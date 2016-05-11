Free trade regime between EEU, India possible

MINSK. KAZINFORM - A free trade regime between the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and India is possible, Chairman of the Council of the Republic Mikhail Myasnikovich said as he met with India President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi, BelTA learned from the STV TV Channel.

The sides also discussed opportunities for developing cooperation between Belarusian and Indian regions in a way similar to the cooperation between the regions of Belarus and Russia.

For his part, Pranab Mukherjee made positive remarks about his visit to Belarus in June 2015 and the meeting with the Belarusian leader.

Early in the morning on 11 May, the Belarusian delegation visited Raj Ghat, the place where Mahatma Gandhi revered as the Father of Nation was cremated. Visitors are required to take their footwear off before entering the place.

The Belarusian MPs laid a wreath to the memorial and scattered rose petals as tradition requires. After that, Mikhail Myasnikovich signed the distinguished visitors' book.

The program of the visit also included a meeting of the working group on textiles. The parties discussed ways to boost exports and identified new cooperation areas. Fashion is one of them. The STV TV Channel reported that India is interested in importing Belarusian linen.

The official visit of the Belarusian parliamentary delegation to India will last through 14 May, BelTA refers to eng.belta.by.