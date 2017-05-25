Freezing weather expected in some regions of Kazakhstan
In North Kazakhstan region the wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23-28 m/s is expected.
In Kyzylorda region the strong wind up to 15-20 m/s will cause and dust storm.
In Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Mangystau regions the wind will also strengthen up to 15-20 m/s.
Ground frost down to minus 3 deg. Centigrade is expected overnight in Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.
Attention must be received to a high risk of fire remaining in some areas of East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.
In Astana: a blend of sun and clouds and no precipitation. The westerly wind will increase up to 9-14 m/s. At night the air temperature will go down to +3+5°С and to -1-3°С on the ground. During the day it will be relatively warm up to +18+20°С.
In Almaty: partly cloudy and occasional raining. The wind speed will be 0-5 m/s, and a thunderstorm will increase it up to 8 m/s. The temperature will be +15+17°С overnight and +27+29°С in the daytime.