|
CC
|
0810.20
|
- Raspberries, blackberries, mulberries and loganberries
|
CC
|
0810.30
|
- Black, white or red currants and gooseberries
|
CC
|
0810.40
|
- Cranberries, bilberries and other fruits of the genus Vaccinium
|
CC
|
0810.50
|
- Kiwifruit
|
CC
|
0810.60
|
- Durians
|
CC
|
0810.70
|
- Persimmons
|
CC
|
0810.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
08.11
|
Fruit and nuts, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter
|
0811.10
|
- Strawberries
|
CC
|
0811.20
|
- Raspberries, blackberries, mulberries, loganberries, black, white or red currants and gooseberries
|
CC
|
0811.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
08.12
|
Fruit and nuts, provisionally preserved (for example, by sulphur dioxide gas, in brine, in sulphur water or in other preservative solutions), but unsuitable in that state for immediate consumption
|
0812.10
|
- Cherries
|
CC
|
0812.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
08.13
|
Fruit, dried, other than that of headings 08.01 to 08.06; mixtures of nuts or dried fruits of this Chapter
|
0813.10
|
- Apricots
|
CC
|
0813.20
|
- Prunes
|
CC
|
0813.30
|
- Apples
|
CC
|
0813.40
|
- Other fruit
|
CC
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
0813.50
|
- Mixtures of nuts or dried fruits of this Chapter
|
CC
|
0814.00
|
Peel of citrus fruit or melons (including watermelons), fresh, frozen, dried or provisionally preserved in brine, in sulphur water or in other preservative solutions
|
CC
|
CHAPTER 9
|
COFFEE, TEA, MATÉ AND SPICES
|
09.01
|
Coffee, whether or not roasted or decaffeinated; coffee husks and skins; coffee substitutes containing coffee in any proportion
|
- Coffee, not roasted:
|
0901.11
|
- - Not decaffeinated
|
CC
|
0901.12
|
- - Decaffeinated
|
CC
|
- Coffee, roasted:
|
0901.21
|
- - Not decaffeinated
|
CTSH
|
0901.22
|
- - Decaffeinated
|
CTSH
|
0901.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
09.02
|
Tea, whether or not flavoured
|
0902.10
|
- Green tea (not fermented) in immediate packings of a content not exceeding 3 kg
|
CC
|
0902.20
|
- Other green tea (not fermented)
|
CC or VAC 40%
|
0902.30
|
- Black tea (fermented) and partly fermented tea, in immediate packings of a content not exceeding 3 kg
|
CC
|
0902.40
|
- Other black tea (fermented) and other partly fermented tea
|
CC or VAC 40%
|
0903.00
|
Maté
|
CC
|
09.04
|
Pepper of the genus Piper; dried or crushed or ground fruits of the genus Capsicum or of the genus Pimenta
|
- Pepper:
|
0904.11
|
- - Neither crushed nor ground
|
CC
|
0904.12
|
- - Crushed or ground
|
CC
|
- Fruits of the genus Capsicum or of the genus Pimenta:
|
0904.21
|
- - Dried, neither crushed nor ground
|
CC
|
0904.22
|
- - Crushed or ground
|
CC
|
09.05
|
Vanilla
|
0905.10
|
- Neither crushed nor ground
|
CC
|
0905.20
|
- Crushed or ground
|
CC
|
09.06
|
Cinnamon and cinnamon-tree flowers
|
- Neither crushed nor ground:
|
0906.11
|
- - Cinnamon (Cinnamomum zeylanicum
|
CC
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
Blume)
|
0906.19
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
0906.20
|
- Crushed or ground
|
CC
|
09.07
|
Cloves (whole fruit, cloves and stems)
|
0907.10
|
- Neither crushed nor ground
|
CC
|
0907.20
|
- Crushed or ground
|
CC
|
09.08
|
Nutmeg, mace and cardamoms
|
- Nutmeg:
|
0908.11
|
- - Neither crushed nor ground
|
CC
|
0908.12
|
- - Crushed or ground
|
CC
|
- Mace:
|
0908.21
|
- - Neither crushed nor ground
|
CC
|
0908.22
|
- - Crushed or ground
|
CC
|
- Cardamoms:
|
0908.31
|
- - Neither crushed nor ground
|
CC
|
0908.32
|
- - Crushed or ground
|
CC
|
09.09
|
Seeds of anise, badian, fennel, coriander, cumin or caraway; juniper berries
|
- Seeds of coriander:
|
0909.21
|
- - Neither crushed nor ground
|
CC
|
0909.22
|
- - Crushed or ground
|
CC
|
- Seeds of cumin:
|
0909.31
|
- - Neither crushed nor ground
|
CC
|
0909.32
|
- - Crushed or ground
|
CC
|
- Seeds of anise, badian, caraway or fennel; juniper berries:
|
0909.61
|
- - Neither crushed nor ground
|
CC
|
0909.62
|
- - Crushed or ground
|
CC
|
09.10
|
Ginger, saffron, turmeric (curcuma), thyme, bay leaves, curry and other spices
|
- Ginger:
|
0910.11
|
- - Neither crushed nor ground
|
CC
|
0910.12
|
- - Crushed or ground
|
CC
|
0910.20
|
- Saffron
|
CC
|
0910.30
|
- Turmeric (curcuma)
|
CC
|
- Other spices:
|
0910.91
|
- - Mixtures referred to in Note 1(b) to this Chapter
|
CC
|
0910.99
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
CHAPTER 10
|
CEREALS
|
10.01
|
Wheat and meslin
|
- Durum wheat:
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
1001.11
|
- - Seed
|
CC
|
1001.19
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Other:
|
1001.91
|
- - Seed
|
CC
|
1001.99
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
10.02
|
Rye
|
1002.10
|
- Seed
|
CC
|
1002.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
10.03
|
Barley
|
1003.10
|
- Seed
|
CC
|
1003.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
10.04
|
Oats
|
1004.10
|
- Seed
|
CC
|
1004.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
10.05
|
Maize (corn)
|
1005.10
|
- Seed
|
CC
|
1005.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
10.06
|
Rice
|
1006.10
|
- Rice in the husk (paddy or rough)
|
CC
|
1006.20
|
- Husked (brown) rice
|
CC
|
1006.30
|
- Semi-milled or wholly milled rice, whether or not polished or glazed
|
CC
|
1006.40
|
- Broken rice
|
CC
|
10.07
|
Grain sorghum
|
1007.10
|
- Seed
|
CC
|
1007.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
10.08
|
Buckwheat, millet and canary seeds; other cereals
|
1008.10
|
- Buckwheat
|
CC
|
- Millet:
|
1008.21
|
- - Seed
|
CC
|
1008.29
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
1008.30
|
- Canary seeds
|
CC
|
1008.40
|
- Fonio (Digitaria spp.)
|
CC
|
1008.50
|
- Quinoa (Chenopodium quinoa)
|
CC
|
1008.60
|
- Triticale
|
CC
|
1008.90
|
- Other cereals
|
CC
|
CHAPTER 11
|
PRODUCTS OF THE MILLING INDUSTRY; MALT; STARCHES;INULIN; WHEAT GLUTEN
|
11.01
|
Wheat or meslin flour
|
CC, except from Chapter 10
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
11.02
|
Cereal flours other than of wheat or meslin
|
1102.20
|
- Maize (corn) flour
|
CC, except from Chapter 10
|
1102.90
|
- Other
|
CC, except from Chapter 10
|
11.03
|
Cereal groats, meal and pellets
|
- Groats and meal:
|
1103.11
|
- - Of wheat
|
CC, except from Chapter 10
|
1103.13
|
- - Of maize (corn)
|
CC, except from Chapter 10
|
1103.19
|
- - Of other cereals
|
CC, except from Chapter 10
|
1103.20
|
- Pellets
|
CC, except from Chapter 10
|
11.04
|
Cereal grains otherwise worked (for example, hulled, rolled, flaked, pearled, sliced or kibbled), except rice of heading 10.06; germ of cereals, whole, rolled, flaked or ground
|
- Rolled or flaked grains:
|
1104.12
|
- - Of oats
|
CC, except from Chapter 10
|
1104.19
|
- - Of other cereals
|
CC, except from Chapter 10
|
- Other worked grains (for example, hulled, pearled, sliced or kibbled):
|
1104.22
|
- - Of oats
|
CC, except from Chapter 10
|
1104.23
|
- - Of maize (corn)
|
CC, except from Chapter 10
|
1104.29
|
- - Of other cereals
|
CC, except from Chapter 10
|
1104.30
|
- Germ of cereals, whole, rolled, flaked or ground
|
CC, except from Chapter 10
|
11.05
|
Flour, meal, powder, flakes, granules and pellets of potatoes
|
1105.10
|
- Flour, meal and powder
|
CC, except from Chapter 7
|
1105.20
|
- Flakes, granules and pellets
|
CC, except from Chapter 7
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
11.06
|
Flour, meal and powder of the dried leguminous vegetables of heading 07.13, of sago or of roots or tubers of heading 07.14 or of the products of Chapter 8
|
1106.10
|
- Of the dried leguminous vegetables of heading 07.13
|
CC, except from Chapter 7
|
1106.20
|
- Of sago or of roots or tubers of heading 07.14
|
CC, except from Chapter 7
|
1106.30
|
- Of the products of Chapter 8
|
CC, except from Chapter 8
|
11.07
|
Malt, whether or not roasted
|
1107.10
|
- Not roasted
|
СС
|
1107.20
|
- Roasted
|
СС
|
11.08
|
Starches; inulin
|
- Starches:
|
1108.11
|
- - Wheat starch
|
СС
|
1108.12
|
- - Maize (corn) starch
|
СС
|
1108.13
|
- - Potato starch
|
СС
|
1108.14
|
- - Manioc (cassava) starch
|
СС
|
1108.19
|
- - Other starches
|
СС
|
1108.20
|
- Inulin
|
СС
|
1109.00
|
Wheat gluten, whether or not dried
|
CC
|
CHAPTER 12
|
OIL SEEDS AND OLEAGINOUS FRUITS; MISCELLANEOUS GRAINS, SEEDS AND FRUIT; INDUSTRIAL OR MEDICINAL PLANTS; STRAW AND FODDER
|
12.01
|
Soya beans, whether or not broken
|
1201.10
|
- Seed
|
CC
|
1201.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
12.02
|
Ground-nuts, not roasted or otherwise cooked, whether or not shelled or broken
|
1202.30
|
- Seed
|
CC
|
- Other:
|
1202.41
|
- - In shell
|
CC
|
1202.42
|
- - Shelled, whether or not broken
|
CC
|
1203.00
|
Copra
|
CC
|
1204.00
|
Linseed, whether or not broken
|
CC
|
12.05
|
Rape or colza seeds, whether or not broken
|
1205.10
|
- Low erucic acid rape or colza seeds
|
CC
|
1205.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
1206.00
|
Sunflower seeds, whether or not broken
|
CC
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
12.07
|
Other oil seeds and oleaginous fruits, whether or not broken
|
1207.10
|
- Palm nuts and kernels
|
CC
|
- Cotton seeds:
|
1207.21
|
- - Seed
|
CC
|
1207.29
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
1207.30
|
- Castor oil seeds
|
CC
|
1207.40
|
- Sesamum seeds
|
CC
|
1207.50
|
- Mustard seeds
|
CC
|
1207.60
|
- Safflower (Carthamus tinctorius) seeds
|
CC
|
1207.70
|
- Melon seeds
|
CC
|
- Other:
|
1207.91
|
- - Poppy seeds
|
CC
|
1207.99
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
12.08
|
Flours and meals of oil seeds or oleaginous fruits, other than those of mustard
|
1208.10
|
- Of soya beans
|
CC
|
1208.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
12.09
|
Seeds, fruit and spores, of a kind used for sowing
|
1209.10
|
- Sugar beet seeds
|
CC
|
- Seeds of forage plants:
|
1209.21
|
- - Lucerne (alfalfa) seeds
|
CC
|
1209.22
|
- - Clover (Trifolium spp.) seeds
|
CC
|
1209.23
|
- - Fescue seeds
|
CC
|
1209.24
|
- - Kentucky blue grass (Poa pratensis L.) seeds
|
CC
|
1209.25
|
- - Rye grass (Lolium multiflorum Lam., Lolium perenne L.) seeds
|
CC
|
1209.29
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
1209.30
|
- Seeds of herbaceous plants cultivated principally for their flowers
|
CC
|
- Other:
|
1209.91
|
- - Vegetable seeds
|
CC
|
1209.99
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
12.10
