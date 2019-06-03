EN
    20:10, 03 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Free trade zone agreement between EAEU and Serbia expected to be signed by year-end

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The free trade zone agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Serbia can be signed by the end of this year, said Vyacheslav Volodin, the Speaker of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament.

    "The free trade zone agreement between the EAEU and Serbia, with its signing expected to take place by the year-end, will open the market for Serbian goods in countries where about 180 mln people are living," Volodin said, TASS reports.

