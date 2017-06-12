Free walking tours become available in Astana due to Expo-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Audio-guided walking tours along the Nurzhol Boulevard and the embankment will be available this year, Astana City Government media center cites Deputy Director of Astana Convention Bureau LLP Askar Adambekov.

"We have launched audio-guided walking tours around Astana. In 2017, we will have two such audio guides along Nurzhol Boulevard and the embankment covering the park zone," Adambekov said.

With audio guides, the capital tourists and guests will be able to get all the necessary information about the main sights of the capital. In order to use the service, it is necessary to visit the special tents located near Khan Shatyr Shopping Center, in front of Baiterek Monument and on the embankment, and to take an audio guide and a guide map leaving KZT5,000 as collateral. A tourist can get back the deposit after finishing the route and returning the equipment.

According to Adambekov, information about the sights of the capital will be available in Kazakh, Russian, English, Chinese and other languages.

This year, the walking guide will also be available through Easy Travel network. The main difference is that there is no need to rent equipment for audio guides in this case. Using a mobile application everyone can visit Easy Travel portal and listen to all the necessary information about the capital sights.

"We have integrated audio guides with Easy Travel international network this year. In principle, there are all world walking audio guides. Astana has appeared there recently, and our audio guides about the capital are also available in Easy Travel. Thus, any person can either take an audio guide from us or use the network and listen to it," the Deputy Head of Astana Convention Bureau said.