|
Hop cones, fresh or dried, whether or not ground, powdered or in the form of pellets; lupulin
|
1210.10
|
- Hop cones, neither ground nor powdered nor in the form of pellets
|
CC
|
1210.20
|
- Hop cones, ground, powdered or in the form of pellets; lupulin
|
CC
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
12.11
|
Plants and parts of plants (including seeds and fruits), of a kind used primarily in perfumery, in pharmacy or for insecticidal, fungicidal or similar purposes, fresh or dried, whether or not cut, crushed or powdered
|
1211.20
|
- Ginseng roots
|
CC
|
1211.30
|
- Coca leaf
|
CC
|
1211.40
|
- Poppy straw
|
CC
|
1211.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
12.12
|
Locust beans, seaweeds and other algae, sugar beet and sugar cane, fresh, chilled, frozen or dried, whether or not ground; fruit stones and kernels and other vegetable products (including unroasted chicory roots of the variety Cichorium intybus sativum) of a kind used primarily for human consumption, not elsewhere specified or included
|
- Seaweeds and other algae:
|
1212.21
|
- - Fit for human consumption
|
CC
|
1212.29
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Other:
|
1212.91
|
- - Sugar beet
|
CC
|
1212.92
|
- - Locust beans (carob)
|
CC
|
1212.93
|
- - Sugar cane
|
CC
|
1212.94
|
- - Chicory roots
|
CC
|
1212.99
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
1213.00
|
Cereal straw and husks, unprepared, whether or not chopped, ground, pressed or in the form of pellets
|
CC
|
12.14
|
Swedes, mangolds, fodder roots, hay, lucerne (alfalfa), clover, sainfoin, forage kale, lupines, vetches and similar forage products, whether or not in the form of pellets
|
1214.10
|
- Lucerne (alfalfa) meal and pellets
|
CC
|
1214.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
CHAPTER 13
|
LAC; GUMS, RESINS AND OTHER VEGETABLE SAPS AND EXTRACTS
|
13.01
|
Lac; natural gums, resins, gum-resins and oleoresins (for example, balsams)
|
1301.20
|
- Gum Arabic
|
CC
|
1301.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
13.02
|
Vegetable saps and extracts; pectic substances, pectinates and pectates; agar-agar and other mucilages and thickeners, whether or not modified, derived from vegetable products
|
- Vegetable saps and extracts:
|
1302.11
|
- - Opium
|
CC
|
1302.12
|
- - Of liquorice
|
CC
|
1302.13
|
- - Of hops
|
CC
|
1302.19
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
1302.20
|
- Pectic substances, pectinates and pectates
|
CC
|
- Mucilages and thickeners, whether or not modified, derived from vegetable products:
|
1302.31
|
- - Agar-agar
|
CC
|
1302.32
|
- - Mucilages and thickeners, whether or not modified, derived from locust beans, locust bean seeds or guar seeds
|
CC
|
1302.39
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
CHAPTER 14
|
VEGETABLE PLAITING MATERIALS; VEGETABLE PRODUCTS NOT ELSEWHERE SPECIFIED OR INCLUDED
|
14.01
|
Vegetable materials of a kind used primarily for plaiting (for example, bamboos, rattans, reeds, rushes, osier, raffia, cleaned, bleached or dyed cereal straw, and lime bark)
|
1401.10
|
- Bamboos
|
WO
|
1401.20
|
- Rattans
|
WO
|
1401.90
|
- Other
|
WO
|
14.04
|
Vegetable products not elsewhere specified or included
|
1404.20
|
- Cotton linters
|
WO
|
1404.90
|
- Other
|
WO
|
CHAPTER 15
|
ANIMAL OR VEGETABLE FATS AND OILS AND THEIR CLEAVAGE PRODUCTS;PREPARED EDIBLE FATS;ANIMAL OR VEGETABLE WAXES
|
15.01
|
Pig fat (including lard) and poultry fat, other than that of heading 02.09 or 15.03
|
1501.10
|
- Lard
|
CC, except from Chapter 2
|
1501.20
|
- Other pig fat
|
CC, except from Chapter 2
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
1501.90
|
- Other
|
CC, except from Chapter 2
|
15.02
|
Fats of bovine animals, sheep or goats, other than those of heading 15.03
|
1502.10
|
- Tallow
|
CC, except from Chapter 2
|
1502.90
|
- Other
|
CC, except from Chapter 2
|
1503.00
|
Lard stearin, lard oil, oleostearin, oleo-oil and tallow oil, not emulsified or mixed or otherwise prepared
|
CC
|
15.04
|
Fats and oils and their fractions, of fish or marine mammals, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified
|
1504.10
|
- Fish-liver oils and their fractions
|
CC
|
1504.20
|
- Fats and oils and their fractions, of fish, other than liver oils
|
CC
|
1504.30
|
- Fats and oils and their fractions, of marine mammals
|
CC
|
1505.00
|
Wool grease and fatty substances derived therefrom (including lanolin)
|
CC
|
1506.00
|
Other animal fats and oils and their fractions, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified
|
CC
|
15.07
|
Soya-bean oil and its fractions, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified
|
1507.10
|
- Crude oil, whether or not degummed
|
CC
|
1507.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
15.08
|
Ground-nut oil and its fractions, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified
|
1508.10
|
- Crude oil
|
CC
|
1508.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
15.09
|
Olive oil and its fractions, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified
|
1509.10
|
- Virgin
|
CC
|
1509.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
1510.00
|
Other oils and their fractions, obtained solely from olives, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified, including blends of these oils or fractions with oils or fractions of heading 15.09
|
CC
|
15.11
|
Palm oil and its fractions, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
1511.10
|
- Crude oil
|
CC
|
1511.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
15.12
|
Sunflower-seed, safflower or cotton-seed oil and fractions thereof, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified
|
- Sunflower-seed or safflower oil and fractions thereof:
|
1512.11
|
- - Crude oil
|
CC
|
1512.19
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Cotton-seed oil and its fractions:
|
1512.21
|
- - Crude oil, whether or not gossypol has been removed
|
CC
|
1512.29
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
15.13
|
Coconut (copra), palm kernel or babassu oil and fractions thereof, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified
|
- Coconut (copra) oil and its fractions:
|
1513.11
|
- - Crude oil
|
CC
|
1513.19
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Palm kernel or babassu oil and fractions thereof:
|
1513.21
|
- - Crude oil
|
CC
|
1513.29
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
15.14
|
Rape, colza or mustard oil and fractions thereof, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified
|
- Low erucic acid rape or colza oil and its fractions:
|
1514.11
|
- - Crude oil
|
CC
|
1514.19
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Other:
|
1514.91
|
- - Crude oil
|
CC
|
1514.99
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
15.15
|
Other fixed vegetable fats and oils (including jojoba oil) and their fractions, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified
|
- Linseed oil and its fractions:
|
1515.11
|
- - Crude oil
|
CC
|
1515.19
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Maize (corn) oil and its fractions:
|
1515.21
|
- - Crude oil
|
CC
|
1515.29
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
1515.30
|
- Castor oil and its fractions
|
CC
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
1515.50
|
- Sesame oil and its fractions
|
CC
|
1515.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
15.16
|
Animal or vegetable fats and oils and their fractions, partly or wholly hydrogenated, inter- esterified, re-esterified or elaidinised, whether or not refined, but not further prepared
|
1516.10
|
- Animal fats and oils and their fractions
|
CC or VAC 50%
|
1516.20
|
- Vegetable fats and oils and their fractions
|
CC or VAC 50%
|
15.17
|
Margarine; edible mixtures or preparations of animal or vegetable fats or oils or of fractions of different fats or oils of this Chapter, other than edible fats or oils or their fractions of heading 15.16
|
1517.10
|
- Margarine, excluding liquid margarine
|
CC or VAC 50%
|
1517.90
|
- Other
|
CC or VAC 50%
|
1518.00
|
Animal or vegetable fats and oils and their fractions, boiled, oxidised, dehydrated, sulphurised, blown, polymerised by heat in vacuum or in inert gas or otherwise chemically modified, excluding those of heading 15.16; inedible mixtures or preparations of animal or vegetable fats or oils or of fractions of different fats or oils of this Chapter, not elsewhere specified or included
|
CTH
|
1520.00
|
Glycerol, crude; glycerol waters and glycerol lyes
|
CTH
|
15.21
|
Vegetable waxes (other than triglycerides), beeswax, other insect waxes and spermaceti, whether or not refined or coloured
|
1521.10
|
- Vegetable waxes
|
CTH
|
1521.90
|
- Other
|
CTH
|
1522.00
|
Degras; residues resulting from the treatment of fatty substances or animal or vegetable waxes
|
CTH
|
CHAPTER 16
|
PREPARATIONS OF MEAT, OF FISH OR OF CRUSTACEANS,MOLLUSCS OR OTHER AQUATIC INVERTEBRATES
|
1601.00
|
Sausages and similar products, of meat, meat offal or blood; food preparations based on these products
|
CC, except from Chapter 2
|
16.02
|
Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal or blood
|
1602.10
|
- Homogenised preparations
|
CC, except from Chapter 2
|
1602.20
|
- Of liver of any animal
|
CC, except from Chapter 2
|
- Of poultry of heading 01.05:
|
1602.31
|
- - Of turkeys
|
CC, except from Chapter 2
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
1602.32
|
- - Of fowls of the species Gallus domesticus
|
CC, except from Chapter 2
|
1602.39
|
- - Other
|
CC, except from Chapter 2
|
- Of swine:
|
1602.41
|
- - Hams and cuts thereof
|
CC, except from Chapter 2
|
1602.42
|
- - Shoulders and cuts thereof
|
CC, except from Chapter 2
|
1602.49
|
- - Other, including mixtures
|
CC, except from Chapter 2
|
1602.50
|
- Of bovine animals
|
CC, except from Chapter 2
|
1602.90
|
- Other, including preparations of blood of any animal
|
CC, except from Chapter 2
|
1603.00
|
Extracts and juices of meat, fish or crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates
|
CC
|
16.04
|
Prepared or preserved fish; caviar and caviar substitutes prepared from fish eggs
|
- Fish, whole or in pieces, but not minced:
|
1604.11
|
- - Salmon
|
CC, except from Chapter 3
|
1604.12
|
- - Herrings
|
CC, except from Chapter 3
|
1604.13
|
- - Sardines, sardinella and brisling or sprats
|
CC, except from Chapter 3
|
1604.14
|
- - Tunas, skipjack and bonito (Sarda spp.)
