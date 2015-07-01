Free Wi-Fi to be available in buses of Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Residents and guests of Astana now can have free access to the Internet in the public transport, it was informed at the official presentation of the project "Wi-Fi Bus Astana" held in Astana.

People will need a smartphone to access the Internet. One session will last from 15 to 30 minutes, because this how long one trip on the bus takes in Astana.

"A tripartite memorandum between "Astana Innovations", "Astana LRT" and "Beeline" Company was signed. After a long consideration and analysis "Beeline" Company was chosen as a provider of services," Chairman of the Board of "Astana LRT" Talgat Ardan said.

He also informed that 100 buses of Astana already had been equipped with Wi-Fi routers. By the end of the day, another 300 buses will have Wi-Fi routers.