ASTANA. KAZINFORM Freeze is predicted for Astana city, Akmola and Pavlodar regions on the night of 9-10 May.

According to the MIA Emergencies Committee, the mercury will drop to 1-6°C at night in Akmola, Pavlodar regions. In Astana, air temperature will fall to 1-3°C.

Unstable weather is expected on May 9, with rains and thunderstorms and stiff wind to strike the major territory of Kazakhstan.