|
CC, except from Chapter 3, or VAC 40%
|
1604.15
|
- - Mackerel
|
CC, except from Chapter 3
|
1604.16
|
- - Anchovies
|
CC, except from Chapter 3
|
1604.17
|
- - Eels
|
CC, except from Chapter 3
|
1604.19
|
-- Other
|
CC, except from Chapter 3, or VAC 40%
|
1604.20
|
- Other prepared or preserved fish
|
CC, except from Chapter 3
|
- Caviar and caviar substitutes:
|
1604.31
|
- - Caviar
|
CC, except from Chapter 3
|
1604.32
|
- - Caviar substitutes
|
CC, except from Chapter 3
|
16.05
|
Crustaceans, molluscs and other aquatic invertebrates, prepared or preserved
|
1605.10
|
- Crab
|
CC, except from Chapter 3
|
- Shrimps and prawns:
|
1605.21
|
- - Not in airtight container
|
CC, except from Chapter 3, or VAC 40%
|
1605.29
|
- - Other
|
CC, except from Chapter 3, or VAC 40%
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
1605.30
|
- Lobster
|
CC, except from Chapter 3
|
1605.40
|
- Other crustaceans
|
CC, except from Chapter 3
|
- Molluscs:
|
1605.51
|
- - Oysters
|
CC, except from Chapter 3
|
1605.52
|
- - Scallops, including queen scallops
|
CC, except from Chapter 3
|
1605.53
|
- - Mussels
|
CC, except from Chapter 3
|
1605.54
|
- - Cuttle fish and squid
|
CC, except from Chapter 3, or VAC 40%
|
1605.55
|
- - Octopus
|
CC, except from Chapter 3, or VAC 40%
|
1605.56
|
- - Clams, cockles and arkshells
|
CC, except from Chapter 3
|
1605.57
|
- - Abalone
|
CC, except from Chapter 3
|
1605.58
|
- - Snails, other than sea snails
|
CC, except from Chapter 3
|
1605.59
|
- - Other
|
CC, except from Chapter 3
|
- Other aquatic invertebrates:
|
1605.61
|
- - Sea cucumbers
|
CC, except from Chapter 3
|
1605.62
|
- - Sea urchins
|
CC, except from Chapter 3
|
1605.63
|
- - Jellyfish
|
CC, except from Chapter 3
|
1605.69
|
- - Other
|
CC, except from Chapter 3
|
CHAPTER 17
|
SUGARS AND SUGAR CONFECTIONERY
|
17.01
|
Cane or beet sugar and chemically pure sucrose, in solid form
|
- Raw sugar not containing added flavouring or colouring matter:
|
1701.12
|
- - Beet sugar
|
CC, except from Chapter 12
|
1701.13
|
- - Cane sugar specified in Subheading Note 2 to this Chapter
|
CC, except from Chapter 12
|
1701.14
|
- - Other cane sugar
|
CC, except from Chapter 12
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
- Other:
|
1701.91
|
- - Containing added flavouring or colouring matter
|
CC, except from Chapter 12
|
1701.99
|
- - Other
|
CC, except from Chapter 12
|
17.02
|
Other sugars, including chemically pure lactose, maltose, glucose and fructose, in solid form; sugar syrups not containing added flavouring or colouring matter; artificial honey, whether or not mixed with natural honey; caramel
|
- Lactose and lactose syrup:
|
1702.11
|
- - Containing by weight 99% or more lactose, expressed as anhydrous lactose, calculated on the dry matter
|
CC, except from 04.09
|
1702.19
|
- - Other
|
CC, except from 04.09
|
1702.20
|
- Maple sugar and maple syrup
|
CC
|
1702.30
|
- Glucose and glucose syrup, not containing fructose or containing in the dry state less than 20% by weight of fructose
|
CC, except from Chapter 12
|
1702.40
|
- Glucose and glucose syrup, containing in the dry state at least 20% but less than 50% by weight of fructose, excluding invert sugar
|
CC, except from Chapter 12
|
1702.50
|
- Chemically pure fructose
|
CC, except from Chapter 12
|
1702.60
|
- Other fructose and fructose syrup, containing in the dry state more than 50% by weight of fructose, excluding invert sugar
|
CC, except from Chapter 12
|
1702.90
|
- Other, including invert sugar and other sugar and sugar syrup blends containing in the dry state 50% by weight of fructose
|
CC, except from Chapter 12
|
17.03
|
Molasses resulting from the extraction or refining of sugar
|
1703.10
|
- Cane molasses
|
CC, except from Chapter 12
|
1703.90
|
- Other
|
CC, except from Chapter 12
|
17.04
|
Sugar confectionery (including white chocolate), not containing cocoa
|
1704.10
|
- Chewing gum, whether or not sugar-coated
|
CC
|
1704.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
CHAPTER 18
|
COCOA AND COCOA PREPARATIONS
|
1801.00
|
Cocoa beans, whole or broken, raw or roasted
|
CC
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
1802.00
|
Cocoa shells, husks, skins and other cocoa waste
|
CC
|
18.03
|
Cocoa paste, whether or not defatted
|
1803.10
|
- Not defatted
|
CTH
|
1803.20
|
- Wholly or partly defatted
|
CTH
|
1804.00
|
Cocoa butter, fat and oil
|
CTH
|
1805.00
|
Cocoa powder, not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter
|
CTH
|
18.06
|
Chocolate and other food preparations containing cocoa
|
1806.10
|
- Cocoa powder, containing added sugar or other sweetening matter
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
1806.20
|
- Other preparations in blocks, slabs or bars weighing more than 2 kg or in liquid, paste, powder, granular or other bulk form in containers or immediate packings, of a content exceeding 2 kg
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
- Other, in blocks, slabs or bars:
|
1806.31
|
- - Filled
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
1806.32
|
- - Not filled
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
1806.90
|
- Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
CHAPTER 19
|
PREPARATIONS OF CEREALS, FLOUR, STARCH OR MILK;PASTRYCOOKS' PRODUCTS
|
19.01
|
Malt extract; food preparations of flour, groats, meal, starch or malt extract, not containing cocoa or containing less than 40% by weight of cocoa calculated on a totally defatted basis, not elsewhere specified or included; food preparations of goods of headings 04.01 to 04.04, not containing cocoa or containing less than 5% by weight of cocoa calculated on a totally defatted basis, not elsewhere specified or included
|
1901.10
|
- Preparations for infant use, put up for retail sale
|
CC, except from Chapter 4
|
1901.20
|
- Mixes and doughs for the preparation of bakers' wares of heading 19.05
|
CC
|
1901.90
|
- Other
|
CC, except from Chapter 4
|
19.02
|
Pasta, whether or not cooked or stuffed (with meat or other substances) or otherwise prepared, such as spaghetti, macaroni, noodles, lasagne, gnocchi, ravioli, cannelloni; couscous, whether or not prepared
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
- Uncooked pasta, not stuffed or otherwise prepared:
|
1902.11
|
- - Containing eggs
|
CC
|
1902.19
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
1902.20
|
- Stuffed pasta, whether or not cooked or otherwise prepared
|
CC
|
1902.30
|
- Other pasta
|
CC
|
1902.40
|
- Couscous
|
CC
|
1903.00
|
Tapioca and substitutes therefor prepared from starch, in the form of flakes, grains, pearls, siftings or in similar forms
|
CC
|
19.04
|
Prepared foods obtained by the swelling or roasting of cereals or cereal products (for example, corn flakes); cereals (other than maize (corn)), in grain form or in the form of flakes or other worked grains (except flour, groats and meal), pre-cooked or otherwise prepared, not elsewhere specified or included
|
1904.10
|
- Prepared foods obtained by the swelling or roasting of cereals or cereal products
|
CTH
|
1904.20
|
- Prepared foods obtained from unroasted cereal flakes or from mixtures of unroasted cereal flakes and roasted cereal flakes or swelled cereals
|
CC
|
1904.30
|
- Bulgur wheat
|
CC
|
1904.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
19.05
|
Bread, pastry, cakes, biscuits and other bakers' wares, whether or not containing cocoa; communion wafers, empty cachets of a kind suitable for pharmaceutical use, sealing wafers, rice paper and similar products
|
1905.10
|
- Crispbread
|
CTH
|
1905.20
|
- Gingerbread and the like
|
CTH
|
- Sweet biscuits; waffles and wafers:
|
1905.31
|
- - Sweet biscuits
|
CTH
|
1905.32
|
- - Waffles and wafers
|
CTH
|
1905.40
|
- Rusks, toasted bread and similar toasted products
|
CTH
|
1905.90
|
- Other
|
CTH
|
CHAPTER 20
|
PREPARATIONS OF VEGETABLES, FRUIT, NUTS OR OTHER PARTS OF PLANTS
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
20.01
|
Vegetables, fruit, nuts and other edible parts of plants, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid
|
2001.10
|
- Cucumbers and gherkins
|
CC, except from Chapter 7
|
2001.90
|
- Other
|
CC, except from Chapter 7
|
20.02
|
Tomatoes prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid
|
2002.10
|
- Tomatoes, whole or in pieces
|
CC, except from Chapter 7
|
2002.90
|
- Other
|
CC, except from Chapter 7
|
20.03
|
Mushrooms and truffles, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid
|
2003.10
|
- Mushrooms of the genus Agaricus
|
CC, except from Chapter 7
|
2003.90
|
- Other
|
CC, except from Chapter 7
|
20.04
|
Other vegetables prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, frozen, other than products of heading 20.06
|
2004.10
|
- Potatoes
|
CC, except from Chapter 7
|
2004.90
|
- Other vegetables and mixtures of vegetables
|
CC, except from Chapter 7
|
20.05
|
Other vegetables prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen, other than products of heading 20.06
|
2005.10
|
- Homogenised vegetables
|
CC, except from Chapter 7
|
2005.20
|
- Potatoes
|
CC, except from Chapter 7
|
2005.40
|
- Peas (Pisum sativum)
|
CC, except from Chapter 7
|
- Beans (Vigna spp., Phaseolus spp.):
|
2005.51
|
- - Beans, shelled
|
CC, except from Chapter 7
|
2005.59
|
- - Other
|
CC, except from Chapter 7
|
2005.60
|
- Asparagus
|
CC, except from Chapter 7
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
2005.70
|
- Olives
|
CC, except from Chapter 7
|
2005.80
|
- Sweet corn (Zea mays var. saccharata)
|
CC, except from Chapter 7
|
- Other vegetables and mixtures of vegetables:
|
2005.91
|
- - Bamboo shoots
|
CC, except from Chapter 7
|
2005.99
|
- - Other
|
CC, except from Chapter 7
|
2006.00
|
Vegetables, fruit, nuts, fruit-peel and other parts of plants, preserved by sugar (drained, glace or crystallised)
|
CC, except from Chapters 7, 8
|
20.07
|
Jams, fruit jellies, marmalades, fruit or nut puree and fruit or nut pastes, obtained by cooking, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter
|
2007.10
|
- Homogenised preparations
|
CC, except from Chapter 8
|
- Other:
|
2007.91
|
- - Citrus fruit
|
CC, except from Chapter 8
|
2007.99
|
- - Other
|
CC, except from Chapter 8
|
20.08
|
Fruit, nuts and other edible parts of plants, otherwise prepared or preserved, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or spirit, not elsewhere specified or included
|
- Nuts, ground-nuts and other seeds, whether or not mixed together:
|
2008.11
|
- - Ground-nuts
|
CC, except from Chapter 8
|
2008.19
|
- - Other, including mixtures
|
CC, except from Chapter 8
|
2008.20
|
- Pineapples
|
CC, except from Chapter 8
|
2008.30
|
- Citrus fruit
|
