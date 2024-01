PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's freestyle skier Ayaulym Amrenova missed her chance at the second moguls qualification at the 23rd Olympic Games in South Korea, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Amrenova scored 38.68 points. In the first qualification, she gained 52.78 points. As a result, Ayaulym Amrenova finished 17th and did not enter the top ten.