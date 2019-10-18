Freedom of expression and prevention of disinformation in Kazakhstan focus of OSCE-organized workshop

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A seminar on the protection of freedom of expression and policies to counter disinformation and fake news on the Internet, took place on 18 October 2019 in Nur-Sultan.

The event was supported by the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan and co-organized with the International Centre for Journalism MediaNet.

Some forty-five participants from government bodies, civil society, media-related non-governmental organizations, and the diplomatic corps participated in the event. Together with experts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Ukraine, the participants examined the legal framework of distribution of fake news and disinformation, practical and digital instruments of checking information, as well as risks and possibilities of application of deep-fakes. During the practical exercise, they learned how to verify the authenticity of communication products by creating fake information material and checking it with the help of a specific application on their smartphones. In their presentations, the international experts introduced global technological trends and threats stemming from the distribution of fake news with real-life case studies from other countries, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan reports.

The event aimed to equip journalists and government officials with the knowledge about mechanisms to reduce the potential harm from destructive behaviour on the Internet, such as trolling, cyberbullying, and hate speech. The workshop also provided a platform for government agencies, the media, and civil society to discuss the current challenges in the media with the focus on the principle of freedom of the media.

The event is part of the Office’s activities aimed at promoting media freedom and freedom of expression in line with OSCE principles and commitments.