CC, except from Chapter 8
|
2008.40
|
- Pears
|
CC, except from Chapter 8
|
2008.50
|
- Apricots
|
CC, except from Chapter 8
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
2008.60
|
- Cherries
|
CC, except from Chapter 8
|
2008.70
|
- Peaches, including nectarines
|
CC, except from Chapter 8
|
2008.80
|
- Strawberries
|
CC, except from Chapter 8
|
- Other, including mixtures other than those of subheading 2008.19:
|
2008.91
|
- - Palm hearts
|
CC, except from Chapter 8
|
2008.93
|
- - Cranberries (Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis-idaea)
|
CC, except from Chapter 8
|
2008.97
|
- - Mixtures
|
CC, except from Chapter 8
|
2008.99
|
- - Other
|
CC, except from Chapter 8
|
20.09
|
Fruit juices (including grape must) and vegetable juices, unfermented and not containing added spirit, whether or not containing added sugar other sweetening matter
|
- Orange juice:
|
2009.11
|
- - Frozen
|
CC
|
2009.12
|
- - Not frozen, of a Brix value not exceeding 20
|
CC
|
2009.19
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Grapefruit (including pomelo) juice:
|
2009.21
|
- - Of a Brix value not exceeding 20
|
CC
|
2009.29
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Juice of any other single citrus fruit:
|
2009.31
|
- - Of a Brix value not exceeding 20
|
CC
|
2009.39
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Pineapple juice:
|
2009.41
|
- - Of a Brix value not exceeding 20
|
CC
|
2009.49
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
2009.50
|
- Tomato juice
|
CC
|
- Grape juice (including grape must):
|
2009.61
|
- - Of a Brix value not exceeding 30
|
CC
|
2009.69
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Apple juice:
|
2009.71
|
- - Of a Brix value not exceeding 20
|
CC
|
2009.79
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Juice of any other single fruit or vegetable:
|
2009.81
|
- - Cranberry (Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis-idaea) juice
|
CC
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
2009.89
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
2009.90
|
- Mixtures of juices
|
CC
|
CHAPTER 21
|
MISCELLANEOUS EDIBLE PREPARATIONS
|
21.01
|
Extracts, essences and concentrates, of coffee, tea or maté, and preparations with a basis of these products or with a basis of coffee, tea or maté; roasted chicory and other roasted coffee substitutes, and extracts, essences and concentrates thereof
|
- Extracts, essences and concentrates of coffee, and preparations with a basis of these extracts, essences or concentrates or with a basis of coffee:
|
2101.11
|
- - Extracts, essences and concentrates
|
CC
|
2101.12
|
- - Preparations with a basis of extracts, essences or concentrates or with a basis of coffee
|
CC
|
2101.20
|
- Extracts, essences and concentrates, of tea or maté, and preparations with a basis of these extracts, essences or concentrates or with a basis of tea or maté
|
CC
|
2101.30
|
- Roasted chicory and other roasted coffee substitutes, and extracts, essences and concentrates thereof
|
CC
|
21.02
|
Yeasts (active or inactive); other single-cell micro-organisms, dead (but not including vaccines of heading 30.02); prepared baking powders
|
2102.10
|
- Active yeasts
|
CC
|
2102.20
|
- Inactive yeasts; other single-cell micro- organisms, dead
|
CC
|
2102.30
|
- Prepared baking powders
|
CC
|
21.03
|
Sauces and preparations therefor; mixed condiments and mixed seasonings; mustard flour and meal and prepared mustard
|
2103.10
|
- Soya sauce
|
CTH
|
2103.20
|
- Tomato ketchup and other tomato sauces
|
CC
|
2103.30
|
- Mustard flour and meal and prepared mustard
|
CTH
|
2103.90
|
- Other
|
CTH
|
21.04
|
Soups and broths and preparations therefor; homogenised composite food preparations
|
2104.10
|
- Soups and broths and preparations therefor
|
CTH
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
2104.20
|
- Homogenised composite food preparations
|
CTH
|
2105.00
|
Ice cream and other edible ice, whether or not containing cocoa
|
CTH
|
21.06
|
Food preparations not elsewhere specified or included
|
2106.10
|
- Protein concentrates and textured protein substances
|
CTH
|
2106.90
|
- Other
|
VAC 50%
|
CHAPTER 22
|
BEVERAGES, SPIRITS AND VINEGAR
|
22.01
|
Waters, including natural or artificial mineral waters and aerated waters, not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter nor flavoured; ice and snow
|
2201.10
|
- Mineral waters and aerated waters
|
CC
|
2201.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
22.02
|
Waters, including mineral waters and aerated waters, containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured, and other non- alcoholic beverages, not including fruit or vegetable juices of heading 20.09
|
2202.10
|
- Waters, including mineral waters and aerated waters, containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured
|
CC
|
2202.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
2203.00
|
Beer made from malt
|
CC
|
22.04
|
Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09
|
2204.10
|
- Sparkling wine
|
CC
|
- Other wine; grape must with fermentation prevented or arrested by the addition of alcohol:
|
2204.21
|
- - In containers holding 2 l or less
|
CC
|
2204.29
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
2204.30
|
- Other grape must
|
CC
|
22.05
|
Vermouth and other wine of fresh grapes flavoured with plants or aromatic substances
|
2205.10
|
- In containers holding 2 l or less
|
CC
|
2205.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
2206.00
|
Other fermented beverages (for example, cider, perry, mead); mixtures of fermented beverages and mixtures of fermented beverages and non- alcoholic beverages, not elsewhere specified or included
|
CC
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
22.07
|
Undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of 80% vol or higher; ethyl alcohol and other spirits, denatured, of any strength
|
2207.10
|
- Undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of 80% vol or higher
|
CC
|
2207.20
|
- Ethyl alcohol and other spirits, denatured, of any strength
|
CC
|
22.08
|
Undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of less than 80% vol; spirits, liqueurs and other spirituous beverages
|
2208.20
|
- Spirits obtained by distilling grape wine or grape marc
|
CC
|
2208.30
|
- Whiskies
|
CC
|
2208.40
|
- Rum and other spirits obtained by distilling fermented sugar-cane products
|
CC
|
2208.50
|
- Gin and Geneva
|
CC
|
2208.60
|
- Vodka
|
CC
|
2208.70
|
- Liqueurs and cordials
|
CC
|
2208.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
2209.00
|
Vinegar and substitutes for vinegar obtained from acetic acid
|
CTH
|
CHAPTER 23
|
RESIDUES AND WASTE FROM THE FOOD INDUSTRIES; PREPARED ANIMAL FODDER
|
23.01
|
Flours, meals and pellets, of meat or meat offal, of fish or of crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates, unfit for human consumption; greaves
|
2301.10
|
- Flours, meals and pellets, of meat or meat offal; greaves
|
CTH
|
2301.20
|
- Flours, meals and pellets, of fish or of crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates
|
CTH
|
23.02
|
Bran, sharps and other residues, whether or not in the form of pellets, derived from the sifting, milling or other working of cereals or of leguminous plants
|
2302.10
|
- Of maize (corn)
|
CTH
|
2302.30
|
- Of wheat
|
CTH
|
2302.40
|
- Of other cereals
|
CTH
|
2302.50
|
- Of leguminous plants
|
CTH
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
23.03
|
Residues of starch manufacture and similar residues, beet-pulp, bagasse and other waste of sugar manufacture, brewing or distilling dregs and waste, whether or not in the form of pellets
|
2303.10
|
- Residues of starch manufacture and similar residues
|
CTH
|
2303.20
|
- Beet-pulp, bagasse and other waste of sugar manufacture
|
CTH
|
2303.30
|
- Brewing or distilling dregs and waste
|
CTH
|
2304.00
|
Oil-cake and other solid residues, whether or not ground or in the form of pellets, resulting from the extraction of soya-bean oil
|
CTH
|
2305.00
|
Oil-cake and other solid residues, whether or not ground or in the form of pellets, resulting from the extraction of ground-nut oil
|
CTH
|
23.06
|
Oil-cake and other solid residues, whether or not ground or in the form of pellets, resulting from the extraction of vegetable fats or oils, other than those of heading 23.04 or 23.05
|
2306.10
|
- Of cotton seeds
|
CTH
|
2306.20
|
- Of linseed
|
CTH
|
2306.30
|
- Of sunflower seeds
|
CTH
|
- Of rape or colza seeds:
|
2306.41
|
- - Of low erucic acid rape or colza seeds
|
CTH
|
2306.49
|
- - Other
|
CTH
|
2306.50
|
- Of coconut or copra
|
CTH
|
2306.60
|
- Of palm nuts or kernels
|
CTH
|
2306.90
|
- Other
|
CTH
|
2307.00
|
Wine lees; argol
|
CTH
|
2308.00
|
Vegetable materials and vegetable waste, vegetable residues and by-products, whether or not in the form of pellets, of a kind used in animal feeding, not elsewhere specified or included
|
CTH
|
23.09
|
Preparations of a kind used in animal feeding
|
2309.10
|
- Dog or cat food, put up for retail sale
|
VAC 50%
|
2309.90
|
- Other
|
VAC 50%
|
CHAPTER 24
|
TOBACCO AND MANUFACTURED TOBACCO SUBSTITUTES
|
24.01
|
Unmanufactured tobacco; tobacco refuse
|
2401.10
|
- Tobacco, not stemmed/stripped
|
CC
|
2401.20
|
- Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped
|
CC
|
2401.30
|
- Tobacco refuse
|
WO
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
24.02
|
Cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes, of tobacco or of tobacco substitutes
|
2402.10
|
- Cigars, cheroots and cigarillos, containing tobacco
|
CTH
|
2402.20
|
- Cigarettes containing tobacco
|
CTH
|
2402.90
|
- Other
|
CTH
|
24.03
|
Other manufactured tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes; "homogenised" or "reconstituted" tobacco; tobacco extracts and essences
|
- Smoking tobacco, whether or not containing tobacco substitutes in any proportion:
|
2403.11
|
- - Water pipe tobacco specified in Subheading Note 1 to this Chapter
|
CTH
|
2403.19
|
- - Other
|
CTH
|
- Other:
|
2403.91
|
- - "Homogenised'' or "reconstituted" tobacco
|
CTH
|
2403.99
|
- - Other
|
CTH
|
CHAPTER 25
|
SALT; SULPHUR; EARTHS AND STONE;PLASTERING MATERIALS, LIME AND CEMENT
|
2501.00
|
Salt (including table salt and denatured salt) and pure sodium chloride, whether or not in aqueous solution or containing added anti- caking or free-flowing agents; sea water
|
CC
|
2502.00
|
Unroasted iron pyrites
|
CC
|
2503.00
|
Sulphur of all kinds, other than sublimed sulphur, precipitated sulphur and colloidal sulphur
|
CC
|
25.04
|
Natural graphite
|
2504.10
|
- In powder or in flakes
|
CC
|
2504.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
25.05
