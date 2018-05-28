Freezing rain, cold snap in store for N Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Freezing rain is to douse northern Kazakhstan on May 29-31, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

"Cold atmospheric fronts which caused rains and snow in Akmola and Pavlodar regions this weekend have moved to the east, south and southeast of Kazakhstan. That means that showers and freezing rains will persist in those regions of the country in the upcoming days," Kazhydromet said in a statement.



Chances of precipitation will be low in western Kazakhstan due to anticyclone which will bring cold snap to that part of the country.



Inclement weather is in store for most regions of the country in the upcoming three days. Freezing rain and cold snap are forecast for northern Kazakhstan, whereas occasional showers - for southern.