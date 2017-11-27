Free trade zone between EAEU and South Korea possible - Russian diplomat

SEOUL. KAZINFORM An establishment of a free trade zone between member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and South Korea is possible and consultations on the issue are underway, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Monday, according to TASS .

"Negotiations on the issue are underway and several rounds have been already held," Morgulov told journalists during the eighth annual Asian Conference of the Valdai international discussion club in Seoul.

"This is not an easy process, the South Korean economy is very developed and powerful and the EAEU must assume a very serious approach to this issue," he said.

The Russian diplomat said that all partners "must calculate pluses and minuses" of the free trade agreement adding that the work "will be continued."