|
Natural sands of all kinds, whether or not coloured, other than metal-bearing sands of Chapter 26
|
2505.10
|
- Silica sands and quartz sands
|
CC
|
2505.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
25.06
|
Quartz (other than natural sands); quartzite, whether or not roughly trimmed or merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape
|
2506.10
|
- Quartz
|
CC
|
2506.20
|
- Quartzite
|
CC
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
2507.00
|
Kaolin and other kaolinic clays, whether or not calcined
|
CC
|
25.08
|
Other clays (not including expanded clays of heading 68.06), andalusite, kyanite and sillimanite, whether or not calcined; mullite; chamotte or dinas earths
|
2508.10
|
- Bentonite
|
CC
|
2508.30
|
- Fire-clay
|
CC
|
2508.40
|
- Other clays
|
CC
|
2508.50
|
- Andalusite, kyanite and sillimanite
|
CC
|
2508.60
|
- Mullite
|
CC
|
2508.70
|
- Chamotte or dinas earths
|
CC
|
2509.00
|
Chalk
|
CC
|
25.10
|
Natural calcium phosphates, natural aluminium calcium phosphates and phosphatic chalk
|
2510.10
|
- Unground
|
CC
|
2510.20
|
- Ground
|
CC
|
25.11
|
Natural barium sulphate (barytes); natural barium carbonate (witherite), whether or not calcined, other than barium oxide of heading 28.16
|
2511.10
|
- Natural barium sulphate (barytes)
|
CC
|
2511.20
|
- Natural barium carbonate (witherite)
|
CC
|
2512.00
|
Siliceous fossil meals (for example, kieselguhr, tripolite and diatomite) and similar siliceous earths, whether or not calcined, of an apparent specific gravity of 1 or less
|
CC
|
25.13
|
Pumice stone; emery; natural corundum, natural garnet and other natural abrasives, whether or not heat-treated
|
2513.10
|
- Pumice stone
|
CC
|
2513.20
|
- Emery, natural corundum, natural garnet and other natural abrasives
|
CC
|
2514.00
|
Slate, whether or not roughly trimmed or merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape
|
CC
|
25.15
|
Marble, travertine, ecaussine and other calcareous monumental or building stone of an apparent specific gravity of 2.5 or more, and alabaster, whether or not roughly trimmed or merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
- Marble and travertine:
|
2515.11
|
- - Crude or roughly trimmed
|
CC
|
2515.12
|
- - Merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape
|
CC
|
2515.20
|
- Ecaussine and other calcareous monumental or building stone; alabaster
|
CC
|
25.16
|
Granite, porphyry, basalt, sandstone and other monumental or building stone, whether or not roughly trimmed or merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape
|
- Granite:
|
2516.11
|
- - Crude or roughly trimmed
|
CC
|
2516.12
|
- - Merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape
|
CC
|
2516.20
|
- Sandstone
|
CC
|
2516.90
|
- Other monumental or building stone
|
CC
|
25.17
|
Pebbles, gravel, broken or crushed stone, of a kind commonly used for concrete aggregates, for road metalling or for railway or other ballast, shingle and flint, whether or not heat- treated; macadam of slag, dross or similar industrial waste, whether or not incorporating the materials cited in the first part of the heading; tarred macadam; granules, chippings and powder, of stones of heading 25.15 or 25.16, whether or not heat-treated
|
2517.10
|
- Pebbles, gravel, broken or crushed stone, of a kind commonly used for concrete aggregates, for road metalling or for railway or other ballast, shingle and flint, whether or not heat- treated
|
CC
|
2517.20
|
- Macadam of slag, dross or similar industrial waste, whether or not incorporating the materials cited in subheading 2517.10
|
CC
|
2517.30
|
- Tarred macadam
|
CC
|
- Granules, chippings and powder, of stones of heading 25.15 or 25.16, whether or not heat- treated:
|
2517.41
|
- - Of marble
|
CC
|
2517.49
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
25.18
|
Dolomite, whether or not calcined or sintered, including dolomite roughly trimmed or merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape; dolomite ramming mix
|
2518.10
|
- Dolomite, not calcined or sintered
|
CC
|
2518.20
|
- Calcined or sintered dolomite
|
CC
|
2518.30
|
- Dolomite ramming mix
|
CC
|
25.19
|
Natural magnesium carbonate (magnesite); fused magnesia; dead-burned (sintered) magnesia, whether or not containing small quantities of other oxides added before sintering; other magnesium oxide, whether or not pure
|
2519.10
|
- Natural magnesium carbonate (magnesite)
|
CC
|
2519.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
25.20
|
Gypsum; anhydrite; plasters (consisting of calcined gypsum or calcium sulphate) whether or not coloured, with or without small quantities of accelerators or retarders
|
2520.10
|
- Gypsum; anhydrite
|
CC
|
2520.20
|
- Plasters
|
CC
|
2521.00
|
Limestone flux; limestone and other calcareous stone, of a kind used for the manufacture of lime or cement
|
CC
|
25.22
|
Quicklime, slaked lime and hydraulic lime, other than calcium oxide and hydroxide of heading 28.25
|
2522.10
|
- Quicklime
|
CC
|
2522.20
|
- Slaked lime
|
CC
|
2522.30
|
- Hydraulic lime
|
CC
|
25.23
|
Portland cement, aluminous cement, slag cement, supersulphate cement and similar hydraulic cements, whether or not coloured or in the form of clinkers
|
2523.10
|
- Cement clinkers
|
CTH
|
- Portland cement:
|
2523.21
|
- - White cement, whether or not artificially coloured
|
CTH
|
2523.29
|
- - Other
|
CTH
|
2523.30
|
- Aluminous cement
|
CTH
|
2523.90
|
- Other hydraulic cements
|
CTH
|
25.24
|
Asbestos
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
2524.10
|
- Crocidolite
|
CC
|
2524.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
25.25
|
Mica, including splittings; mica waste
|
2525.10
|
- Crude mica and mica rifted into sheets or splittings
|
CC
|
2525.20
|
- Mica powder
|
CC
|
2525.30
|
- Mica waste
|
CC
|
25.26
|
Natural steatite, whether or not roughly trimmed or merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape; talc
|
2526.10
|
- Not crushed, not powdered
|
CC
|
2526.20
|
- Crushed or powdered
|
CC
|
2528.00
|
Natural borates and concentrates thereof (whether or not calcined), but not including borates separated from natural brine; natural boric acid containing not more than 85% of H3B03 calculated on the dry weight
|
CC
|
25.29
|
Feldspar; leucite; nepheline and nepheline syenite; fluorspar
|
2529.10
|
- Feldspar
|
CC
|
- Fluorspar:
|
2529.21
|
- - Containing by weight 97% or less of calcium fluoride
|
CC
|
2529.22
|
- - Containing by weight more than 97% of calcium fluoride
|
CC
|
2529.30
|
- Leucite; nepheline and nepheline syenite
|
CC
|
25.30
|
Mineral substances not elsewhere specified or included
|
2530.10
|
- Vermiculite, perlite and chlorites, unexpanded
|
CC
|
2530.20
|
- Kieserite, epsomite (natural magnesium sulphates)
|
CC
|
2530.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
CHAPTER 26
|
ORES, SLAG AND ASH
|
26.01
|
Iron ores and concentrates, including roasted iron pyrites
|
- Iron ores and concentrates, other than roasted iron pyrites:
|
2601.11
|
- - Non-agglomerated
|
CC
|
2601.12
|
- - Agglomerated
|
CC
|
2601.20
|
- Roasted iron pyrites
|
CC
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
2602.00
|
Manganese ores and concentrates, including ferruginous manganese ores and concentrates with a manganese content of 20% or more, calculated on the dry weight
|
CC
|
2603.00
|
Copper ores and concentrates
|
CC
|
2604.00
|
Nickel ores and concentrates
|
CC
|
2605.00
|
Cobalt ores and concentrates
|
CC
|
2606.00
|
Aluminium ores and concentrates
|
CC
|
2607.00
|
Lead ores and concentrates
|
CC
|
2608.00
|
Zinc ores and concentrates
|
CC
|
2609.00
|
Tin ores and concentrates
|
CC
|
2610.00
|
Chromium ores and concentrates
|
CC
|
2611.00
|
Tungsten ores and concentrates
|
CC
|
26.12
|
Uranium or thorium ores and concentrates
|
2612.10
|
- Uranium ores and concentrates
|
CC
|
2612.20
|
- Thorium ores and concentrates
|
CC
|
26.13
|
Molybdenum ores and concentrates
|
2613.10
|
- Roasted
|
CC
|
2613.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
2614.00
|
Titanium ores and concentrates
|
CC
|
26.15
|
Niobium, tantalum, vanadium or zirconium ores and concentrates
|
2615.10
|
- Zirconium ores and concentrates
|
CC
|
2615.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
26.16
|
Precious metal ores and concentrates
|
2616.10
|
- Silver ores and concentrates
|
CC
|
2616.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
26.17
|
Other ores and concentrates
|
2617.10
|
- Antimony ores and concentrates
|
CC
|
2617.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
2618.00
|
Granulated slag (slag sand) from the manufacture of iron or steel
|
CC
|
2619.00
|
Slag, dross (other than granulated slag), scalings and other waste from the manufacture of iron or steel
|
CC
|
26.20
|
Slag, ash and residues (other than from the manufacture of iron or steel), containing metals, arsenic or their compounds
|
- Containing mainly zinc:
|
2620.11
|
- - Hard zinc spelter
|
CC
|
2620.19
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
- Containing mainly lead:
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
2620.21
|
- - Leaded gasoline sludges and leaded anti- knock compound sludges
|
CC
|
2620.29
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
2620.30
|
- Containing mainly copper
|
CC
|
2620.40
|
- Containing mainly aluminium
|
CC
|
2620.60
|
- Containing arsenic, mercury, thallium or their mixtures, of a kind used for the extraction of arsenic or those metals or for the manufacture of their chemical compounds
|
CC
|
- Other:
|
2620.91
|
- - Containing antimony, beryllium, cadmium, chromium or their mixtures
|
CC
|
2620.99
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
26.21
|
Other slag and ash, including seaweed ash (kelp); ash and residues from the incineration of municipal waste
|
2621.10
|
- Ash and residues from the incineration of municipal waste
|
CC
|
2621.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
CHAPTER 27
|
MINERAL FUELS, MINERAL OILS AND PRODUCTS OF THEIR DISTILLATION; BITUMINOUS SUBSTANCES; MINERAL WAXES
|
27.01
|
Coal; briquettes, ovoids and similar solid fuels manufactured from coal
|
- Coal, whether or not pulverised, but not agglomerated:
|
2701.11
|
- - Anthracite
|
CC
|
2701.12
|
- - Bituminous coal
|
CC
|
2701.19
|
- - Other coal
|
CC
|
2701.20
|
- Briquettes, ovoids and similar solid fuels manufactured from coal
|
CC
|
27.02
|
Lignite, whether or not agglomerated, excluding jet
|
2702.10
|
- Lignite, whether or not pulverised, but not agglomerated
|
CC
|
2702.20
|
- Agglomerated lignite
|
CC
|
2703.00
|
Peat (including peat litter), whether or not agglomerated
|
CC
|
2704.00
|
Coke and semi-coke of coal, of lignite or of peat, whether or not agglomerated; retort carbon
