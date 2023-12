Zhamilya Bakergenova, leader of Kazakhstan’s female wrestling team, claimed silver at the Asian Games 2023 held in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Zhamilya Bakergenova of Kazakhstan settled for silver after losing to Kyrgyz Aiperi Medet kyzy in the final of the women’s 76kg freestyle event at the 19th Asian Games. The Kazakhstani lost with a score of 4-7.