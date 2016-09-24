Freeze predicted for Akmola, Karaganda regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation will stay in major part of Kazakhstan on Saturday, with rains dousing western and eastern regions only. Fog will blanket some areas and dust storm will hit southern regions.

Gusts of wind in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan regions will increase to 15-20 m per s. Dust storm is forecast there too. Wind speed in Mangistau region will rise to 15-20 m per s with fog to descend in some areas. Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s will strike Almaty region at night, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Atyrau regions in the daytime. Foggy weather is predicted for Kostanay region at night and in the morning. Gusts of wind will reach there to 18 m per s in some areas in the daytime. Fog is expected also in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.



Freeze warning is issued for Akmola and Karaganda regions.



Extremely high fire risk remains in South Kazakhstan, Atyrau regions, in major part of Karaganda, Zhambyl, Almaty regions and in parts of East Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions, says Kazhydromet.