|
CC
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
2705.00
|
Coal gas, water gas, producer gas and similar gases, other than petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons
|
CC
|
2706.00
|
Tar distilled from coal, from lignite or from peat, and other mineral tars, whether or not dehydrated or partially distilled, including reconstituted tars
|
CC
|
27.07
|
Oils and other products of the distillation of high temperature coal tar; similar products in which the weight of the aromatic constituents exceeds that of the non-aromatic constituents
|
2707.10
|
- Benzol (benzene)
|
CC
|
2707.20
|
- Toluol (toluene)
|
CC
|
2707.30
|
- Xylol (xylenes)
|
CC
|
2707.40
|
- Naphthalene
|
CC
|
2707.50
|
- Other aromatic hydrocarbon mixtures of which 65% or more by volume (including losses) distils at 250°C by the ASTM D 86 method
|
CC
|
- Other:
|
2707.91
|
- - Creosote oils
|
CC
|
2707.99
|
- - Other
|
CC
|
27.08
|
Pitch and pitch coke, obtained from coal tar or from other mineral tars
|
2708.10
|
- Pitch
|
CC
|
2708.20
|
- Pitch coke
|
CC
|
2709.00
|
Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals, crude
|
CC
|
27.10
|
Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals, other than crude; preparations not elsewhere specified or included, containing by weight 70% or more of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals, these oils being the basic constituents of the preparations; waste oils
|
- Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals (other than crude) and preparations not elsewhere specified or included, containing by weight 70 % or more of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals, these oils being the basic constituents of the preparations, other than those containing biodiesel and other than waste oils:
|
2710.12
|
- - Light oils and preparations
|
СTH
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
2710.19
|
- - Other
|
СTH
|
2710.20
|
- Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals (other than crude) and preparations not elsewhere specified or included, containing by weight 70 % or more of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals, these oils being the basic constituents of the preparations, containing biodiesel, other than waste oils
|
СTH
|
- Waste oils:
|
2710.91
|
- - Containing polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), polychlorinated terphenyls (PCTs) or polybrominated biphenyls (PBBs)
|
WO
|
2710.99
|
- - Other
|
WO
|
27.11
|
Petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons
|
- Liquefied:
|
2711.11
|
- - Natural gas
|
CTH
|
2711.12
|
- - Propane
|
CTH
|
2711.13
|
- - Butanes
|
CTH
|
2711.14
|
- - Ethylene, propylene, butylene and butadiene
|
CTH
|
2711.19
|
- - Other
|
CTH
|
- In gaseous state:
|
2711.21
|
- - Natural gas
|
CTH
|
2711.29
|
- - Other
|
CTH
|
27.12
|
Petroleum jelly; paraffin wax, microcrystalline petroleum wax, slack wax, ozokerite, lignite wax, peat wax, other mineral waxes, and similar products obtained by synthesis or by other processes, whether or not coloured
|
2712.10
|
- Petroleum jelly
|
CTH or VAC 50%
|
2712.20
|
- Paraffin wax containing by weight less than 0.75% of oil
|
CTH or VAC 50%
|
2712.90
|
- Other
|
CTH or VAC 50%
|
27.13
|
Petroleum coke, petroleum bitumen and other residues of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals
|
- Petroleum coke:
|
2713.11
|
- - Not calcined
|
CTH or VAC 50%
|
2713.12
|
- - Calcined
|
CTH or VAC 50%
|
2713.20
|
- Petroleum bitumen
|
CTH or VAC 50%
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
2713.90
|
- Other residues of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals
|
CTH or VAC 50%
|
27.14
|
Bitumen and asphalt, natural; bituminous or oil shale and tar sands; asphaltites and asphaltic rocks
|
2714.10
|
- Bituminous or oil shale and tar sands
|
CTH or VAC 50%
|
2714.90
|
- Other
|
CTH or VAC 50%
|
2715.00
|
Bituminous mixtures based on natural asphalt, on natural bitumen, on petroleum bitumen, on mineral tar or on mineral tar pitch (for example, bituminous mastics, cut-backs)
|
CTH or VAC 50%
|
2716.00
|
Electrical energy
|
WO
|
CHAPTER 28
|
INORGANIC CHEMICALS; ORGANIC OR INORGANIC COMPOUNDS OF PRECIOUS METALS, OF RARE-EARTH METALS, OF RADIOACTIVE ELEMENTS OR OF ISOTOPES
|
28.01
|
Fluorine, chlorine, bromine and iodine
|
2801.10
|
- Chlorine
|
CTH
|
2801.20
|
- Iodine
|
CTH
|
2801.30
|
- Fluorine; bromine
|
CTH
|
2802.00
|
Sulphur, sublimed or precipitated; colloidal sulphur
|
CTH
|
2803.00
|
Carbon (carbon blacks and other forms of carbon not elsewhere specified or included)
|
CTH
|
28.04
|
Hydrogen, rare gases and other non-metals
|
2804.10
|
- Hydrogen
|
CTH
|
- Rare gases:
|
2804.21
|
- - Argon
|
CTH
|
2804.29
|
- - Other
|
CTH
|
2804.30
|
- Nitrogen
|
CTH
|
2804.40
|
- Oxygen
|
CTH
|
2804.50
|
- Boron; tellurium
|
CTH
|
- Silicon:
|
2804.61
|
- - Containing by weight not less than 99.99% of silicon
|
CTH
|
2804.69
|
- - Other
|
CTH
|
2804.70
|
- Phosphorus
|
CC
|
2804.80
|
- Arsenic
|
CTH
|
2804.90
|
- Selenium
|
CTH
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
28.05
|
Alkali or alkaline-earth metals; rare-earth metals, scandium and yttrium, whether or not intermixed or interalloyed; mercury
|
- Alkali or alkaline-earth metals:
|
2805.11
|
- - Sodium
|
CTH
|
2805.12
|
- - Calcium
|
CTH
|
2805.19
|
- - Other
|
CTH
|
2805.30
|
- Rare-earth metals, scandium and yttrium whether or not intermixed or interalloyed
|
CTH
|
2805.40
|
- Mercury
|
CTH
|
28.06
|
Hydrogen chloride (hydrochloric acid); chlorosulphuric acid
|
2806.10
|
- Hydrogen chloride (hydrochloric acid)
|
CTH
|
2806.20
|
- Chlorosulphuric acid
|
CTH
|
2807.00
|
Sulphuric acid; oleum
|
CTH
|
2808.00
|
Nitric acid; sulphonitric acids
|
CTH
|
28.09
|
Diphosphorous pentaoxide; phosphoric acid; polyphosphoric acids, whether or not chemically defined
|
2809.10
|
- Diphosphorus pentaoxide
|
CTH
|
2809.20
|
- Phosphoric acid and polyphosphoric acids
|
CTH
|
2810.00
|
Oxides of boron; boric acids
|
CTH
|
28.11
|
Other inorganic acids and other inorganic oxygen compounds of non-metals
|
- Other inorganic acids:
|
2811.11
|
- - Hydrogen fluoride (hydrofluoric acid)
|
CTH
|
2811.19
|
- - Other
|
CTH
|
- Other inorganic oxygen compounds of non- metals:
|
2811.21
|
- - Carbon dioxide
|
CTH
|
2811.22
|
- - Silicon dioxide
|
CTH
|
2811.29
|
- - Other
|
CTH
|
28.12
|
Halides and halide oxides of non-metals
|
2812.10
|
- Chlorides and chloride oxides
|
CTH
|
2812.90
|
- Other
|
CTH
|
28.13
|
Sulphides of non-metals; commercial phosphorus trisulphide
|
2813.10
|
- Carbon disulphide
|
CTH
|
2813.90
|
- Other
|
CTH
|
28.14
|
Ammonia, anhydrous or in aqueous solution
|
2814.10
|
- Anhydrous ammonia
|
CTH
|
2814.20
|
- Ammonia in aqueous solution
|
CTH
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
28.15
|
Sodium hydroxide (caustic soda); potassium hydroxide (caustic potash); peroxides of sodium or potassium
|
- Sodium hydroxide (caustic soda):
|
2815.11
|
- - Solid
|
CTH
|
2815.12
|
- - In aqueous solution (soda lye or liquid soda)
|
CTH
|
2815.20
|
- Potassium hydroxide (caustic potash)
|
CTH
|
2815.30
|
- Peroxides of sodium or potassium
|
CTH
|
28.16
|
Hydroxide and peroxide of magnesium; oxides, hydroxides and peroxides, of strontium or barium
|
2816.10
|
- Hydroxide and peroxide of magnesium
|
CTH
|
2816.40
|
- Oxides, hydroxides and peroxides, of strontium or barium
|
CTH
|
2817.00
|
Zinc oxide; zinc peroxide
|
CTH
|
28.18
|
Artificial corundum, whether or not chemically defined; aluminium oxide; aluminium hydroxide
|
2818.10
|
- Artificial corundum, whether or not chemically defined
|
CTH
|
2818.20
|
- Aluminium oxide, other than artificial corundum
|
CTH
|
2818.30
|
- Aluminium hydroxide
|
CTH
|
28.19
|
Chromium oxides and hydroxides
|
2819.10
|
- Chromium trioxide
|
CC
|
2819.90
|
- Other
|
CC
|
28.20
|
Manganese oxides
|
2820.10
|
- Manganese dioxide
|
CTH
|
2820.90
|
- Other
|
CTH
|
28.21
|
Iron oxides and hydroxides; earth colours containing 70% or more by weight of combined iron evaluated as Fe2O3
|
2821.10
|
- Iron oxides and hydroxides
|
CTH
|
2821.20
|
- Earth colours
|
CTH
|
2822.00
|
Cobalt oxides and hydroxides; commercial cobalt oxides
|
CTH
|
2823.00
|
Titanium oxides
|
CTH
|
28.24
|
Lead oxides; red lead and orange lead
|
2824.10
|
- Lead monoxide (litharge, massicot)
|
CTH
|
2824.90
|
- Other
|
CTH
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
28.25
|
Hydrazine and hydroxylamine and their inorganic salts; other inorganic bases; other metal oxides, hydroxides and peroxides
|
2825.10
|
- Hydrazine and hydroxylamine and their inorganic salts
|
CTH
|
2825.20
|
- Lithium oxide and hydroxide
|
CTH
|
2825.30
|
- Vanadium oxides and hydroxides
|
CTH
|
2825.40
|
- Nickel oxides and hydroxides
|
CTH
|
2825.50
|
- Copper oxides and hydroxides
|
CTH
|
2825.60
|
- Germanium oxides and zirconium dioxide
|
CTH
|
2825.70
|
- Molybdenum oxides and hydroxides
|
CTH
|
2825.80
|
- Antimony oxides
|
CTH
|
2825.90
|
- Other
|
CTH
|
28.26
|
Fluorides; fluorosilicates, fluoroaluminates and other complex fluorine salts
|
- Fluorides:
|
2826.12
|
- - Of aluminium
|
CTH
|
2826.19
|
- - Other
|
CTH
|
2826.30
|
- Sodium hexafluoroaluminate (synthetic cryolite)
|
CTH
|
2826.90
|
- Other
|
CTH
|
28.27
|
Chlorides, chloride oxides and chloride hydroxides; bromides and bromide oxides; iodides and iodide oxides
|
2827.10
|
- Ammonium chloride
|
CTH
|
2827.20
|
- Calcium chloride
|
CTH
|
- Other chlorides:
|
2827.31
|
- - Of magnesium
|
CTH
|
2827.32
|
- - Of aluminium
|
CTH
|
2827.35
|
- - Of nickel
|
CTH
|
2827.39
|
- - Other
|
CTH
|
- Chloride oxides and chloride hydroxides:
|
2827.41
|
- - Of copper
|
CTH
|
2827.49
|
- - Other
|
CTH
|
- Bromides and bromide oxides:
|
2827.51
|
- - Bromides of sodium or of potassium
|
CTH
|
2827.59
|
- - Other
|
CTH
|
2827.60
|
- Iodides and iodide oxides
|
CTH
|
28.28
|
Hypochlorites; commercial calcium hypochlorite; chlorites; hypobromites
|
2828.10
|
- Commercial calcium hypochlorite and other calcium hypochlorites
|
CTH
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
2828.90
|
- Other
|
CTH
|
28.29
|
Chlorates and perchlorates; bromates and perbromates; iodates and periodates
|
- Chlorates:
|
2829.11
|
- - Of sodium
|
CTH
|
2829.19
|
- - Other
|
CTH
|
2829.90
|
- Other
|
CTH
|
28.30
|
Sulphides; polysulphides, whether or not chemically defined
|
2830.10
|
- Sodium sulphides
|
CTH
|
2830.90
|
- Other
|
CTH
|
28.31
|
Dithionites and sulphoxylates
|
2831.10
|
- Of sodium
|
CTH
|
2831.90
|
- Other
|
CTH
|
28.32
|
Sulphites; thiosulphates
|
2832.10
|
- Sodium sulphites
|
CTH
|
2832.20
|
- Other sulphites
|
CTH
|
2832.30
|
- Thiosulphates
