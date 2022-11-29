EN
    07:40, 29 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Freezing weather persists in Kazakhstan Nov 29

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet forecasts sunny, but freezing weather in Kazakhstan today.

    Most areas of the country will still remain under the impact of the cold northern anti-cyclone. Frontal-type precipitation (rain and snow), fog and ice-slick are expected in southern, southwestern and southeastern regions. Gusting wind will hit across the country. Fog will cover northwestern, southeastern regions, and mountainous areas of the south of Kazakhstan.

    Wind speed in northern, eastern regions and in mountainous areas of Zhetysu region will exceed 30m/s.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