|
CTH
|
28.33
|
Sulphates; alums; peroxosulphates (persulphates)
|
- Sodium sulphates:
|
2833.11
|
- - Disodium sulphate
|
CTH
|
2833.19
|
- - Other
|
CTH
|
- Other sulphates:
|
2833.21
|
- - Of magnesium
|
CTH
|
2833.22
|
- - Of aluminium
|
CTH
|
2833.24
|
- - Of nickel
|
CTH
|
2833.25
|
- - Of copper
|
CTH
|
2833.27
|
- - Of barium
|
CTH
|
2833.29
|
- - Other
|
CTH
|
2833.30
|
- Alums
|
CTH
|
2833.40
|
- Peroxosulphates (persulphates)
|
CTH
|
28.34
|
Nitrites; nitrates
|
2834.10
|
- Nitrites
|
CTH
|
- Nitrates:
|
2834.21
|
- - Of potassium
|
CTH
|
2834.29
|
- - Other
|
CTH
|
28.35
|
Phosphinates (hypophosphites), phosphonates (phosphites) and phosphates; polyphosphates, whether or not chemically defined
|
2835.10
|
- Phosphinates (hypophosphites) and phosphonates (phosphites)
|
CTH
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
- Phosphates:
|
2835.22
|
- - Of mono- or disodium
|
CTH
|
2835.24
|
- - Of potassium
|
CTH
|
2835.25
|
- - Calcium hydrogenorthophosphate ("dicalcium phosphate")
|
CTH
|
2835.26
|
- - Other phosphates of calcium
|
CTH
|
2835.29
|
- - Other
|
CTH
|
- Polyphosphates:
|
2835.31
|
- - Sodium triphosphate (sodium tripolyphosphate)
|
CTH
|
2835.39
|
- - Other
|
CTH
|
28.36
|
Carbonates; peroxocarbonates (percarbonates); commercial ammonium carbonate containing ammonium carbamate
|
2836.20
|
- Disodium carbonate
|
CTH
|
2836.30
|
- Sodium hydrogencarbonate (sodium bicarbonate)
|
CTH
|
2836.40
|
- Potassium carbonates
|
CTH
|
2836.50
|
- Calcium carbonate
|
CTH
|
2836.60
|
- Barium carbonate
|
CTH
|
- Other:
|
2836.91
|
- - Lithium carbonates
|
CTH
|
2836.92
|
- - Strontium carbonate
|
CTH
|
2836.99
|
- - Other
|
CTH
|
28.37
|
Cyanides, cyanide oxides and complex cyanides
|
- Cyanides and cyanide oxides:
|
2837.11
|
- - Of sodium
|
CTH
|
2837.19
|
- - Other
|
CTH
|
2837.20
|
- Complex cyanides
|
CTH
|
28.39
|
Silicates; commercial alkali metal silicates
|
- Of sodium:
|
2839.11
|
- - Sodium metasilicates
|
CTH
|
2839.19
|
- - Other
|
CTH
|
2839.90
|
- Other
|
CTH
|
28.40
|
Borates; peroxoborates (perborates)
|
- Disodium tetraborate (refined borax):
|
2840.11
|
- - Anhydrous
|
CTH
|
2840.19
|
- - Other
|
CTH
|
2840.20
|
- Other borates
|
CTH
|
2840.30
|
- Peroxoborates (perborates)
|
CTH
|
28.41
|
Salts of oxometallic or peroxometallic acids
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
2841.30
|
- Sodium dichromate
|
CTH
|
2841.50
|
- Other chromates and dichromates; peroxochromates
|
CTH
|
- Manganites, manganates and permanganates:
|
2841.61
|
- - Potassium permanganate
|
CTH
|
2841.69
|
- - Other
|
CTH
|
2841.70
|
- Molybdates
|
CTH
|
2841.80
|
- Tungstates (wolframates)
|
CTH
|
2841.90
|
- Other
|
CTH
|
28.42
|
Other salts of inorganic acids or peroxoacids (including aluminosilicates whether or not chemically defined), other than azides
|
2842.10
|
- Double or complex silicates, including aluminosilicates whether or not chemically defined
|
CTH
|
2842.90
|
- Other
|
CTH
|
28.43
|
Colloidal precious metals; inorganic or organic compounds of precious metals, whether or not chemically defined; amalgams of precious metals
|
2843.10
|
- Colloidal precious metals
|
CTH
|
- Silver compounds:
|
2843.21
|
- - Silver nitrate
|
CTH
|
2843.29
|
- - Other
|
CTH
|
2843.30
|
- Gold compounds
|
CTH
|
2843.90
|
- Other compounds; amalgams
|
CTH
|
28.44
|
Radioactive chemical elements and radioactive isotopes (including the fissile or fertile chemical elements and isotopes) and their compounds; mixtures and residues containing these products
|
2844.10
|
- Natural uranium and its compounds; alloys, dispersions (including cermets), ceramic products and mixtures containing natural uranium or natural uranium compounds
|
CTH
|
2844.20
|
- Uranium enriched in U 235 and its compounds; plutonium and its compounds; alloys, dispersions (including cermets), ceramic products and mixtures containing uranium enriched in U 235, plutonium or compounds of these products
|
CTH
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
2844.30
|
- Uranium depleted in U 235 and its compounds; thorium and its compounds; alloys, dispersions (including cermets), ceramic products and mixtures containing uranium depleted in U 235, thorium or compounds of these products
|
CTH
|
2844.40
|
- Radioactive elements and isotopes and compounds other than those of subheading 2844.10, 2844.20 or 2844.30; alloys,
dispersions (including cermets), ceramic products and mixtures containing these elements, isotopes or compounds; radioactive residues
|
CTH
|
2844.50
|
- Spent (irradiated) fuel elements (cartridges) of nuclear reactors
|
CTH
|
28.45
|
Isotopes other than those of heading 28.44; compounds, inorganic or organic, of such isotopes, whether or not chemically defined
|
2845.10
|
- Heavy water (deuterium oxide)
|
CTH
|
2845.90
|
- Other
|
CTH
|
28.46
|
Compounds, inorganic or organic, of rare-earth metals, of yttrium or of scandium or of mixtures of these metals
|
2846.10
|
- Cerium compounds
|
CTH
|
2846.90
|
- Other
|
CTH
|
2847.00
|
Hydrogen peroxide, whether or not solidified with urea
|
CTH
|
2848.00
|
Phosphides, whether or not chemically defined, excluding ferrophosphorus
|
CTH
|
28.49
|
Carbides, whether or not chemically defined
|
2849.10
|
- Of calcium
|
CTH
|
2849.20
|
- Of silicon
|
CTH
|
2849.90
|
- Other
|
CTH
|
2850.00
|
Hydrides, nitrides, azides, silicides and borides, whether or not chemically defined, other than compounds which are also carbides of heading 28.49
|
CTH
|
28.52
|
Inorganic or organic compounds of mercury, whether or not chemically defined, excluding amalgams
|
2852.10
|
- Chemically defined
|
CTH
|
2852.90
|
- Other
|
CTH
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
2853.00
|
Other inorganic compounds (including distilled or conductivity water and water of similar purity); liquid air (whether or not rare gases have been removed); compressed air; amalgams, other than amalgams of precious metals
|
CTH
|
CHAPTER 29
|
ORGANIC CHEMICALS
|
29.01
|
Acyclic hydrocarbons
|
2901.10
|
- Saturated
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
- Unsaturated:
|
2901.21
|
- - Ethylene
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2901.22
|
- - Propene (propylene)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2901.23
|
- - Butene (butylene) and isomers thereof
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2901.24
|
- - Buta-1,3-diene and isoprene
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2901.29
|
- - Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
29.02
|
Cyclic hydrocarbons
|
- Cyclanes, cyclenes and cycloterpenes:
|
2902.11
|
- - Cyclohexane
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2902.19
|
- - Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2902.20
|
- Benzene
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2902.30
|
- Toluene
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
- Xylenes:
|
2902.41
|
- - o-Xylenes
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2902.42
|
- - m-Xylenes
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2902.43
|
- - p-Xylenes
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2902.44
|
- - Mixed xylene isomers
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2902.50
|
- Styrene
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2902.60
|
- Ethylbenzene
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2902.70
|
- Cumene
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2902.90
|
- Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
29.03
|
Halogenated derivatives of hydrocarbons
|
- Saturated chlorinated derivatives of acyclic hydrocarbons:
|
2903.11
|
- - Chloromethane (methyl chloride) and chloroethane (ethyl chloride)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2903.12
|
- - Dichloromethane (methylene chloride)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2903.13
|
- - Chloroform (trichloromethane)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2903.14
|
- - Carbon tetrachloride
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2903.15
|
- - Ethylene dichloride (ISO) (1,2- dichloroethane)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2903.19
|
- - Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
- Unsaturated chlorinated derivatives of acyclic hydrocarbons:
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
2903.21
|
- - Vinyl chloride (chloroethylene)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2903.22
|
- - Trichloroethylene
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2903.23
|
- - Tetrachloroethylene (perchloroethylene)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2903.29
|
- - Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
- Fluorinated, brominated or iodinated derivatives of acyclic hydrocarbons:
|
2903.31
|
- - Ethylene dibromide (ISO) (1,2- dibromoethane)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2903.39
|
- - Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
- Halogenated derivatives of acyclic hydrocarbons containing two or more different halogens:
|
2903.71
|
- - Chlorodifluoromethane
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2903.72
|
- - Dichlorotrifluoroethanes
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2903.73
|
- - Dichlorofluoroethanes
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2903.74
|
- - Chlorodifluoroethanes
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2903.75
|
- - Dichloropentafluoropropanes
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2903.76
|
- - Bromochlorodifluoromethane, bromotrifluoromethane and dibromotetrafluoroethanes
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2903.77
|
- - Other, perhalogenated only with fluorine and chlorine
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2903.78
|
- - Other perhalogenated derivatives
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2903.79
|
- - Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
- Halogenated derivatives of cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic hydrocarbons:
|
2903.81
|
- - 1,2,3,4,5,6-Hexachlorocyclohexane (HCH (ISO)), including lindane (ISO, INN)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2903.82
|
- - Aldrin (ISO), chlordane (ISO) and heptachlor (ISO)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2903.89
|
- - Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
- Halogenated derivatives of aromatic hydrocarbons:
|
2903.91
|
- - Chlorobenzene, o-dichlorobenzene and p- dichlorobenzene
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2903.92
|
- - Hexachlorobenzene (ISO) and DDT (ISO) (clofenotane (INN), 1,1,1-trichloro-2,2-bis(p- chlorophenyl)ethane)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2903.99
|
- - Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
29.04
|
Sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of hydrocarbons, whether or not halogenated
|
2904.10
|
- Derivatives containing only sulpho groups, their salts and ethyl esters
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
2904.20
|
- Derivatives containing only nitro or only nitroso groups
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2904.90
|
- Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
29.05
|
Acyclic alcohols and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
|
- Saturated monohydric alcohols:
|
2905.11
|
- - Methanol (methyl alcohol)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2905.12
|
- - Propan-1-ol (propyl alcohol) and propan-2- ol (isopropyl alcohol)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2905.13
|
- - Butan-1-ol (n-butyl alcohol)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2905.14
|
- - Other butanols
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2905.16
|
- - Octanol (octyl alcohol) and isomers thereof
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2905.17
|
- - Dodecan-l-ol (lauryl alcohol), hexadecan-l- ol (cetyl alcohol) and octadecan-l-ol (stearyl alcohol)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2905.19
|
- - Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
- Unsaturated monohydric alcohols:
|
2905.22
|
- - Acyclic terpene alcohols
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2905.29
|
- - Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
- Diols:
|
2905.31
|
- - Ethylene glycol (ethanediol)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2905.32
|
- - Propylene glycol (propane-1,2-diol)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2905.39
|
- - Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
- Other polyhydric alcohols:
|
2905.41
|
- - 2-Ethyl-2-(hydroxymethyl)propane-1,3-diol (trimethylolpropane)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2905.42
|
- - Pentaerythritol
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2905.43
|
- - Mannitol
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2905.44
|
- - D-glucitol (sorbitol)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2905.45
|
- - Glycerol
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2905.49
|
- - Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
- Halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of acyclic alcohols:
|
2905.51
|
- - Ethchlorvynol (INN)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2905.59
|
- - Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
29.06
|
Cyclic alcohols and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
|
- Cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic:
|
2906.11
|
- - Menthol
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2906.12
|
- - Cyclohexanol, methylcyclohexanols and dimethylcyclohexanols
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2906.13
|
- - Sterols and inositols
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
2906.19
|
- - Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
- Aromatic:
|
2906.21
|
- - Benzyl alcohol
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2906.29
|
- - Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
29.07
|
Phenols; phenol-alcohols
|
- Monophenols:
|
2907.11
|
- - Phenol (hydroxybenzene) and its salts
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2907.12
|
- - Cresols and their salts
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2907.13
|
- - Octylphenol, nonylphenol and their isomers; salts thereof
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2907.15
|
- - Naphthols and their salts
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2907.19
|
- - Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
- Polyphenols; phenol-alcohols:
|
2907.21
|
- - Resorcinol and its salts
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2907.22
|
- - Hydroquinone (quinol) and its salts
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2907.23
|
- - 4,4'-Isopropylidenediphenol (bisphenol A, diphenylolpropane) and its salts
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2907.29
|
- - Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
29.08
|
Halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of phenols or phenol- alcohols
|
- Derivatives containing only halogen substituents and their salts:
|
2908.11
|
- - Pentachlorophenol (ISO)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2908.19
|
- - Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
- Other:
|
2908.91
|
- - Dinoseb (ISO) and its salts
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2908.92
|
- - 4,6-Dinitro-o-cresol (DNOC (ISO)) and its salts
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2908.99
|
- - Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
29.09
|
Ethers, ether-alcohols, ether-phenols, ether- alcohol-phenols, alcohol peroxides, ether peroxides, ketone peroxides (whether or not chemically defined), and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
|
- Acyclic ethers and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives:
|
2909.11
|
- - Diethyl ether
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2909.19
|
- - Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2909.20
|
- Cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic ethers and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
2909.30
|
- Aromatic ethers and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
- Ether-alcohols and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives:
|
2909.41
|
- - 2,2'-Oxydiethanol (diethylene glycol, digol)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2909.43
|
- - Monobutyl ethers of ethylene glycol or of diethylene glycol
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2909.44
|
- - Other monoalkylethers of ethylene glycol or of diethylene glycol
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2909.49
|
- - Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2909.50
|
- Ether-phenols, ether-alcohol-phenols and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2909.60
|
- Alcohol peroxides, ether peroxides, ketone peroxides and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
29.10
|
Epoxides, epoxyalcohols, epoxyphenols and epoxyethers, with a three-membered ring, and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
|
2910.10
|
- Oxirane (ethylene oxide)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2910.20
|
- Methyloxirane (propylene oxide)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2910.30
|
- 1-Chloro-2,3-epoxypropane (epichlorohydrin)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2910.40
|
- Dieldrin (ISO, INN)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2910.90
|
- Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2911.00
|
Acetals and hemiacetals, whether or not with other oxygen function, and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
29.12
|
Aldehydes, whether or not with other oxygen function; cyclic polymers of aldehydes; paraformaldehyde
|
- Acyclic aldehydes without other oxygen function:
|
2912.11
|
- - Methanal (formaldehyde)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2912.12
|
- - Ethanal (acetaldehyde)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2912.19
|
- - Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
- Cyclic aldehydes without other oxygen function:
|
2912.21
|
- - Benzaldehyde
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2912.29
|
- - Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
- Aldehyde-alcohols, aldehyde-ethers, aldehyde-phenols and aldehydes with other oxygen function:
|
2912.41
|
- - Vanillin (4-hydroxy-3- methoxybenzaldehyde)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2912.42
|
- - Ethylvanillin (3-ethoxy-4- hydroxybenzaldehyde)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2912.49
|
- - Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2912.50
|
- Cyclic polymers of aldehydes
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2912.60
|
- Paraformaldehyde
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2913.00
|
Halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of products of heading 29.12
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
29.14
|
Ketones and quinones, whether or not with other oxygen function, and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
|
- Acyclic ketones without other oxygen function:
|
2914.11
|
- - Acetone
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2914.12
|
- - Butanone (methyl ethyl ketone)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2914.13
|
- - 4-Methylpentan-2-one (methyl isobutyl ketone)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2914.19
|
- - Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
- Cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic ketones without other oxygen function:
|
2914.22
|
- - Cyclohexanone and methylcyclohexanones
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2914.23
|
- - Ionones and methylionones
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2914.29
|
- - Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
- Aromatic ketones without other oxygen function:
|
2914.31
|
- - Phenylacetone (phenylpropan-2-one)
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2914.39
|
- - Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2914.40
|
- Ketone-alcohols and ketone-aldehydes
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2914.50
|
- Ketone-phenols and ketones with other oxygen function
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
- Quinones:
|
2914.61
|
- - Anthraquinone
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2914.69
|
- - Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2914.70
|
- Halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
Code
|
Description
|
Origin criterion
|
29.15
|
Saturated acyclic monocarboxylic acids and their anhydrides, halides, peroxides and peroxyacids; their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
|
- Formic acid, its salts and esters:
|
2915.11
|
- - Formic acid
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2915.12
|
- - Salts of formic acid
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2915.13
|
- - Esters of formic acid
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
- Acetic acid and its salts; acetic anhydride:
|
2915.21
|
- - Acetic acid
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2915.24
|
- - Acetic anhydride
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
2915.29
|
- - Other
|
CTH or VAC 40%
|
- Esters of acetic acid:
|
2915.31